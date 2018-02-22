Thursday's TV highlights: 'Project Runway All Stars' on Lifetime

They Came Together David Wain ("Another Period") co-wrote and directed this sly 2014 send-up of romantic comedies. Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler star as a powerful candy company tycoon and a plucky little shop owner, who first clash then fall in love. Cobie Smulders, Michael Ian Black, Christopher Meloni and Bill Hader also star. 10:26 p.m. Starz