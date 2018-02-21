Wednesday's TV highlights; 'Channel Zero: Butcher's Block' on Syfy

SERIES
Nature This new episode documents the efforts of scientists and animal experts to save the northern white rhino, the last of which lives in a Kenyan sanctuary under 24-hour armed guard. 8 p.m. KOCE
Schitt's Creek Moira (Catherine O'Hara) is taken aback when unfounded rumors that she has died begin trending on the internet. Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy and Chris Elliott also star. 8 p.m. POP
The Amazing Race Hong Kong and San Francisco are the final destinations for the four teams still in the competition in the season finale of the unscripted series. Phil Keoghan hosts. 9 p.m. CBS
NOVA Scientists explore tombs in the Himalaya mountains to learn about the people who first settled there. 9 p.m. KOCE
The Magicians Margo (Summer Bishil) makes a move that's either incredibly bold or verges on suicidal, and puts the suspicious Fairy Queen (Candis Cayne) on her trail in this new episode. Jason Ralph, Arjun Gupta, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Stella Maeve and Hale Appleman also star. 9 p.m. Syfy
Impossible Builds The third and final installment of this miniseries visits a home built above and beneath the waves in Dubai. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Corporate When Christian (Lance Reddick) has to take an urgent phone call during a brainstorming session John and Kate (Adam Lustick, Anne Dudek) take over, and immediately irk the other participants by taking all their phones away until the meeting is concluded. Matt Ingebretson, Jake Weisman and Baron Vaughn also star. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Waco For a moment the end of the stalemate seems near, but the FBI's tactical division turns up the heat on David Koresh (Taylor Kitsch) and the Branch Davidians in this new episode of the historical drama. Michael Shannon and Melissa Benoist also star. 10 p.m. Paramount
Channel Zero: Butcher's Block In the new episode Alice (Olivia Luccardi) is in an abandoned hospital where she has a thoroughly terrifying encounter. Andreas Apergis, Brandon Scott, Krisha Fairchild and Aaron Merke also star. 10 p.m. Syfy
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Figure skater Karen Chen. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Brooke Shields; Oscar Isaac. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Olympic highlights with Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila; Olympic athlete interviews. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Oscar Isaac; Katy Mixon ("American Housewife"); tech expert Lance Ulanoff. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jemele Hill; Laurie Metcalf. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show James Brolin ("Royal Hearts"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Tiffani Thiessen; Gerrad Hall. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Nudity at the doctor's office; showering quiz; a device some consider better than blowing the nose. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Grumbling sounds; child's cheek lesion; severe reaction to shoes; drunk yoga; hair-dryer burnout. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Bill Gates, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Kellie Pickler ("Pickler & Ben"); Keala performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Neil deGrasse Tyson ("Star Talk"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Billy Magnussen ("Game Night"); Spencer Dinwiddie. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
The Real Keshia Knight Pulliam ("Celebrity Big Brother"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Ludacris. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sam Rockwell; director J.J. Abrams; BORNS performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jason Bateman; David Chang; X Ambassadors perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Allison Janney; Joel McHale. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2018 Winter Olympics Speed skating; cross-country skiing (7:45 a.m. NBCSP). Men's curling (U.S. versus Great Britain) (10:30 a.m. NBCSP). Men's cross-country skiing (Noon KNBC). Women's curling (U.S. versus Sweden) (2 p.m. CNBC). Hockey (game of the day) (2 p.m. NBCSP). Women's curling (Canada versus OAR) (4 p.m. NBCSP). Alpine skiing; freestyle skiing; bobsled; cross-country skiing (5 p.m. KNBC). Women's hockey, gold medal game (7:45 p.m. NBCSP). Men's alpine skiing (8:35 p.m. KNBC). Snowboarding; nordic combined; curling (men's and women's tiebreakers) (11 p.m. NBCSP). Women's biathlon; nordic combined (2:20 a.m. Thursday, NBCSP). Short track (4:45 a.m. Thursday, NBCSP).
