Monday's TV highlights: 'Lucifer' on Fox and more

By Matt Cooper
Jan 28, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Lucifer (Tom Ellis) goes undercover in the suburbs on a new episode of Fox's supernatural detective drama "Lucifer." (Fox)
SERIES

Kevin Can Wait Ali Landry guest stars on a new episode of the Kevin James sitcom. 8 p.m. CBS

Lucifer Lucifer and Pierce (Tom Ellis, Tom Welling) go undercover to probe a chemistry teacher's murder on a new episode of the supernatural detective drama. 8 p.m. Fox

Antiques Roadshow The tresure-seeking series rolls into New Orleans for a three-part visit. 8 p.m. KOCE

Man With a Plan Adam (Matt LeBlanc) worries about his father's (Stacy Keach) increasing forgetfulness on a new episode of the family sitcom. Swoosie Kurtz guest stars. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Better Late Than Never Morocco is the guys' next stop on a new episode of this celebrity travelogue. With Henry Winkler, William Shatner, George Foreman and Terry Bradshaw. 9 p.m. NBC

Valor The military-themed drama ends its freshman season. With Christina Ochoa and Charlie Barnett. 9 p.m. KTLA

The Resident Warren Christie ("The Catch") begins a recurring role as a surgeon who's an old Army buddy of Conrad's (Matt Czuchry) in this new episode of the medical drama. 9 p.m. Fox

The Alienist Kreizler (Daniel Bruhl) tries to connect the evidence the serial killer left behind on a new episode of the period drama based on the Caleb Carr novel. With Dakota Fanning. 9 p.m. TNT

Man v. Food Host Casey Webb travels to the Ozark Mountains to sample the local fare. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

9JKL "SNL's" Cheri Oteri guest stars as Josh's (Mark Feuerstein) onetime stalker on a new episode of the sitcom. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Scorpion The team leaps into action when a nuclear facility is threatened by a tsunami in this new episode. Katharine McPhee and Robert Patrick star. 10 p.m. CBS

The Brave The unit races the clock on a high-stakes mission as this action drama wraps its first season. With Mike Vogel and Anne Heche. 10 p.m. NBC

Independent Lens Chinese-born filmmaker Nanfu Wang follows the travels of Dylan, a 22-year-old drifter she met here in America, in the new documentary "I Am Another You." 10 p.m. KOCE

Booze Traveler Jack Maxwell bends an elbow in Taiwan in this episode. 11 p.m. Travel Channel

SPECIALS

Waco: Madman or Messiah This two-part special about Branch Davidians cult leader David Koresh and the group's 1993 standoff with federal agents concludes. 9 p.m. A&E

MOVIES

May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers This new music documentary paints an intimate portrait of the sibling-led Americana band founded in North Carolina in 2001. 8 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Burt Reynolds; Rossen Reports; preparing for the Super Bowl. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Jessica Brown, College Gurl; boxer Laila Ali; Harry Connick Jr. ("Harry"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Cat Deeley ("This Time Next Year"); Joel Kinnaman ("Altered Carbon"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Pre-packaged chicken parts; getting the best meat. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Darryl Strawberry, Judge "Scary Mary" and Alexis Haines discuss drug addiction. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Kyle Richards and Erika Girardi; the cast of "Young Sheldon"; Olympic medalist Carmelita Jeter. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Jason Jones and Natalie Zea ("The Detour"); an 11-year-old animal-calling champ. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Barbara Corcoran ("Shark Tank"); Ann Curry. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Megan Mullally ("Will & Grace"); Alek Skarlatos, Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Women and President Trump; "Birthright: A War Story." (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Aaron Paul; D'Arcy Carden; Kellen Erskine. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dakota Johnson; Lester Holt; Jason Aldean. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Julie Chen; Joel Kinnaman; Talib Kweli; BJ the Chicago Kid. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Lily Tomlin. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Kasich; Darren Criss; Kimbra performs; Nikki Glaspie performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Rebecca Romijn; Greta Van Fleet performs; Jamie Lee. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

