Friday's TV highlights: 'Great Performances at the Met' and more

SERIES
Blindspot Jane and Weller (Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton) join forces with a shadowy figure from her past in a new episode of the action drama. 8 p.m. NBC
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) deals with some major changes in her work life in a new episode of the kooky musical comedy. 8 p.m. KTLA
Child Support Contestants from Highland Park and Chino compete on a new episode of the quiz show. With Fred Savage and Ricky Gervais. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell's Kitchen The four remaining challengers receive visits from family members in this new episode of the culinary competition. 8 p.m. Fox
Mosaic This six-part mystery drama starring Sharon Stone and Garrett Hedlund concludes with back-to-back episodes. 8 and 8:52 p.m. HBO
Jane the Virgin Jane and Rafael (Gina Rodriguez, Justin Baldoni) have to lie to get Mateo into a better school on a new episode of the campy comedy. 9 p.m. KTLA
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Mack (Henry Simmons) and company spark a revolution against the Kree on a new episode of the sci-fi drama. 9 p.m. ABC
Great Performances at the Met Soprano Sondra Radvanovsky sings the lead role in the Metropolitan Opera's production of Bellini's tragic opera "Norma" in the performing-arts series' season premiere. Carlo Rizzi conducts, and Joyce DiDonato and Joseph Calleja are also featured. 9 p.m. KOCE
Austin City Limits Jazz great Herbie Hancock performs in this installment of the concert series. 9:30 p.m. KLCS
20/20 Gymnasts share their stories of being sexually abused by Larry Nassar, former doctor for the U.S. gymnastics team, on a new edition of the newsmagazine. 10 p.m. ABC
Red Carpet Icons Music stars Rihanna and Beyoncé are featured in back-to-back new episodes of the fashion series. 10 and 10:30 p.m. E!
SPECIALS
Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo The pop star hits the stage at the legendary Harlem theater in this encore special. 8 p.m. CBS
MOVIES
To Catch a Thief Cary Grant and Grace Kelly costar in director Alfred Hitchcock's romantic 1955 thriller set on the French Riviera. 8 p.m. KCET
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Author Matt de la Peña; Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Professional skier Gus Kenworthy. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Chef David LeFevre; Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank); football preview with Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Justin Baldoni, host of Skid Row Carnival of Love. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Judd Apatow; musical group the Avett Brothers; amputee dancer Eric Graise. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Willem Dafoe; Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"); guest co-host Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Guest co-host S.E. Cupp; hot topics. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Talk-show host Steve Wilkos; journalist Ashleigh Banfield; Hot 97's TT Torrez; Damaris Phillips. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jenifer Lewis ("black-ish"). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show New instant foods; foods that are labeled healthful, but are not. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A woman who has been battling anorexia for 16 years; saving money while being healthy. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Kris Jenner; Jay Pharoah; Lolo Jones; Cover Story performs. 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Jessie James Decker performs. 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Chef Jet Tila; Jonathan and Drew Scott ("Property Brothers") show the top three home trends; meatballs. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman is sick and tired of taking care of her ungrateful, entitled, drug-addicted mother. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kristen Bell; DNCE performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real O'Shea Jackson Jr. ("Den of Thieves"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week (N) 7 and 7:30 p.m. KOCE
The Graham Norton Show Tom Hanks; boxer Anthony Joshua; Maisie Williams ("Game of Thrones"); First Aid Kit performs. (N) 10 p.m. BBC America
Real Time With Bill Maher Businessman Roger McNamee; Zooey Deschanel; columnist Michelle Goldberg; Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont); political strategist Rick Wilson. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, midnight KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chelsea Handler; Desus Nice and the Kid Mero perform; comic Rob Haze. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kyle MacLachlan; Deon Cole; Julia Michaels performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kobe Bryant; Morgan Freeman; director Glen Keane. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sean "Diddy" Combs; Luke Evans; Nicole Sullivan. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Basketball The Rockets play the Pelicans, the Clippers face the Grizzlies, and the Lakers battle the Bulls. 5 p.m. ESPN; 5 p.m. FS Prime; 5 p.m. SportsNet