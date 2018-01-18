Friday's TV highlights: 'High Maintenance' on HBO

SERIES
MacGyver The team heads to New Orleans to catch a con artist (guest star Amy Smart) who is trying to pass herself off as the wife of Duke Jacoby, an alias Jack (George Eads) used to use, but her gambit backfires when “Duke’s” old enemies start looking for revenge. Lucas Till, Tristin Mays and Meredith Eaton also star, with guest star Garrett Morris. 8 p.m. CBS
Blindspot The key to foiling a terrorist plot may be Reade’s (Rob Brown) girlfriend (guest star Reshma Shetty), who’s a reporter. Tori Anderson continues her guest role. Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson and Luke Mitchell also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Child Support This new episode features contestants from Sherman Oaks and Santa Monica. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell's Kitchen NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams, former Pro Bowl linebacker Shawne Merriman and Olympic gymnast Jordyn Wieber are among the athletes doing all the cooking, following the contestants’ verbal instructions. Dinner-service guests include Wyclef Jean and former “2 Broke Girls” regular Matthew Moy. 8 p.m. Fox
Hawaii Five-0 The team is searching for a diamond smuggler (guest star Phillip Phillips, “American Idol”) suspected of stealing his partner’s corpse in order to recover missing contraband. Scott Cann and Alex O’Loughlin star. 9 p.m. CBS
Taken Mills (Clive Standen) is injured in a plane crash while transporting a murder witness (guest star Alexander Draper), and the two are then stalked by mercenaries through a densely wooded area, where Mills draws upon the survival techniques his father taught him. Isaac Kragten plays the younger Mills in flashbacks. Jessica Camacho, Jennifer Beals and Adam Goldberg also star. 9 p.m. NBC
American Masters A great American playwright is recalled in the new episode “Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart,” with Anika Noni Rose voicing the words by the author of “A Raisin in the Sun.” Interviewees include Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee and Louis Gossett Jr. — all in the cast of the 1961 film adaptation of “Raisin.” LaTanya Richardson Jackson narrates the portrait by filmmaker Tracy Heather Strain. 9 p.m. KOCE
Blue Bloods Henry (Len Cariou) is a key witness in Danny and Maria’s (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) case. 10 p.m. CBS
High Maintenance This sly, character-driven comedy returns with fresh slices of New York life as perceived by The Guy (Ben Sinclair), a pot-dealing deliveryman. 11 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today First lady Melania Trump. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sarah Jessica Parker; Fall Out Boy performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Fred Savage (“Child Support”); Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Dylan Minnette (“13 Reasons Why”); Chris Wallace. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Milck performs. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Dakota Fanning (“The Alienist”); Edgar Ramírez. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Yvette Nicole Brown; Catherine Zeta-Jones. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Hugh Jackman; O’Shea Jackson Jr. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Exciting new foods that supercharge energy and taste buds. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Dad arrested for selling heroin in the maternity ward; high school’s lunch segregation controversy. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve The cast of the movie “Den of Thieves.” (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Jeff Mauro; Daymond John (“Shark Tank”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Spiritual teacher and former rabbi Marc Gafni, accused of sex abuse and harassment. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dax Shepard; Nicole Richie; Mumford & Sons perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Tameka “Tiny” Cottle and Zonnique Pullins (“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week Efforts to avoid a government shutdown; President Trump's first year in office; Trump’s comments about Haiti and African countries; House Intelligence Committee; new rules for Medicaid in some states: Dan Balz and Carol Leonnig, the Washington Post; Jeff Zeleny, CNN; Kelsey Snell, NPR; Kimberly Atkins, the Boston Herald. Mark Mazzetti, the New York Times; Reid Wilson, the Hill; Jeff Zeleny, CNN. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (Season premiere) Author Michael Wolff; Saru Jayaraman; Andrew Sullivan; Larry Wilmore. (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Trevor Noah; Dakota Fanning; Jeff Dye. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert J.K. Simmons. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Ducks. 7 p.m. NBCSP
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Jan. 14 - 20, 2018, in PDF format