Thursday's TV highlights: 'Project Runway All Stars' on Lifetime

Ed Stockly
By
Feb 21, 2018 | 8:00 PM
RuPaul, left, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson take their turn as guest judges for an avant-garde challenge in "Project Runway All Stars" on Lifetime. (Pawel Kaminski / Lifetime)
SERIES

The Bachelor Winter Games After two weeks and four episodes, this sports-themed version of the franchise concludes with a two-hour finale, 8 p.m. ABC. A wrap-up special follows at 10 p.m.

Top Chef Sibling chefs Bryan and Michael Voltaggio reunite on the show for the first time since they competed against each other (Michael won that one). 9 p.m. Bravo

Nashville Daphne (Maisy Stella) seeks to get a boost on her career by auditioning for a country music singing competition. Hayden Panettiere and Clare Bowen also star. 9 p.m. CMT

Project Runway All Stars RuPaul ("RuPaul's Drag Race") and Jesse Tyler Ferguson ("Modern Family") join the judging panel for an avant-garde challenge. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Portlandia Fred and Carrie (Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein) prepare for a natural disaster in this new episode of the quirky sketch comedy series. 10 p.m. IFC

Lip Sync Battle "Disjointed" costars Kathy Bates and Tone Bell compete in this new episode. 10 p.m. Paramount

America's Tallest Buildings The secrets of America's most famous skyscrapers are revealed in a rare look at some of their off-limit areas. 11 p.m. Travel

MOVIES

They Came Together David Wain ("Another Period") co-wrote and directed this sly 2014 send-up of romantic comedies. Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler star as a powerful candy company tycoon and a plucky little shop owner, who first clash then fall in love. Cobie Smulders, Michael Ian Black, Christopher Meloni and Bill Hader also star. 10:26 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Korean balance artist; Korean street style. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America David Arquette; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Common and Diane Warren; Michelle Monoghan ("The Vanishing of Sidney Hall"); Tom Payne ("The Walking Dead"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Sarah Jessica Parker; Shiri Appleby ("Unreal"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ana Navarro; Mo'Nique. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show David Arquette ("Survivors Guide to Prison"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show The wife of a police chief who was charged with soliciting sex with a minor. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Desserts made with liquid nitrogen; eating healthfully on a budget; birth control and cancer. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Oprah Winfrey ("A Wrinkle in Time"). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Author Charlamagne Tha God ("Black Privilege"); Tom Payne ("The Walking Dead"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Joel McHale; chef Chris Kimball. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Students who were inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during last week's deadly shooting at the school. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real Amara La Negra ("Love & Hip Hop Miami"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Lupita Nyong'o. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Christine Baranski; Constance Zimmer; Bon Jovi performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Oprah Winfrey; Timothée Chalamet; Andra Day; Common. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Gary Oldman; Greta Gerwig; Bruno Major performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2018 Winter Olympics Curling: Men's and women's tiebreakers (7:45 a.m. NBCSP). Men's curling, semifinal (10:45 a.m. NBCSP). Women's biathlon; men's nordic combined (noon KNBC). Hockey (game of the day replay) (1:45 p.m. NBCSP). Men's curling, semifinal (2 p.m. CNBC). Figure skating: ladies' free program (4 p.m. NBCSP). Figure skating: ladies' free skate; snowboarding; short track (5 p.m. KNBC). Men's curling, semifinal; short track (7 p.m. NBCSP). Women's freestyle skiing (9:35 p.m. KNBC). Men's hockey, semifinal (11 p.m. NBCSP). Men's speed skating (2 a.m. Friday, NBCSP). Men's hockey, semifinal (3:30 a.m. Friday, NBCSP).

This week's TV Movies

