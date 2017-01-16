Tuesday's TV Highlights: 'The Mick' on Fox

SERIES

NCIS Directed by series costar Rocky Carroll, this new episode sends Gibbs (Mark Harmon) undercover after he sees the brother of a wanted criminal. 8 p.m. CBS

The Middle As the end of college approaches, Axl (Charlie McDermott) panics when he realizes he’s late in sending out resumes in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

The Mick In this new episode, Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) does her best to end her smoking habit, which makes her even edgier than usual. 8:30 p.m. Fox

This Is Us “The Big Day” approaches for Rebecca and Jack (Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia) in a new episode that flashes back to the imminent birth of their babies. Gerald McRaney guest stars. 9 p.m. NBC

No Tomorrow Xavier’s (Joshua Sasse) asteroid research is validated and Evie (Tori Anderson) takes a solitary journey to ponder her future in the season finale. 9 p.m. KTLA

Fresh Off the Boat When accepting an award for Small Businessman of the Year, Louis (Randall Park) neglects to acknowledge Jessica (Constance Wu). 9 p.m. ABC

Frontline With a new administration about to enter the White House, the new two-part episode “Divided States of America” examines events of the past eight years that may have fostered the results of the recent election. 9 p.m. KOCE; concludes Wed.

The Real O’Neals Kenny (Noah Galvin) debates how to tell his parents that he and Brett (guest star Sean Grandillo) are dating. 9:30 p.m. ABC

NCIS: New Orleans Pride’s (Scott Bakula) nemesis (guest star Julian Acosta) is the target of a scam in this new episode. Steven Weber reprises his recurring guest role as Mayor Hamilton. 10 p.m. CBS

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Remini and Mike Rinder host a second question-and-answer session in this new episode. 10 p.m. A&E

Teachers In the sitcom’s season premiere, the teachers return to work after summer break, and Ms. Snap (Katy Colloton) is horrified to discover she’s been given the worst kids in the entire school. 10 p.m. TV Land

Shooter Bob Lee, Julie and Nadine (Ryan Phillippe, Shantel VanSanten, Cynthia Addai-Robinson) work together with Isaac (Omar Epps) to save Mary (guest star Lexy Kolker) in the action-drama’s season finale. 10 p.m. USA

Throwing Shade This new series features social commentary and skits covering current issues in pop culture and politics. 10:30 p.m. TV Land

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Denzel Washington; author Veronica Roth. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Robert De Niro and Chazz Palminteri (new musical “A Bronx Tale”); Trump voters; trends with Lilliana Vazquez; Today Food with Logan Guleff. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Matthew McConaughey; “Dancing With the Stars.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Viola Davis; Louie Anderson; co-host Christian Slater. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Hot topics. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors Lamar Odom. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Bryshere Y. Gray, Elijah Kelley and Luke James (“The New Edition Story”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Howie Mandel. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A new look into the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real 1 p.m. KCOP

Steve Harvey Steve’s 60th birthday show; Stevie Wonder; Usher. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Social-media star Cameron Dallas; Michelle Monaghan; Pilobolus performs. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil Bitter custody dispute. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kerry Washington; Corey Hawkins (“24: Legacy”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Renee Lawless (“The Haves and the Have Nots”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show 3 p.m. KCOP

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Lyft co-founder John Zimmer. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Kathy Griffin; journalist Michael Lewis. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Keaton; Nina Dobrev; the xx performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billy Eichner; Mel B.; Gilbert Gottfried. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS