Wednesday's TV highlights; 'Channel Zero: Butcher's Block' on Syfy

Ed Stockly
By
Feb 20, 2018 | 8:00 PM
An abandoned hospital has some surprises in store for Alice (Olivia Luccardi) in "Channel Zero: Butcher's Block" on Syfy. (Syfy)
SERIES

Nature This new episode documents the efforts of scientists and animal experts to save the northern white rhino, the last of which lives in a Kenyan sanctuary under 24-hour armed guard. 8 p.m. KOCE

Schitt's Creek Moira (Catherine O'Hara) is taken aback when unfounded rumors that she has died begin trending on the internet. Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy and Chris Elliott also star. 8 p.m. POP

The Amazing Race Hong Kong and San Francisco are the final destinations for the four teams still in the competition in the season finale of the unscripted series. Phil Keoghan hosts. 9 p.m. CBS

NOVA Scientists explore tombs in the Himalaya mountains to learn about the people who first settled there. 9 p.m. KOCE

The Magicians Margo (Summer Bishil) makes a move that's either incredibly bold or verges on suicidal, and puts the suspicious Fairy Queen (Candis Cayne) on her trail in this new episode. Jason Ralph, Arjun Gupta, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Stella Maeve and Hale Appleman also star. 9 p.m. Syfy

Impossible Builds The third and final installment of this miniseries visits a home built above and beneath the waves in Dubai. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Corporate When Christian (Lance Reddick) has to take an urgent phone call during a brainstorming session John and Kate (Adam Lustick, Anne Dudek) take over, and immediately irk the other participants by taking all their phones away until the meeting is concluded. Matt Ingebretson, Jake Weisman and Baron Vaughn also star. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Waco For a moment the end of the stalemate seems near, but the FBI's tactical division turns up the heat on David Koresh (Taylor Kitsch) and the Branch Davidians in this new episode of the historical drama. Michael Shannon and Melissa Benoist also star. 10 p.m. Paramount

Channel Zero: Butcher's Block In the new episode Alice (Olivia Luccardi) is in an abandoned hospital where she has a thoroughly terrifying encounter. Andreas Apergis, Brandon Scott, Krisha Fairchild and Aaron Merke also star. 10 p.m. Syfy

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Figure skater Karen Chen. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Brooke Shields; Oscar Isaac. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Olympic highlights with Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila; Olympic athlete interviews. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Oscar Isaac; Katy Mixon ("American Housewife"); tech expert Lance Ulanoff. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jemele Hill; Laurie Metcalf. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show James Brolin ("Royal Hearts"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Tiffani Thiessen; Gerrad Hall. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Nudity at the doctor's office; showering quiz; a device some consider better than blowing the nose. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Grumbling sounds; child's cheek lesion; severe reaction to shoes; drunk yoga; hair-dryer burnout. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Bill Gates, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Kellie Pickler ("Pickler & Ben"); Keala performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Neil deGrasse Tyson ("Star Talk"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Billy Magnussen ("Game Night"); Spencer Dinwiddie. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

The Real Keshia Knight Pulliam ("Celebrity Big Brother"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Ludacris. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sam Rockwell; director J.J. Abrams; BORNS performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Jason Bateman; David Chang; X Ambassadors perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Allison Janney; Joel McHale. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2018 Winter Olympics Speed skating; cross-country skiing (7:45 a.m. NBCSP). Men's curling (U.S. versus Great Britain) (10:30 a.m. NBCSP). Men's cross-country skiing (Noon KNBC). Women's curling (U.S. versus Sweden) (2 p.m. CNBC). Hockey (game of the day) (2 p.m. NBCSP). Women's curling (Canada versus OAR) (4 p.m. NBCSP). Alpine skiing; freestyle skiing; bobsled; cross-country skiing (5 p.m. KNBC). Women's hockey, gold medal game (7:45 p.m. NBCSP). Men's alpine skiing (8:35 p.m. KNBC). Snowboarding; nordic combined; curling (men's and women's tiebreakers) (11 p.m. NBCSP). Women's biathlon; nordic combined (2:20 a.m. Thursday, NBCSP). Short track (4:45 a.m. Thursday, NBCSP).

