Wednesday's TV Highlights: 'Major Crimes' on TNT

SERIES
Blue Collar Millionaires The unscripted series about working-class entrepreneurs ends another season. 7 p.m. CNBC
Arrow China White, Cupid and Liza Warner (guest stars Kelly Hu, Amy Gumenick and Rutina Wesley) conspire to stage a prison break and go to Star City in a new episode of the action drama. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs Susie Essman guest stars as a talent agent on a new episode of this 1980s-set sitcom. 8 p.m. ABC
Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries Cameras catch animals behaving badly in this new installment. 8 p.m. KOCE
Nova The new episode “Why Trains Crash” talks with safety experts and accident investigators and explores the latest developments in crash-prevention technology. 9 p.m. KOCE
Major Crimes The police drama starring Mary McDonnell offers its midseason premiere; Camryn Mannheim (“The Practice”) guest stars. 9 p.m. TNT
Expedition Unknown Host Josh Gates goes in search of notorious pirate Captain Kidd’s legendary buried treasure in this new installment. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty This “Duck Dynasty” spinoff returns with new episodes. 9:30 and 10 p.m. A&E
Match Game Casey Wilson, Leah Remini and Niecy Nash are among the celebrity panelists on a new episode of the rebooted game show hosted by Alec Baldwin. 10 p.m. ABC
City in the Sky This three-part documentary series about the airline industry concludes. 10 p.m. KOCE
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce Abby (Lisa Edelstein) has doubts about her relationship with Mike (James Lesure) in the season finale. 10 p.m. Bravo
Vivica’s Black Magic Vivica A. Fox and her all-male exotic dance troupe are bound for Vegas in this reality series’ freshman-season finale. 10 p.m. Lifetime
Too Close to Home Tyler Perry’s soapy Alabama-set drama ends its second season. 10 p.m. TLC
SPECIALS
The 2017 ABFF Honors Denzel Washington, “Empire’s” Terrence Howard and “Insecure’s” Issa Rae are among the honorees in this ceremony presented by the American Black Film Festival. 8 p.m. BET
Brit Awards 2017 Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Robbie Williams, Bruno Mars and the 1975 are among the performers slated for this pop-music awards ceremony at London’s O2 Arena. 10 p.m. BBC America
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Nile Rodgers. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Princess Diana dress exhibit; ice dancers Meryl Davis and Charlie White; Will Forte; Squire Rushnell. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Christina El Moussa; Wendi McLendon Covey; OneRepublic performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. The Blasters; Marry McDonnell (“Major Crimes”); Rock Sioux Tribal Council Chair David Archambault II. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Famke Janssen (“The Blacklist: Redemption”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Eva Longoria. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Karla Souza (“How to Get Away With Murder”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors Using breast milk as a weapon; a young yoga teacher; a two-minute lip plumper; hair hacks. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Yvette Nicole Brown (“SuperMansion”); chef Devin Alexander. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Laverne Cox; Jaymes Vaughan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Ricky Martin; revving up metabolism; Theresa Caputo (“Long Island Medium”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey Mike Epps (“Festival of Laughs”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Ricky Martin; Ms. Pat makes Oscar predictions; New Orleans. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A man shoots a neighbor after an argument in his driveway. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Demi Lovato (“Be Vocal”); 7-year-old rapper Dylan “Young” Gilmer. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah President Trump’s first weekend in office; Trump’s inauguration. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ariana Grande; Ken Jeong; Josh Johnson. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kelly Ripa; Billy Gardell; the Lemon Twigs perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Lionel Richie; Bob Odenkirk; David Oyelowo; Bebe Rexha. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Terry Crews; Leighton Meester; Dr. Ben Santer; Andres Forero performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Ron Funches; Summer Moon performs; Kevin Delaney. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
