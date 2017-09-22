TV This Week, Sept. 24-30: 'This Is Us,' 'Marvel’s Inhumans' and more

SUNDAY

The new documentary “Legion of Brothers” salutes the first U.S. troops in Afghanistan in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. 6 and 8:30 p.m. CNN

The newsmagazine “60 Minutes” winds up for a 50th season. 7 p.m. CBS

To boldly go: The new online series “Star Trek: Discovery” offers its pilot episode on network TV as well. With Michelle Yeoh and “The Walking Dead’s” Sonequa Martin-Green. 8 p.m. CBS, CBS All Access

The unsolved murders of two iconic rappers are probed in the new special “Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?” hosted Ice-T and Soledad O’Brien. 8 p.m. Fox

“Teen Wolf,” we hardly knew ye. The supernatural drama starring Tyler Posey airs its finale. 8 p.m. MTV

Kim and kompany celebrate 10 years of reality-TV hegemony on a special Ryan Seacrest-hosted edition of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” 9 p.m. E!

MONDAY

The 11th-season premiere of “The Big Bang Theory” serves as the lead-in for the new spin-off/prequel “Young Sheldon.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. CBS

“Dreamgirls’” Jennifer Hudson joins coaches Miley, Adam and Blake for a 13th cycle of “The Voice.” 8 p.m. NBC; also Tue.

The winner is announced on the season finale of “So You Think You Can Dance.” 8 p.m. Fox

“Night Court’s” John Larroquette and “SNL’s” Bobby Moynihan play the same character at different ages in the new comedy “Me, Myself & I.” 9:30 p.m. CBS

“Scorpion” launches a fourth season. With Robert Patrick and Katharine McPhee. 10 p.m. CBS

“Under the Dome’s” Mike Vogel heads a Special Ops team in the new action drama “The Brave.” Anne Heche also stars. 10 p.m. NBC

Freddie Highmore is “The Good Doctor” in this new medical drama about a brilliant young surgeon who’s on the autism spectrum. 10 p.m. ABC

The new documentary “Clínica de Migrantes” visits a volunteer-run clinic that provides free medical care for Philadelphia’s undocumented-immigrant community. 10 p.m. HBO

The new series “The Opposition With Jordan Klepper” takes a satirical dive in America’s political divide. 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central

TUESDAY

“NCIS,” “Bull” and “NCIS: New Orleans” offer their season premieres. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

Got tissues? The heart-tugging family drama “This Is Us” is back for a second season. With Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown. 9 p.m. NBC

The Kaitlin Olson sitcom “The Mick” and Andy Samberg’s cop comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” return with new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Fox

The new four-part docu-series “American High School” checks in with high school seniors in a small South Carolina town. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

It’s Emmy winner Edie Falco for the defense in the new fact-based franchise entry “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.” 10 p.m. NBC

WEDNESDAY

“30 for 30” remembers Tommy Morrison, a rising boxer whose career was upended by an HIV diagnosis, in the new sports doc “Tommy.” 5 p.m. ESPN2

Outwit, outplay, etc.: The reality series “Survivor” returns for a 35th go-round. 8 p.m. CBS

Criminal mastermind James Spader is back in a new season of “The Blacklist.” 8 p.m. NBC

“The Goldbergs,” “Speechless,” “Modern Family” and “American Housewife” all return. 8, 8:30, 9 and 9:30 p.m. ABC

The music-business dramas “Empire” and “Star” drop new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Fox

“Bones’” David Boreanaz heads up a “SEAL Team” in this new action drama. “Mad Men’s” Jessica Paré also stars. 9 p.m. CBS

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Chicago P.D.” offer their season premieres. Likewise, “Criminal Minds.” 9 and 10 p.m. NBC; 10 p.m. CBS

Hail to the chief: Kiefer Sutherland is back for a second season of the D.C.-set thriller “Designated Survivor.” 10 p.m. ABC

The search for the “Best Baker in America” is on in this new series hosted by Bon Appétit magazine editor Adam Rapoport. 10 p.m. Food Network

Someone’s a “Liar” in this six-part psychological thriller starring Ioan Gruffudd and “Downton Abbey’s” Joanne Froggatt. 10 p.m. SundanceTV

THURSDAY

America Ferrera and Ben Feldman clock in for a new season of the workplace sitcom “Superstore.” 8 p.m. NBC

“Grey’s Anatomy” and “How to Get Away With Murder” are back with new episodes. Ellen Pompeo stars in the former, Viola Davis in the latter. 8 and 10 p.m. ABC

Didja miss ’em? After a decade or so off the air, “Will & Grace” return in a relaunch of that groundbreaking sitcom. With Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally. 9 p.m. NBC

Meet the new boss: “30 Rock’s” Tina Fey guest stars on the sophomore-season premiere of the sitcom “Great News.” With Briga Heelan and Andrea Martin. 9:30 p.m. NBC

Gospel-music’s “Mary Mary” return for a sixth and final season of their reality series. 9 p.m. WE

Nathan Fielder still can’t seem to mind his own business in new episodes of “Nathan for You.” 10 p.m. Comedy Central

FRIDAY

Carla Gugino’s a little tied up right now in “Gerald’s Game,” a 2017 thriller based on the Stephen King novel. Any time, Netflix

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda are a bit too old to go barefoot in the park in the 2017 romantic drama “Our Souls at Night.” Any time, Netflix

Cold enough for you? Tim Roth and “Mad Men’s” Christina Hendricks costar in the new Canada-set revenge saga “Tin Star.” Any time, Amazon

“MacGyver,” “Hawaii Five-0” and “Blue Bloods” are back with new seasons. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

The ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe expands further with the new sci-fi series “Marvel’s Inhumans.” 8 p.m. ABC

Hot enough for you? The culinary competition “Hell’s Kitchen” is back, followed by the return of the supernatural drama “The Exorcist.” 8 and 9 p.m. Fox

“Craft in America” returns with a pair of episodes celebrating Mexican and American artists. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE