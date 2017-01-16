Tuesday's TV Highlights: 'The Mick' on Fox

SERIES
NCIS Directed by series costar Rocky Carroll, this new episode sends Gibbs (Mark Harmon) undercover after he sees the brother of a wanted criminal. 8 p.m. CBS
The Middle As the end of college approaches, Axl (Charlie McDermott) panics when he realizes he’s late in sending out resumes in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
The Mick In this new episode, Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) does her best to end her smoking habit, which makes her even edgier than usual. 8:30 p.m. Fox
This Is Us “The Big Day” approaches for Rebecca and Jack (Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia) in a new episode that flashes back to the imminent birth of their babies. Gerald McRaney guest stars. 9 p.m. NBC
No Tomorrow Xavier’s (Joshua Sasse) asteroid research is validated and Evie (Tori Anderson) takes a solitary journey to ponder her future in the season finale. 9 p.m. KTLA
Fresh Off the Boat When accepting an award for Small Businessman of the Year, Louis (Randall Park) neglects to acknowledge Jessica (Constance Wu). 9 p.m. ABC
Frontline With a new administration about to enter the White House, the new two-part episode “Divided States of America” examines events of the past eight years that may have fostered the results of the recent election. 9 p.m. KOCE; concludes Wed.
The Real O’Neals Kenny (Noah Galvin) debates how to tell his parents that he and Brett (guest star Sean Grandillo) are dating. 9:30 p.m. ABC
NCIS: New Orleans Pride’s (Scott Bakula) nemesis (guest star Julian Acosta) is the target of a scam in this new episode. Steven Weber reprises his recurring guest role as Mayor Hamilton. 10 p.m. CBS
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Remini and Mike Rinder host a second question-and-answer session in this new episode. 10 p.m. A&E
Teachers In the sitcom’s season premiere, the teachers return to work after summer break, and Ms. Snap (Katy Colloton) is horrified to discover she’s been given the worst kids in the entire school. 10 p.m. TV Land
Shooter Bob Lee, Julie and Nadine (Ryan Phillippe, Shantel VanSanten, Cynthia Addai-Robinson) work together with Isaac (Omar Epps) to save Mary (guest star Lexy Kolker) in the action-drama’s season finale. 10 p.m. USA
Throwing Shade This new series features social commentary and skits covering current issues in pop culture and politics. 10:30 p.m. TV Land
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Denzel Washington; author Veronica Roth. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Robert De Niro and Chazz Palminteri (new musical “A Bronx Tale”); Trump voters; trends with Lilliana Vazquez; Today Food with Logan Guleff. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Matthew McConaughey; “Dancing With the Stars.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Viola Davis; Louie Anderson; co-host Christian Slater. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Hot topics. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors Lamar Odom. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Bryshere Y. Gray, Elijah Kelley and Luke James (“The New Edition Story”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Howie Mandel. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A new look into the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve Harvey Steve’s 60th birthday show; Stevie Wonder; Usher. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Social-media star Cameron Dallas; Michelle Monaghan; Pilobolus performs. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil Bitter custody dispute. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kerry Washington; Corey Hawkins (“24: Legacy”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Renee Lawless (“The Haves and the Have Nots”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show 3 p.m. KCOP
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Lyft co-founder John Zimmer. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kathy Griffin; journalist Michael Lewis. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Keaton; Nina Dobrev; the xx performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billy Eichner; Mel B.; Gilbert Gottfried. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Vin Diesel; Katy Mixon; Migos performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kate Hudson; Anders Holm; Aaron Taylor-Johnson; Jim James performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tracee Ellis Ross; Patrick Warburton; Bibi Bourelly performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Filmmaker Gareth Edwards (“Rogue One”); Holy Ghost! performs; filmmaker Morten Tyldum (“Passengers”). 1:38 a.m. KNBC
