TV This Week, Sept. 24-30: 'This Is Us,' 'Marvel’s Inhumans' and more

SUNDAY
The new documentary “Legion of Brothers” salutes the first U.S. troops in Afghanistan in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. 6 and 8:30 p.m. CNN
The newsmagazine “60 Minutes” winds up for a 50th season. 7 p.m. CBS
To boldly go: The new online series “Star Trek: Discovery” offers its pilot episode on network TV as well. With Michelle Yeoh and “The Walking Dead’s” Sonequa Martin-Green. 8 p.m. CBS, CBS All Access
The unsolved murders of two iconic rappers are probed in the new special “Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?” hosted Ice-T and Soledad O’Brien. 8 p.m. Fox
“Teen Wolf,” we hardly knew ye. The supernatural drama starring Tyler Posey airs its finale. 8 p.m. MTV
Kim and kompany celebrate 10 years of reality-TV hegemony on a special Ryan Seacrest-hosted edition of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” 9 p.m. E!
MONDAY
The 11th-season premiere of “The Big Bang Theory” serves as the lead-in for the new spin-off/prequel “Young Sheldon.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. CBS
“Dreamgirls’” Jennifer Hudson joins coaches Miley, Adam and Blake for a 13th cycle of “The Voice.” 8 p.m. NBC; also Tue.
The winner is announced on the season finale of “So You Think You Can Dance.” 8 p.m. Fox
“Night Court’s” John Larroquette and “SNL’s” Bobby Moynihan play the same character at different ages in the new comedy “Me, Myself & I.” 9:30 p.m. CBS
“Scorpion” launches a fourth season. With Robert Patrick and Katharine McPhee. 10 p.m. CBS
“Under the Dome’s” Mike Vogel heads a Special Ops team in the new action drama “The Brave.” Anne Heche also stars. 10 p.m. NBC
Freddie Highmore is “The Good Doctor” in this new medical drama about a brilliant young surgeon who’s on the autism spectrum. 10 p.m. ABC
The new documentary “Clínica de Migrantes” visits a volunteer-run clinic that provides free medical care for Philadelphia’s undocumented-immigrant community. 10 p.m. HBO
The new series “The Opposition With Jordan Klepper” takes a satirical dive in America’s political divide. 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central
TUESDAY
“NCIS,” “Bull” and “NCIS: New Orleans” offer their season premieres. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. CBS
Got tissues? The heart-tugging family drama “This Is Us” is back for a second season. With Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown. 9 p.m. NBC
The Kaitlin Olson sitcom “The Mick” and Andy Samberg’s cop comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” return with new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Fox
The new four-part docu-series “American High School” checks in with high school seniors in a small South Carolina town. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
It’s Emmy winner Edie Falco for the defense in the new fact-based franchise entry “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.” 10 p.m. NBC
WEDNESDAY
“30 for 30” remembers Tommy Morrison, a rising boxer whose career was upended by an HIV diagnosis, in the new sports doc “Tommy.” 5 p.m. ESPN2
Outwit, outplay, etc.: The reality series “Survivor” returns for a 35th go-round. 8 p.m. CBS
Criminal mastermind James Spader is back in a new season of “The Blacklist.” 8 p.m. NBC
“The Goldbergs,” “Speechless,” “Modern Family” and “American Housewife” all return. 8, 8:30, 9 and 9:30 p.m. ABC
The music-business dramas “Empire” and “Star” drop new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Fox
“Bones’” David Boreanaz heads up a “SEAL Team” in this new action drama. “Mad Men’s” Jessica Paré also stars. 9 p.m. CBS
“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Chicago P.D.” offer their season premieres. Likewise, “Criminal Minds.” 9 and 10 p.m. NBC; 10 p.m. CBS
Hail to the chief: Kiefer Sutherland is back for a second season of the D.C.-set thriller “Designated Survivor.” 10 p.m. ABC
The search for the “Best Baker in America” is on in this new series hosted by Bon Appétit magazine editor Adam Rapoport. 10 p.m. Food Network
Someone’s a “Liar” in this six-part psychological thriller starring Ioan Gruffudd and “Downton Abbey’s” Joanne Froggatt. 10 p.m. SundanceTV
THURSDAY
America Ferrera and Ben Feldman clock in for a new season of the workplace sitcom “Superstore.” 8 p.m. NBC
“Grey’s Anatomy” and “How to Get Away With Murder” are back with new episodes. Ellen Pompeo stars in the former, Viola Davis in the latter. 8 and 10 p.m. ABC
Didja miss ’em? After a decade or so off the air, “Will & Grace” return in a relaunch of that groundbreaking sitcom. With Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally. 9 p.m. NBC
Meet the new boss: “30 Rock’s” Tina Fey guest stars on the sophomore-season premiere of the sitcom “Great News.” With Briga Heelan and Andrea Martin. 9:30 p.m. NBC
Gospel-music’s “Mary Mary” return for a sixth and final season of their reality series. 9 p.m. WE
Nathan Fielder still can’t seem to mind his own business in new episodes of “Nathan for You.” 10 p.m. Comedy Central
FRIDAY
Carla Gugino’s a little tied up right now in “Gerald’s Game,” a 2017 thriller based on the Stephen King novel. Any time, Netflix
Robert Redford and Jane Fonda are a bit too old to go barefoot in the park in the 2017 romantic drama “Our Souls at Night.” Any time, Netflix
Cold enough for you? Tim Roth and “Mad Men’s” Christina Hendricks costar in the new Canada-set revenge saga “Tin Star.” Any time, Amazon
“MacGyver,” “Hawaii Five-0” and “Blue Bloods” are back with new seasons. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. CBS
The ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe expands further with the new sci-fi series “Marvel’s Inhumans.” 8 p.m. ABC
Hot enough for you? The culinary competition “Hell’s Kitchen” is back, followed by the return of the supernatural drama “The Exorcist.” 8 and 9 p.m. Fox
“Craft in America” returns with a pair of episodes celebrating Mexican and American artists. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE
The new docu-series “Active Shooter: America Under Fire” revisits the mass shootings in Aurora, San Bernardino, Charleston, Columbine… 9 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
It’s still good to be the king in the return of the historical drama “Versailles.” 7 p.m. Ovation
Ryan Paevey and Jen Lilley make quite a pear in the romantic TV movie “Harvest Love.” 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Former inmates share their stories in the intimate eight-part docu-series “Released.” 10 p.m. OWN
“La La Land’s” Ryan Gosling hosts and rapper Jay-Z performs on the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live.” 11:29 p.m. NBC
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Sept. 24 - 30, 2017