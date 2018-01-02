Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Alone in Berlin,' 'The X-Files' and more

SERIES
Billion Dollar Buyer More small businesses make pitches to hospitality mogul Tilman Fertitta on the return of this reality series. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
The Amazing Race The Emmy-winning reality series’ 30th around-the-world competition begins. Participants include former NBA stars Cedric Ceballos and Shawn Marion, and “Big Brother” alums Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf. Phil Keoghan returns as host. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist The action drama resumes its fifth season as Liz (Megan Boone) struggles to deal with Tom’s fate. James Spader also stars, with guest star Famke Janssen. 8 p.m. NBC
The X-Files Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) continue the search for their son as the rebooted sci fi series returns for an 11th television season. Barbara Hershey and Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense”) join the cast, with Mitch Pileggi and William B. Davis also returning. 8 p.m. Fox
grown-ish This new spinoff of the hit sitcom “black-ish” finds that series’ Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) beginning her freshman year of college. 8 and 8:31 p.m. Freeform
SEAL Team Jason (David Boreanaz) and his unit are in a mission in Yemen in a new episode that plays out in real time. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit The cliffhanger left dangling over this drama’s December break is picked up immediately as Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the squad continue to search for her missing son. Brooke Shields guest stars. 9 p.m. NBC
9-1-1 Angela Bassett, Connie Britton and Peter Krause head the cast of “American Horror Story” producer Ryan Murphy’s new drama about first responders. 9 p.m. Fox
Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour Ozzy Osbourne and his son visit Alaska, then Hawaii as this wacky travel series ends its sophomore season with back-to-back episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. A&E
Locked Up Abroad This docu-series returns with a pair of new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
Expedition Unknown In this new episode, host Josh Gates follows the trail blazed by the Vikings as they continued their expansion westward to Greenland and then North America. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Criminal Minds “Longmire’s” Lou Diamond Phillips guest stars on a new episode of the procedural drama. 10 p.m. CBS
Match Game Celebrity panelists in the updated game show’s season premiere include “Community’s” Joel McHale, Niecy Nash (“Claws”) and “UnReal’s” Constance Zimmer. Alec Baldwin returns as host. 10 p.m. ABC
WAGS Atlanta This new spinoff series follows the wives and girlfriends of Atlanta-based sports stars. 10 p.m. E!
MOVIES
Alone in Berlin Emma Thompson and Brendan Gleeson star in this 2016 drama about a working-class couple in WWII-era Germany who embark on a crusade to stir up resistance against the Nazis after their only son is killed. Vincent Perez directs. 9 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Author Sara Zaske; losing weight; weight loss deal. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Yara Shahidi (“grown-ish”); Alec Baldwin. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Ray Darten fashion line. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Soledad O’Brien; places to see. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chris Hemsworth; Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”); Katy Mixon (“American Housewife”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Yara Shahidi guest co-hosts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Nick Lachey. 10 a.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Jason Biggs. 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Angela Bassett; Sean Valentine. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A woman tells of unexpectedly giving birth; how a woman can overlook a pregnancy. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors National opioid crisis; extreme office parties; punishment for students. 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve La La Anthony; Bow Wow. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Terrence Howard; comic Michelle Buteau. 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray How “super carbs” can help people lose weight; taco salad. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman receives a letter from another who claims they are sisters. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Seth Meyers; Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor, Charlie Walk and Fergie (“The Four: Battle for Stardom”); Charlie Puth performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Wendy Raquel Robinson (“The Mayor”). 3 p.m. KTTV
Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Neil deGrasse Tyson. (Part 1 of 2) 9 p.m. KLCS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Anna Faris; Dhani Harrison performs. 11 p.m. TBS, 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Cena; comic Bridget Everett; Beck performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert David Harbour (“Stranger Things”); Julien Baker performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jessica Chastain; Sean “Diddy” Combs; Brandi Carlile performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Rainn Wilson; comic Jack Whitehall; tennis player Novak Djokovic; Ty Dolla Sign performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Journalist Chris Hayes; Kristin Scott Thomas; Alex Lahey performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”); Bad Suns perform; Amber Stevens West (“The Carmichael Show”). 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Basketball The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Boston Celtics and the Lakers welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder. 5 p.m. ESPN; 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Dec. 31, 2017 in PDF format