Advertisement

Friday's TV highlights: 'Great Performances at the Met' and more

By Matt Cooper
Jan 25, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Friday's TV highlights: 'Great Performances at the Met' and more
Soprano Sondra Radvanovsky performs in the title role in Bellini's tragic opera "Norma" on a new "Great Performances at the Met" on KOCE. (Ken Howard / Metropolitan Opera)
SERIES

Blindspot Jane and Weller (Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton) join forces with a shadowy figure from her past in a new episode of the action drama. 8 p.m. NBC

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) deals with some major changes in her work life in a new episode of the kooky musical comedy. 8 p.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Child Support Contestants from Highland Park and Chino compete on a new episode of the quiz show. With Fred Savage and Ricky Gervais. 8 p.m. ABC

Hell's Kitchen The four remaining challengers receive visits from family members in this new episode of the culinary competition. 8 p.m. Fox

Mosaic This six-part mystery drama starring Sharon Stone and Garrett Hedlund concludes with back-to-back episodes. 8 and 8:52 p.m. HBO

Jane the Virgin Jane and Rafael (Gina Rodriguez, Justin Baldoni) have to lie to get Mateo into a better school on a new episode of the campy comedy. 9 p.m. KTLA

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Mack (Henry Simmons) and company spark a revolution against the Kree on a new episode of the sci-fi drama. 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances at the Met Soprano Sondra Radvanovsky sings the lead role in the Metropolitan Opera's production of Bellini's tragic opera "Norma" in the performing-arts series' season premiere. Carlo Rizzi conducts, and Joyce DiDonato and Joseph Calleja are also featured. 9 p.m. KOCE

Austin City Limits Jazz great Herbie Hancock performs in this installment of the concert series. 9:30 p.m. KLCS

20/20 Gymnasts share their stories of being sexually abused by Larry Nassar, former doctor for the U.S. gymnastics team, on a new edition of the newsmagazine. 10 p.m. ABC

Red Carpet Icons Music stars Rihanna and Beyoncé are featured in back-to-back new episodes of the fashion series. 10 and 10:30 p.m. E!

SPECIALS

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo The pop star hits the stage at the legendary Harlem theater in this encore special. 8 p.m. CBS

MOVIES

To Catch a Thief Cary Grant and Grace Kelly costar in director Alfred Hitchcock's romantic 1955 thriller set on the French Riviera. 8 p.m. KCET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Author Matt de la Peña; Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America Professional skier Gus Kenworthy. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Chef David LeFevre; Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank); football preview with Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Justin Baldoni, host of Skid Row Carnival of Love. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Judd Apatow; musical group the Avett Brothers; amputee dancer Eric Graise. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Willem Dafoe; Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"); guest co-host Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest co-host S.E. Cupp; hot topics. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Talk-show host Steve Wilkos; journalist Ashleigh Banfield; Hot 97's TT Torrez; Damaris Phillips. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jenifer Lewis ("black-ish"). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show New instant foods; foods that are labeled healthful, but are not. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A woman who has been battling anorexia for 16 years; saving money while being healthy. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Kris Jenner; Jay Pharoah; Lolo Jones; Cover Story performs. 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Jessie James Decker performs. 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Chef Jet Tila; Jonathan and Drew Scott ("Property Brothers") show the top three home trends; meatballs. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman is sick and tired of taking care of her ungrateful, entitled, drug-addicted mother. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kristen Bell; DNCE performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real O'Shea Jackson Jr. ("Den of Thieves"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week (N) 7 and 7:30 p.m. KOCE

The Graham Norton Show Tom Hanks; boxer Anthony Joshua; Maisie Williams ("Game of Thrones"); First Aid Kit performs. (N) 10 p.m. BBC America

Real Time With Bill Maher Businessman Roger McNamee; Zooey Deschanel; columnist Michelle Goldberg; Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont); political strategist Rick Wilson. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, midnight KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chelsea Handler; Desus Nice and the Kid Mero perform; comic Rob Haze. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kyle MacLachlan; Deon Cole; Julia Michaels performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kobe Bryant; Morgan Freeman; director Glen Keane. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sean "Diddy" Combs; Luke Evans; Nicole Sullivan. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Basketball The Rockets play the Pelicans, the Clippers face the Grizzlies, and the Lakers battle the Bulls. 5 p.m. ESPN; 5 p.m. FS Prime; 5 p.m. SportsNet

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour >>
Jul 30, 2015 | 1:20 PM
Advertisement
Advertisement