Monday's TV highlights: 'Lucifer' on Fox and more

SERIES
Kevin Can Wait Ali Landry guest stars on a new episode of the Kevin James sitcom. 8 p.m. CBS
Lucifer Lucifer and Pierce (Tom Ellis, Tom Welling) go undercover to probe a chemistry teacher's murder on a new episode of the supernatural detective drama. 8 p.m. Fox
Antiques Roadshow The tresure-seeking series rolls into New Orleans for a three-part visit. 8 p.m. KOCE
Man With a Plan Adam (Matt LeBlanc) worries about his father's (Stacy Keach) increasing forgetfulness on a new episode of the family sitcom. Swoosie Kurtz guest stars. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Better Late Than Never Morocco is the guys' next stop on a new episode of this celebrity travelogue. With Henry Winkler, William Shatner, George Foreman and Terry Bradshaw. 9 p.m. NBC
Valor The military-themed drama ends its freshman season. With Christina Ochoa and Charlie Barnett. 9 p.m. KTLA
The Resident Warren Christie ("The Catch") begins a recurring role as a surgeon who's an old Army buddy of Conrad's (Matt Czuchry) in this new episode of the medical drama. 9 p.m. Fox
The Alienist Kreizler (Daniel Bruhl) tries to connect the evidence the serial killer left behind on a new episode of the period drama based on the Caleb Carr novel. With Dakota Fanning. 9 p.m. TNT
Man v. Food Host Casey Webb travels to the Ozark Mountains to sample the local fare. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
9JKL "SNL's" Cheri Oteri guest stars as Josh's (Mark Feuerstein) onetime stalker on a new episode of the sitcom. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Scorpion The team leaps into action when a nuclear facility is threatened by a tsunami in this new episode. Katharine McPhee and Robert Patrick star. 10 p.m. CBS
The Brave The unit races the clock on a high-stakes mission as this action drama wraps its first season. With Mike Vogel and Anne Heche. 10 p.m. NBC
Independent Lens Chinese-born filmmaker Nanfu Wang follows the travels of Dylan, a 22-year-old drifter she met here in America, in the new documentary "I Am Another You." 10 p.m. KOCE
Booze Traveler Jack Maxwell bends an elbow in Taiwan in this episode. 11 p.m. Travel Channel
SPECIALS
Waco: Madman or Messiah This two-part special about Branch Davidians cult leader David Koresh and the group's 1993 standoff with federal agents concludes. 9 p.m. A&E
MOVIES
May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers This new music documentary paints an intimate portrait of the sibling-led Americana band founded in North Carolina in 2001. 8 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Burt Reynolds; Rossen Reports; preparing for the Super Bowl. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Jessica Brown, College Gurl; boxer Laila Ali; Harry Connick Jr. ("Harry"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Cat Deeley ("This Time Next Year"); Joel Kinnaman ("Altered Carbon"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Pre-packaged chicken parts; getting the best meat. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Darryl Strawberry, Judge "Scary Mary" and Alexis Haines discuss drug addiction. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Kyle Richards and Erika Girardi; the cast of "Young Sheldon"; Olympic medalist Carmelita Jeter. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Jason Jones and Natalie Zea ("The Detour"); an 11-year-old animal-calling champ. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Barbara Corcoran ("Shark Tank"); Ann Curry. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Megan Mullally ("Will & Grace"); Alek Skarlatos, Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Women and President Trump; "Birthright: A War Story." (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Aaron Paul; D'Arcy Carden; Kellen Erskine. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dakota Johnson; Lester Holt; Jason Aldean. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Julie Chen; Joel Kinnaman; Talib Kweli; BJ the Chicago Kid. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Lily Tomlin. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Kasich; Darren Criss; Kimbra performs; Nikki Glaspie performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Rebecca Romijn; Greta Van Fleet performs; Jamie Lee. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Jan. 28 - Feb. 3, 2018, in PDF format