TV This Week, Aug. 13-19: 'Marvel's The Defenders' and more

SUNDAY

Pop music’s Miley Cyrus is singled out a very special award at “Teen Choice 2017.” Performers include Rita Ora, Rae Sremmurd and French Montana. 8 p.m. Fox

From Henry Ford to John Delorean, the men who made “The Cars That Made America” are saluted in this three-night, six-hour special presented by NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. 8 p.m. History Channel; also Mon.-Tue.

First a book, then a hit 1995 film starring John Travolta and Gene Hackman, Elmore Leonard’s Tinseltown satire/crime tale “Get Shorty” is now a 10-part TV series. With Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano. 10 p.m. Epix

The Fieris hit the highway in the new foodie travelogue “Guy’s Family Road Trip.” 10 p.m. Food Network

MONDAY

A new season of “Bachelor in Paradise” features more fan favorites from the reality-TV franchise having fun in the sun down Mexico way. Chris Harrison hosts. 8 p.m. ABC; also Tue.

When it comes to rich folks like Howard Hughes, “Rules Don’t Apply.” Writer-director Warren Beatty portrays the reclusive billionaire and Hollywood mogul in this 2016 period drama. With Annette Bening, Alden Ehrenreich and Lily Collins. 8 p.m. HBO

The new special “Diana: In Her Own Words” uses previously unreleased audio recordings to paint an intimate portrait of the dearly departed Princess of Wales. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

The Texas-set franchise entry “The Real Housewives of Dallas” returns for a second season. 10 p.m. Bravo

“My Drunk Kitchen” hostess Hannah Hart stops in Santa Fe, N.M. — try the green chile — on the debut episode of her foodie travelogue “I Hart Food.” 10 p.m. Food Network

Pro athletes and their significant others party hearty in Miami in the new reality series “Baller Wives.” 10 p.m. VH1

TUESDAY

There’ll be pickin’ and grinnin’ when a county-music star wrangles a small herd of stand-up comics for the new special “Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo.” Any time, Netflix

The contestants who made the cut will take it to the stage as the live shows begin on a new “America’s Got Talent.” 8 p.m. NBC

The former co-star of “The King of Queens” returns with more tales told out of church on the season premiere of “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.” 9 p.m. A&E

“The Murder of Laci Peterson,” the mother-to-be who disappeared under suspicious circumstances in Modesto in 2002, is recalled in this new six-episode docu-series. 10 p.m. A&E

The Memphis-set mega-church drama “Greenleaf” is back with new episodes. With Merle Dandridge, Lynn Whitfield and Keith David. 10 p.m. OWN; also Wed.

WEDNESDAY

Maren Morris, Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts are among the country-music acts bringin’ the twang for “CMA Fest 2017.” Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett host. 8 p.m. ABC

The new special “Car Country” looks at the automobile industry’s more innovative and/our outlandish designs from the 1970s to the present day. 8 p.m. History Channel

“In Living Color’s” Marlon Wayans plays a divorced dad in the eponymous and autobiographical sitcom “Marlon.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC

It’s case closed on the series finale of the imported detective drama “Broadchurch.” With David Tennant and Olivia Colman. 10 p.m. BBC America

Don’t hate them because they’re beautiful. They’re just “Growing Up Supermodel” in this new reality series about some celebrities’ offspring making names for themselves in the modeling game. 10 p.m. Lifetime

THURSDAY

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will put more aspiring fashion designers through their paces as the competition series “Project Runway” returns for a 16th cycle. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The real estate series “Flipping Out” is back for a 10th season. 9 p.m. Bravo

Someone will walk away with a cool half-million on the fourth-season finale of the outdoor-survival series “Alone.” 9 p.m. History Channel

Lisa Edelstein returns as 40-something self-help writer Abby McCarthy for a fourth season of the L.A.-set romantic comedy “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.” With Paul Adelstein and Retta. 10 p.m. Bravo

FRIDAY

Bad guys, beware! Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Iron Fist (Finn Jones) and our favorite, the indomitable Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), are joining forces to become “Marvel’s The Defenders” in this latest superhero series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Any time, Netflix

Seven’s a crowd: Septuplets born into an already overpopulated world fight to survive in the 2016 sci-fi fable “What Happened to Monday?” With Noomi Rapace, Willem Dafoe and Glenn Close. Any time, Netflix

“Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood!” finds the breakout star of the raunchy hit movie “Girls Trip” cracking wise in this new stand-up special. 9 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal are “Nocturnal Animals” in this dark 2016 drama set in the worlds of art and literature and directed by fashionista/filmmaker Tom Ford. With Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Armie Hammer, Laura Linney and Michael Sheen 8 p.m. HBO

Whatcha gonna do when they come for you? The long-, long-, long-running reality series “Cops” hits the 1,000-episode mark with a retrospective hosted by “Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s” Terry Crews. 8 p.m. Spike