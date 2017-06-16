TV This Week, June 18-24: 'The Story of China,' 'The Gong Show' and more

SUNDAY

World War II affects a small Northern Ireland community in unexpected ways in the new period drama “My Mother and Other Strangers” airing on “Masterpiece.” 8 p.m. KOCE

A priest and a detective (James Norton, Robson Green) walk into a third season of the 1950s-set mystery drama “Grantchester,” also on “Masterpiece.” 9 p.m. KOCE

High times and misdemeanors: Some shocking truths about “America’s War on Drugs” are revealed in this new four-night exposé. 9 p.m. History Channel; also Mon.-Wed.

War looms on the first-season finale of the fantasy drama “American Gods.” With Ian McShane. 9 p.m. Starz

Is this thing on? Up-and-coming comics get a boost in the new weekly showcase “Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level.” 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The action is in tents — get it, “in tents”? — in the new special “Epic Campsites.” 11 p.m. Travel Channel

MONDAY

Prosecutors, defense attorneys, child psychologists and others explore how and why some youngsters become homicidal in the new special “Kids Who Kill.” 9 p.m. A&E

A transgender teen tries to mend fences with his disapproving family in the new documentary “Real Boy” on the season finale of “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

The “Breaking Bad” prequel/spinoff “Better Call Saul” signs off for another season. Bob Odenkirk stars. 10 p.m. AMC

TUESDAY

Millenia in the making, “The Story of China” is told by historian Michael Wood in this new multi-part series. 8 p.m. KOCE

“Selma” filmmaker Ava DuVernay’s Louisiana-set family drama “Queen Sugar” returns for a second season. With Rutina Wesley. 10 p.m. OWN

The “Lost”-like castaway comedy “Wrecked” is back with new episodes. 10 p.m. TBS

WEDNESDAY

Oldsters like Betty White get in on the act in the new talent-show spinoff “Little Big Shots: Forever Young.” Steve Harvey hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

The undersea wonders of one specific ocean are on display in the new high-definition nature series “Big Pacific.” 8 p.m. KOCE

The 2016 documentary “To Joey, With Love” tells the poignant story of country music’s Rory Feek, his wife, Joey, their new baby, and Joey’s subsequent battle with terminal cancer. 8 p.m. CMT

The new documentary “Straight/Curve: Redefining Body Image” surveys the negative effects of fashion-industry representations of the female form on the self-esteem of women and girls. 8 p.m. Epix

Oscar winner Julianne Moore makes a cameo on a new episode of the talk-show spoof “Nightcap.” 8 p.m. Pop

Winter’s on its way out, and the critters at one national park are starting to feel a might frisky in the new nature series “Great Yellowstone Thaw.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Soap star Susan Lucci and others weigh in on the excesses of the 1980s on the season finale of “Andy Cohen’s Then & Now.” 10 p.m. Bravo

The quirky crime drama “Fargo” closes out its third season. With Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, David Thewlis and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. 10 p.m. FX

THURSDAY

The pride of Pasadena: The new documentary “The Gamble House” tells the surprising story behind SoCal’s most famous vintage Craftsman home. 7 p.m. KOCE

Cast members from “Veep” and “The Walking Dead” square off on the return of “Hollywood Game Night.” With host Jane Lynch. 8 p.m. NBC

The search is on for the next One Direction — or at least, the next O-Town — in the new reality series “Boy Band.” With Nick Carter, Timbaland, Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton and host Rita Ora. 8 p.m. ABC

The lovely and talented Scarlett Johansson discusses her life and career on a new edition of host James Lipton’s “Inside the Actors Studio.” 8 p.m. Bravo

The San Antonio-set medical drama “The Night Shift” clocks in for another season. 10 p.m. NBC

Chuck Barris is gone, but “The Gong Show” lives on in this reboot of that weird and wacky talent competition. Panelists include Will Arnett, Ken Jeong and Zach Galifianakis. 10 p.m. ABC

Residents of a bucolic Maine community haven’t the foggiest notion what terrors await them in “The Mist” in this new series based on the Stephen King novella. 10 p.m. Spike

FRIDAY

“Community’s” Alison Brie plays a down-on-her-luck actress who grapples with a new career as a lady wrestler in the new 1980s-set comedy series “GLOW.” Marc Maron and Betty Gilpin also star. Any time, Netflix

The new documentary “Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press” examines the legal and journalistic ramifications of the sex-tape showdown between pro wrestling’s Hulk Hogan and the website Gawker. Any time, Netflix

Transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals share their struggles and triumphs with “Transparent” director Silas Howard in the new documentary “More Than T.” 7 p.m. Showtime

The latest winner will sashay down the runway on the season finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” 8 p.m. VH1

Pop music’s Cyndi Lauper and the co-creators of the hit sitcom “Will & Grace” are feted at the “Logo Trailblazer Honors 2017.” 9 p.m. Logo; also VH1

Let’s groove tonight! Veteran R&B group Earth, Wind & Fire shares the stage with country music’s Rascal Flatts, Lady Antebellum, et al., on a new “Crossroads.” 10 p.m. CMT

Comedy gal-pals Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair are back in new episodes of their sitcom “Playing House.” 11 and 11:30 p.m. USA

SATURDAY

By any means necessary: African American slaves unite behind the charismatic Nat Turner to fight for their freedom in 1830s Virginia in director and star Nate Parker’s 2016 historical drama “The Birth of a Nation.” 8 p.m. HBO