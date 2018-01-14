Monday's TV highlights: 'Independent Lens: I Am Not Your Negro' on PBS

SERIES
Supergirl The injuries that Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) suffered from Reign (Odette Annable) leave her in something of a trance, and Mon-El (Chris Wood) appeals to Brainiac-5 (guest star Jesse Rath) to try to restore her to a normal state on a new episode of the superhero drama. Chyler Leigh, Jeremy Jordan and David Harewood also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Gifted Stopping Dr. Campbell (guest star Garret Dillahunt) from making his antimutant initiative a national cause is the mission in the series’ two-hour first-season finale. Skyler Samuels and Sharon Gless also reprise their guest roles, and Emma Dumont, Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Sean Teale and Jamie Chung star. 8 p.m. Fox
Better Late Than Never The guys enjoy the culture of Barcelona, Spain, in a new episode of this travelogue. 9 p.m. NBC
Valor Nora and Gallo (Christina Ochoa, Matt Barr) are at odds when Col. Haskins (Nigel Thatch) decides which of their plans he wants to initiate in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
Independent Lens Raoul Peck’s Oscar-nominated 2016 documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” inspired by the unfinished James Baldwin book “Remember This House,” encompasses the assassinations of civil rights leaders Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Samuel L. Jackson narrates. 9 p.m. KOCE
Chain of Command Chris Evans (“The Avengers”) narrates this new eight-part documentary series that examines the U.S. military’s mission to fight violent extremism across the world. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
The Brave Noah (Tate Ellington) assumes command of operations from the sidelined Patricia (Anne Heche) and faces an immediate challenge when an airplane is hijacked by revolutionaries in Colombia in a new episode of the action drama. Sofia Pernas, Mike Vogel, Demetrius Grosse and Noah Mills also star. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor Shaun (Freddie Highmore) returns from his impromptu getaway, causing distress for Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff), on a new episode of the medical drama. Antonia Thomas, Beau Garrett, Chuku Modu and Tamlyn Tomita also star. 10 p.m. ABC
SPECIALS
Kingdom Day Parade The 33rd annual procession celebrates the life and legacy of civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 11 a.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Gary Oldman; First Impressions Today; Join the Journey. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Pianist Daniel Pollack; Cheryl “Action” Jackson, Minnie’s Food Pantry; Skyler Samuels (“The Gifted”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; Camila Mendes (“Riverdale”); Powerball Pilates. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Selma Blair; Derrick Levasseur (“Big Brother”); Preacher Lawson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Low-carbohydrate diets; personalized Greek yogurt smoothies. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Erasing memories; three ways to prevent an early death; an anti-stress snack. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve George Foreman; Geoff Stults. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Yolanda Hadid (“Making a Model”); the New Orleans Saints; power lifter Naomi Kutin; JuggleFit. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Science experiments; a classic kids’ lunch; Rachael makes Buffalo chicken grilled cheese. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A mother may go to jail for refusing to allow her ex his court-ordered visitations with their kids. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Hugh Jackman; Demi Lovato performs; hip-hop dancer Zhu “Amy” Pengrong. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Hair removal; getting a celebrity look for a reasonable price. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Women in the cannabis industry. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Allison Janney; comic Pete Holmes; comic Daniel Sloss. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda; Cole Sprouse; Walk the Moon performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Lithgow; Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.); Black Eyed Peas perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Cedric the Entertainer; athlete Usain Bolt; Jesus Trejo performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers David Duchovny; Megan Boone (“The Blacklist”); Jillian Jacqueline performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Paul Reiser; Warbly Jets perform; actress Vicky Krieps. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
