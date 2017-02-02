Friday's TV Highlights: The CW's 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' on KTLA

SERIES
Grimm After lying dormant for seven years, a new form of Wesen with a ferocious appetite emerges. David Giuntoli, Russell Hornsby, Silas Weir Mitchel and Bree Turner star. 8 p.m. NBC
Last Man Standing Eve (Kaitlyn Dever) surprises Mike and Vanessa (Tim Allen, Nancy Travis) with her decision about which college she wants to attend in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Rosewood The investigation of a suspicious death in an empty high-rise draws Rosie and Villa (Morris Chestnut, Jaina Lee Ortiz) into the inner circle of a former child star who wants to make a comeback. 8 p.m. Fox
Ginormous Food Host Josh Denny visits Nashville, where he finds a 17-pound chicken gyro sandwich. 8 p.m. Food
Dr. Ken Ken (Ken Jeong) allows his wife (Suzy Nakamura) to think he wrote a love poem for her, but it was actually written by Dave (Albert Tsai) for his girlfriend (guest star Zooey Jeong, Ken’s real-life daughter). 8:30 p.m. ABC
Hawaii Five-0 While working a murder case, the squad discovers that a former Nazi war criminal may be hiding out in an old leprosy colony on the islands. Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim star. 9 p.m. CBS
Emerald City Following her confrontation with the Wizard (Vincent D’Onofrio), Dorothy (Adria Arjona) feels she is closer to discovering the truth about her past, while Lucas (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) decides to cast his lot with West (Ana Ularu) hoping it will help recover his memory. Stefanie Martini guest stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) gets her hopes up when her dad (guest star John Allen Nelson) turns up unexpectedly, while Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) takes a hard look at his life in the season finale of the musical comedy. 9 p.m. KTLA
Sleepy Hollow Malcolm (Jeremy Davies) makes progress on his mission, and parts of his past are revealed. Tom Mison, Janina Gavankar and Lyndie Greenwood star with guest star Kamar de los Reyes. 9 p.m. Fox
Live From Lincoln Center This new episode celebrates the 50th anniversary of the venue’s Mostly Mozart Festival. 9 p.m. KOCE
Austin City Limits This new episode features performances from Band of Horses. Also Parker Millsap performs songs from “The Very Last Day.” 9 p.m. KLCS
MOVIES
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone co-wrote, produced and starred in this 2016 mockumentary about a trio of childhood friends who find fame in the music industry as the Style Boyz. Sarah Silverman, Tim Meadows, Maya Rudolph and Joan Cusack also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Trumped: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time This documentary from the team behind “The Circus” examines the rise of Donald Trump from reality-show host to president of the United States. 9 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Tom Selleck. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Gordon Ramsay; LeAnn Rimes performs; Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant; Edie Falco; Margo Martindale. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Rob Gronkowski; Super Bowl game day snacks. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Nicole Lapin; Ernie Hudson (“APB”); John Amato (“Change a Child’s Life”); Matt Atchity, Rotten Tomatoes. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Edie Falco; Myron Mixon; George Duran; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jason Biggs; Robert De Niro. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Doctors A boy is shot through the spine with an arrow; an online dating app trick; stress relief. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Dr. Phil (“Bull”); chef Richard Blais. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Clark Gregg; Katy Mixon; Mike Richards. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Sherri Shepherd. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey EJ Johnson (“EJNYC”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Corey Hawkins (“24: Legacy”); Beth Stern (“Kitten Bowl”); Super Bowl pulled pork with Meathead. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman who said she was pregnant with baby Jesus and that Eminem was her father has been in treatment. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ice Cube (“Fist Fight”); 12-year-old surfer and skateboarder Sabre Norris. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Larenz Tate (“Bronzeville”); Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Washington Week President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee: Pete Williams, NBC. Trump’s impact on government; executive orders, diplomacy and domestic policy: Susan Davis, NPR; Michael Duffy, Time; Carol Lee, the Wall Street Journal; Margaret Brennan, CBS. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Abandoned Families. (N) 10 p.m. KVCR
Real Time With Bill Maher Author Sam Harris; Michael Eric Dyson; Jason Kander; Tomi Lahren; Rick Wilson. (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Tavis Smiley Director Raoul Peck. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gordon Ramsay; Alessia Cara; “Ask This Old House.” (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Priyanka Chopra; Thomas Sadoski. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
