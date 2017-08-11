TV This Week, Aug. 13-19: 'Marvel's The Defenders' and more

SUNDAY
Pop music’s Miley Cyrus is singled out a very special award at “Teen Choice 2017.” Performers include Rita Ora, Rae Sremmurd and French Montana. 8 p.m. Fox
From Henry Ford to John Delorean, the men who made “The Cars That Made America” are saluted in this three-night, six-hour special presented by NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. 8 p.m. History Channel; also Mon.-Tue.
First a book, then a hit 1995 film starring John Travolta and Gene Hackman, Elmore Leonard’s Tinseltown satire/crime tale “Get Shorty” is now a 10-part TV series. With Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano. 10 p.m. Epix
The Fieris hit the highway in the new foodie travelogue “Guy’s Family Road Trip.” 10 p.m. Food Network
MONDAY
A new season of “Bachelor in Paradise” features more fan favorites from the reality-TV franchise having fun in the sun down Mexico way. Chris Harrison hosts. 8 p.m. ABC; also Tue.
When it comes to rich folks like Howard Hughes, “Rules Don’t Apply.” Writer-director Warren Beatty portrays the reclusive billionaire and Hollywood mogul in this 2016 period drama. With Annette Bening, Alden Ehrenreich and Lily Collins. 8 p.m. HBO
The new special “Diana: In Her Own Words” uses previously unreleased audio recordings to paint an intimate portrait of the dearly departed Princess of Wales. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
The Texas-set franchise entry “The Real Housewives of Dallas” returns for a second season. 10 p.m. Bravo
“My Drunk Kitchen” hostess Hannah Hart stops in Santa Fe, N.M. — try the green chile — on the debut episode of her foodie travelogue “I Hart Food.” 10 p.m. Food Network
Pro athletes and their significant others party hearty in Miami in the new reality series “Baller Wives.” 10 p.m. VH1
TUESDAY
There’ll be pickin’ and grinnin’ when a county-music star wrangles a small herd of stand-up comics for the new special “Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo.” Any time, Netflix
The contestants who made the cut will take it to the stage as the live shows begin on a new “America’s Got Talent.” 8 p.m. NBC
The former co-star of “The King of Queens” returns with more tales told out of church on the season premiere of “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.” 9 p.m. A&E
“The Murder of Laci Peterson,” the mother-to-be who disappeared under suspicious circumstances in Modesto in 2002, is recalled in this new six-episode docu-series. 10 p.m. A&E
The Memphis-set mega-church drama “Greenleaf” is back with new episodes. With Merle Dandridge, Lynn Whitfield and Keith David. 10 p.m. OWN; also Wed.
WEDNESDAY
Maren Morris, Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts are among the country-music acts bringin’ the twang for “CMA Fest 2017.” Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett host. 8 p.m. ABC
The new special “Car Country” looks at the automobile industry’s more innovative and/our outlandish designs from the 1970s to the present day. 8 p.m. History Channel
“In Living Color’s” Marlon Wayans plays a divorced dad in the eponymous and autobiographical sitcom “Marlon.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC
It’s case closed on the series finale of the imported detective drama “Broadchurch.” With David Tennant and Olivia Colman. 10 p.m. BBC America
Don’t hate them because they’re beautiful. They’re just “Growing Up Supermodel” in this new reality series about some celebrities’ offspring making names for themselves in the modeling game. 10 p.m. Lifetime
THURSDAY
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will put more aspiring fashion designers through their paces as the competition series “Project Runway” returns for a 16th cycle. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The real estate series “Flipping Out” is back for a 10th season. 9 p.m. Bravo
Someone will walk away with a cool half-million on the fourth-season finale of the outdoor-survival series “Alone.” 9 p.m. History Channel
Lisa Edelstein returns as 40-something self-help writer Abby McCarthy for a fourth season of the L.A.-set romantic comedy “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.” With Paul Adelstein and Retta. 10 p.m. Bravo
FRIDAY
Bad guys, beware! Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Iron Fist (Finn Jones) and our favorite, the indomitable Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), are joining forces to become “Marvel’s The Defenders” in this latest superhero series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Any time, Netflix
Seven’s a crowd: Septuplets born into an already overpopulated world fight to survive in the 2016 sci-fi fable “What Happened to Monday?” With Noomi Rapace, Willem Dafoe and Glenn Close. Any time, Netflix
“Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood!” finds the breakout star of the raunchy hit movie “Girls Trip” cracking wise in this new stand-up special. 9 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal are “Nocturnal Animals” in this dark 2016 drama set in the worlds of art and literature and directed by fashionista/filmmaker Tom Ford. With Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Armie Hammer, Laura Linney and Michael Sheen 8 p.m. HBO
Whatcha gonna do when they come for you? The long-, long-, long-running reality series “Cops” hits the 1,000-episode mark with a retrospective hosted by “Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s” Terry Crews. 8 p.m. Spike
The tech-industry drama “Halt and Catch Fire” starts up a fourth and final season, with new cast member Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”). Lee Pace, Scoot McNairy, Mackenzie Davis and Kerry Bishe also star. 9 p.m. AMC
From the mountains to the prairies, the best of America’s “Wild West” is on display in this new three-part nature series. 9 p.m. BBC America
After five seasons, the Tyler Perry comedy “Love Thy Neighbor” ends its run with three new episodes. 9, 9:30 and 10 p.m. OWN
“The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway” is probed in this true-crime series about the American teen who went missing on the island of Aruba in 2005. 9 p.m. Oxygen
The aforementioned Amy Adams tries to communicate with some visiting E.T.’s in director Denis Villeneuve’s cerebral 2016 sci-fi fable “Arrival.” Jeremy Renner and Forest Whitaker also star. 10 p.m. Epix
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Aug. 13 - 19, 2017