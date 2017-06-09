TV This Week, June 11-17: 'The Eagle Huntress,' 'Reign' and more

SUNDAY

The hit musical “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” leads the pack with 12 nominations, and Kevin Spacey is master of ceremonies, at the 71st Tony Awards. 8 p.m. CBS

Steve Harvey hosts a new season of “Celebrity Family Feud” as well as the debut of “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome,” a competition series for aspiring inventors. 8 and 9 p.m. ABC

The new TV movie “Menendez: Blood Brothers” revisits the siblings’ shocking 1989 murder of their wealthy parents. With Courtney Love and “The Shield’s” Benito Martinez. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The WWE’s John Cena and his squad of trainers push more regular folks to their physical and mental limits in a second season of “American Grit.” 9 p.m. Fox

What’s your name, man? The new special “Hamilton: Building America” sings the praises of that economically savvy Founding Father. 9 p.m. History

“Restrepo” filmmaker Sebastian Junger turns his attention to the latest geopolitical hot spot in the new documentary “Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of Isis.” 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

The manicures come with side of mayhem in the new Florida-set dark comedy “Claws.” With Niecy Nash (“Reno 911!”) and Karrueche Tran. 9 p.m. TNT

A comic sets his sights on America’s often deadly love affair with firearms in the new special “Jordan Klepper Solves Guns.” 10 p.m. Comedy Central

MONDAY

The tough get going in new seasons of “American Ninja Warrior” and “Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge.” 8 and 10 p.m. NBC

“So You Think You Can Dance” is back for another go-round. With host Cat Deeley and judges Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy. 8 p.m. Fox

Everyday people put their seemingly “Superhuman” abilities to the test in this new series hosted by “Designated Survivor’s” Kal Penn. 9 p.m. Fox

In Russia, Putin interviews you! Unless you’re filmmaker Oliver Stone, in which case, you’re the person putting questions to the Russian president in the four-night special “The Putin Interviews.” 9 p.m. Showtime; also Tue.-Thu.

TUESDAY

Nick Kroll and John Mulvaney bring their old-geezer alter egos Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland to the Great White Way in the new comedy special “Oh, Hello on Broadway.” Any time, Netflix

“30 for 30” salutes one of the greatest NBA rivalries of all time in the two-night documentary “Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies.” 5 p.m. ESPN and 9 p.m. ESPN2; also Wed.

New episodes of “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” feature stars such as “Westworld’s” Thandie Newton and Evan Rachel Wood talking about their work on the small screen. 8 and 9 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

The docu-series “Alaskan Bush People” is back for another season. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

Contestants try to make of sense of puzzles made up of emojis for a big cash prize and the title “Emogenius” in this new game show. 9 and 9:30 p.m. GSN

While your kid was just sitting around, probably playing Minecraft, a tween in Mongolia was busy training a wild raptor to do her bidding, as seen in the 2016 documentary “The Eagle Huntress.” Daisy Ridley (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) narrates. 9 p.m. Starz

“Cannonball Run” meets “Grindhouse”-style gore in a dystopian 1970s America in the twisted action-horror mashup “Blood Drive.” With Alan Ritchson and Christina Ochoa. 10 p.m. Syfy

THURSDAY

The show must go on for Tarek and Christina El Moussa in new episodes of the home-renovation series “Flip or Flop.” 9 p.m. HGTV

Family members get in on the act in a new season of the outdoor-survival series “Alone.” 10 p.m. History

The new special “AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Diane Keaton” celebrates the career of the Oscar-winning “Annie Hall” actress. 10 p.m. TNT

FRIDAY

The new sports documentary “Counterpunch” profiles three boxers trying to make names for themselves in the fight game. Any time, Netflix

Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Sam Elliott and Debra Winger are back at “The Ranch” in new episodes of this Colorado-set family comedy. Any time, Netflix

Mary, Queen of Scots, we hardly knew ye: After four seasons, “Reign,” the period drama starring Adelaide Kane as the ill-fated 16th century monarch, reaches its series finale. 9 p.m. KTLA

“Truth and Lies: Watergate” uses never-before-seen footage and photos to retell the tale of the scandal that brought down President Nixon. 9 p.m. ABC

What’s all this, then? “The Great British Baking Show” is back for a fourth season. With judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

Viva Las Vegas! Country music’s Brett Eldredge sets up shop in Sin City on a new edition of the concert series “Instant Jam.” 10 p.m. CMT

SATURDAY

The couple that investigates paranormal activity together stays together in the 2016 franchise entry “The Conjuring 2.” With Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. 7:45 p.m. HBO

Whatcha gonna do? The long-running docu-series “Cops” suits up for another season. 8 p.m. Spike

The Revolution will be televised as “Turn: Washington’s Spies” fires up a fourth and final season with a two-hour premiere. Jamie Bell stars. 9 p.m. AMC

Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett get a second chance at romance in the new TV movie sequel “Wedding March 2: Resorting to Love.” 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The new stand-up special “T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous” finds the comic and actor (“Silicon Valley,” “Deadpool”) cutting loose for a hometown crowd in Denver. 10 p.m. HBO