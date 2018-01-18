Friday's TV highlights: 'High Maintenance' on HBO

SERIES

MacGyver The team heads to New Orleans to catch a con artist (guest star Amy Smart) who is trying to pass herself off as the wife of Duke Jacoby, an alias Jack (George Eads) used to use, but her gambit backfires when “Duke’s” old enemies start looking for revenge. Lucas Till, Tristin Mays and Meredith Eaton also star, with guest star Garrett Morris. 8 p.m. CBS

Blindspot The key to foiling a terrorist plot may be Reade’s (Rob Brown) girlfriend (guest star Reshma Shetty), who’s a reporter. Tori Anderson continues her guest role. Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson and Luke Mitchell also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Child Support This new episode features contestants from Sherman Oaks and Santa Monica. 8 p.m. ABC

Hell's Kitchen NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams, former Pro Bowl linebacker Shawne Merriman and Olympic gymnast Jordyn Wieber are among the athletes doing all the cooking, following the contestants’ verbal instructions. Dinner-service guests include Wyclef Jean and former “2 Broke Girls” regular Matthew Moy. 8 p.m. Fox

Hawaii Five-0 The team is searching for a diamond smuggler (guest star Phillip Phillips, “American Idol”) suspected of stealing his partner’s corpse in order to recover missing contraband. Scott Cann and Alex O’Loughlin star. 9 p.m. CBS

Taken Mills (Clive Standen) is injured in a plane crash while transporting a murder witness (guest star Alexander Draper), and the two are then stalked by mercenaries through a densely wooded area, where Mills draws upon the survival techniques his father taught him. Isaac Kragten plays the younger Mills in flashbacks. Jessica Camacho, Jennifer Beals and Adam Goldberg also star. 9 p.m. NBC

American Masters A great American playwright is recalled in the new episode “Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart,” with Anika Noni Rose voicing the words by the author of “A Raisin in the Sun.” Interviewees include Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee and Louis Gossett Jr. — all in the cast of the 1961 film adaptation of “Raisin.” LaTanya Richardson Jackson narrates the portrait by filmmaker Tracy Heather Strain. 9 p.m. KOCE

Blue Bloods Henry (Len Cariou) is a key witness in Danny and Maria’s (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) case. 10 p.m. CBS

High Maintenance This sly, character-driven comedy returns with fresh slices of New York life as perceived by The Guy (Ben Sinclair), a pot-dealing deliveryman. 11 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today First lady Melania Trump. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Sarah Jessica Parker; Fall Out Boy performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Fred Savage (“Child Support”); Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Dylan Minnette (“13 Reasons Why”); Chris Wallace. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Milck performs. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Dakota Fanning (“The Alienist”); Edgar Ramírez. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Yvette Nicole Brown; Catherine Zeta-Jones. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Hugh Jackman; O’Shea Jackson Jr. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Exciting new foods that supercharge energy and taste buds. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Dad arrested for selling heroin in the maternity ward; high school’s lunch segregation controversy. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve The cast of the movie “Den of Thieves.” (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Jeff Mauro; Daymond John (“Shark Tank”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Spiritual teacher and former rabbi Marc Gafni, accused of sex abuse and harassment. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dax Shepard; Nicole Richie; Mumford & Sons perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Tameka “Tiny” Cottle and Zonnique Pullins (“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week Efforts to avoid a government shutdown; President Trump's first year in office; Trump’s comments about Haiti and African countries; House Intelligence Committee; new rules for Medicaid in some states: Dan Balz and Carol Leonnig, the Washington Post; Jeff Zeleny, CNN; Kelsey Snell, NPR; Kimberly Atkins, the Boston Herald. Mark Mazzetti, the New York Times; Reid Wilson, the Hill; Jeff Zeleny, CNN. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE