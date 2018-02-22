Thursday's TV highlights: 'Project Runway All Stars' on Lifetime

SERIES
The Bachelor Winter Games After two weeks and four episodes, this sports-themed version of the franchise concludes with a two-hour finale, 8 p.m. ABC. A wrap-up special follows at 10 p.m.
Top Chef Sibling chefs Bryan and Michael Voltaggio reunite on the show for the first time since they competed against each other (Michael won that one). 9 p.m. Bravo
Nashville Daphne (Maisy Stella) seeks to get a boost on her career by auditioning for a country music singing competition. Hayden Panettiere and Clare Bowen also star. 9 p.m. CMT
Project Runway All Stars RuPaul ("RuPaul's Drag Race") and Jesse Tyler Ferguson ("Modern Family") join the judging panel for an avant-garde challenge. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Portlandia Fred and Carrie (Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein) prepare for a natural disaster in this new episode of the quirky sketch comedy series. 10 p.m. IFC
Lip Sync Battle "Disjointed" costars Kathy Bates and Tone Bell compete in this new episode. 10 p.m. Paramount
America's Tallest Buildings The secrets of America's most famous skyscrapers are revealed in a rare look at some of their off-limit areas. 11 p.m. Travel
MOVIES
They Came Together David Wain ("Another Period") co-wrote and directed this sly 2014 send-up of romantic comedies. Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler star as a powerful candy company tycoon and a plucky little shop owner, who first clash then fall in love. Cobie Smulders, Michael Ian Black, Christopher Meloni and Bill Hader also star. 10:26 p.m. Starz
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Korean balance artist; Korean street style. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America David Arquette; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Common and Diane Warren; Michelle Monoghan ("The Vanishing of Sidney Hall"); Tom Payne ("The Walking Dead"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Sarah Jessica Parker; Shiri Appleby ("Unreal"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Ana Navarro; Mo'Nique. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show David Arquette ("Survivors Guide to Prison"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show The wife of a police chief who was charged with soliciting sex with a minor. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Desserts made with liquid nitrogen; eating healthfully on a budget; birth control and cancer. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Oprah Winfrey ("A Wrinkle in Time"). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Author Charlamagne Tha God ("Black Privilege"); Tom Payne ("The Walking Dead"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Joel McHale; chef Chris Kimball. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Students who were inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during last week's deadly shooting at the school. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Amara La Negra ("Love & Hip Hop Miami"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Lupita Nyong'o. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Christine Baranski; Constance Zimmer; Bon Jovi performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Oprah Winfrey; Timothée Chalamet; Andra Day; Common. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Gary Oldman; Greta Gerwig; Bruno Major performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2018 Winter Olympics Curling: Men's and women's tiebreakers (7:45 a.m. NBCSP). Men's curling, semifinal (10:45 a.m. NBCSP). Women's biathlon; men's nordic combined (noon KNBC). Hockey (game of the day replay) (1:45 p.m. NBCSP). Men's curling, semifinal (2 p.m. CNBC). Figure skating: ladies' free program (4 p.m. NBCSP). Figure skating: ladies' free skate; snowboarding; short track (5 p.m. KNBC). Men's curling, semifinal; short track (7 p.m. NBCSP). Women's freestyle skiing (9:35 p.m. KNBC). Men's hockey, semifinal (11 p.m. NBCSP). Men's speed skating (2 a.m. Friday, NBCSP). Men's hockey, semifinal (3:30 a.m. Friday, NBCSP).
