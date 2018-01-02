Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Alone in Berlin,' 'The X-Files' and more

SERIES

Billion Dollar Buyer More small businesses make pitches to hospitality mogul Tilman Fertitta on the return of this reality series. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

The Amazing Race The Emmy-winning reality series’ 30th around-the-world competition begins. Participants include former NBA stars Cedric Ceballos and Shawn Marion, and “Big Brother” alums Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf. Phil Keoghan returns as host. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist The action drama resumes its fifth season as Liz (Megan Boone) struggles to deal with Tom’s fate. James Spader also stars, with guest star Famke Janssen. 8 p.m. NBC

The X-Files Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) continue the search for their son as the rebooted sci fi series returns for an 11th television season. Barbara Hershey and Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense”) join the cast, with Mitch Pileggi and William B. Davis also returning. 8 p.m. Fox

grown-ish This new spinoff of the hit sitcom “black-ish” finds that series’ Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) beginning her freshman year of college. 8 and 8:31 p.m. Freeform

SEAL Team Jason (David Boreanaz) and his unit are in a mission in Yemen in a new episode that plays out in real time. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit The cliffhanger left dangling over this drama’s December break is picked up immediately as Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the squad continue to search for her missing son. Brooke Shields guest stars. 9 p.m. NBC

9-1-1 Angela Bassett, Connie Britton and Peter Krause head the cast of “American Horror Story” producer Ryan Murphy’s new drama about first responders. 9 p.m. Fox

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour Ozzy Osbourne and his son visit Alaska, then Hawaii as this wacky travel series ends its sophomore season with back-to-back episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. A&E

Locked Up Abroad This docu-series returns with a pair of new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

Expedition Unknown In this new episode, host Josh Gates follows the trail blazed by the Vikings as they continued their expansion westward to Greenland and then North America. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Criminal Minds “Longmire’s” Lou Diamond Phillips guest stars on a new episode of the procedural drama. 10 p.m. CBS

Match Game Celebrity panelists in the updated game show’s season premiere include “Community’s” Joel McHale, Niecy Nash (“Claws”) and “UnReal’s” Constance Zimmer. Alec Baldwin returns as host. 10 p.m. ABC

WAGS Atlanta This new spinoff series follows the wives and girlfriends of Atlanta-based sports stars. 10 p.m. E!

Alone in Berlin Emma Thompson and Brendan Gleeson star in this 2016 drama about a working-class couple in WWII-era Germany who embark on a crusade to stir up resistance against the Nazis after their only son is killed. Vincent Perez directs. 9 p.m. Showtime

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Author Sara Zaske; losing weight; weight loss deal. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Yara Shahidi (“grown-ish”); Alec Baldwin. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Ray Darten fashion line. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Soledad O’Brien; places to see. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Chris Hemsworth; Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”); Katy Mixon (“American Housewife”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Yara Shahidi guest co-hosts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Real Nick Lachey. 10 a.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Jason Biggs. 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Angela Bassett; Sean Valentine. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A woman tells of unexpectedly giving birth; how a woman can overlook a pregnancy. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors National opioid crisis; extreme office parties; punishment for students. 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve La La Anthony; Bow Wow. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Terrence Howard; comic Michelle Buteau. 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray How “super carbs” can help people lose weight; taco salad. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman receives a letter from another who claims they are sisters. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Seth Meyers; Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor, Charlie Walk and Fergie (“The Four: Battle for Stardom”); Charlie Puth performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Wendy Raquel Robinson (“The Mayor”). 3 p.m. KTTV

Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Neil deGrasse Tyson. (Part 1 of 2) 9 p.m. KLCS

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Anna Faris; Dhani Harrison performs. 11 p.m. TBS, 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Cena; comic Bridget Everett; Beck performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert David Harbour (“Stranger Things”); Julien Baker performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Jessica Chastain; Sean “Diddy” Combs; Brandi Carlile performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Rainn Wilson; comic Jack Whitehall; tennis player Novak Djokovic; Ty Dolla Sign performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Journalist Chris Hayes; Kristin Scott Thomas; Alex Lahey performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”); Bad Suns perform; Amber Stevens West (“The Carmichael Show”). 1:38 a.m. KNBC

Basketball The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Boston Celtics and the Lakers welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder. 5 p.m. ESPN; 7:30 p.m. ESPN

