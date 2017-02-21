Wednesday's TV Highlights: 'Major Crimes' on TNT

SERIES

Blue Collar Millionaires The unscripted series about working-class entrepreneurs ends another season. 7 p.m. CNBC

Arrow China White, Cupid and Liza Warner (guest stars Kelly Hu, Amy Gumenick and Rutina Wesley) conspire to stage a prison break and go to Star City in a new episode of the action drama. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Goldbergs Susie Essman guest stars as a talent agent on a new episode of this 1980s-set sitcom. 8 p.m. ABC

Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries Cameras catch animals behaving badly in this new installment. 8 p.m. KOCE

Nova The new episode “Why Trains Crash” talks with safety experts and accident investigators and explores the latest developments in crash-prevention technology. 9 p.m. KOCE

Major Crimes The police drama starring Mary McDonnell offers its midseason premiere; Camryn Mannheim (“The Practice”) guest stars. 9 p.m. TNT

Expedition Unknown Host Josh Gates goes in search of notorious pirate Captain Kidd’s legendary buried treasure in this new installment. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty This “Duck Dynasty” spinoff returns with new episodes. 9:30 and 10 p.m. A&E

Match Game Casey Wilson, Leah Remini and Niecy Nash are among the celebrity panelists on a new episode of the rebooted game show hosted by Alec Baldwin. 10 p.m. ABC

City in the Sky This three-part documentary series about the airline industry concludes. 10 p.m. KOCE

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce Abby (Lisa Edelstein) has doubts about her relationship with Mike (James Lesure) in the season finale. 10 p.m. Bravo

Vivica’s Black Magic Vivica A. Fox and her all-male exotic dance troupe are bound for Vegas in this reality series’ freshman-season finale. 10 p.m. Lifetime

Too Close to Home Tyler Perry’s soapy Alabama-set drama ends its second season. 10 p.m. TLC

SPECIALS

The 2017 ABFF Honors Denzel Washington, “Empire’s” Terrence Howard and “Insecure’s” Issa Rae are among the honorees in this ceremony presented by the American Black Film Festival. 8 p.m. BET

Brit Awards 2017 Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Robbie Williams, Bruno Mars and the 1975 are among the performers slated for this pop-music awards ceremony at London’s O2 Arena. 10 p.m. BBC America

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Nile Rodgers. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Princess Diana dress exhibit; ice dancers Meryl Davis and Charlie White; Will Forte; Squire Rushnell. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Christina El Moussa; Wendi McLendon Covey; OneRepublic performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. The Blasters; Marry McDonnell (“Major Crimes”); Rock Sioux Tribal Council Chair David Archambault II. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Famke Janssen (“The Blacklist: Redemption”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Eva Longoria. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Karla Souza (“How to Get Away With Murder”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors Using breast milk as a weapon; a young yoga teacher; a two-minute lip plumper; hair hacks. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Yvette Nicole Brown (“SuperMansion”); chef Devin Alexander. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Laverne Cox; Jaymes Vaughan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Ricky Martin; revving up metabolism; Theresa Caputo (“Long Island Medium”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Mike Epps (“Festival of Laughs”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Ricky Martin; Ms. Pat makes Oscar predictions; New Orleans. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A man shoots a neighbor after an argument in his driveway. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Demi Lovato (“Be Vocal”); 7-year-old rapper Dylan “Young” Gilmer. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah President Trump’s first weekend in office; Trump’s inauguration. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ariana Grande; Ken Jeong; Josh Johnson. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kelly Ripa; Billy Gardell; the Lemon Twigs perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS