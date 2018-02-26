Monday's TV highlights: 'The Voice' on NBC

SERIES
Shoot the Messenger A homicide detective and a reporter (Lyriq Bent, Elyse Levesque) investigate when one of the journalist's sources is shot in the premiere of this new mystery. Lucas Bryant and Alex Kingston also star. 7, 9 and 10 p.m. WGN America
Kevin Can Wait Inspired by Kyle's (Gary Valentine) luck with a dating app, Kevin and Vanessa (Kevin James, Leah Remini) decide to try it for themselves. Taylor Spreitler and Ryan Cartwright also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice Kelly Clarkson (no stranger to unscripted TV singing competitions) joins coaches Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton in the season premiere, hosted by Carson Daly. 8 p.m. NBC
DC's Legends of Tomorrow Without Sara (Caity Lotz), who wants some time to herself, the other Legends are in pursuit of the pirate Blackbeard's treasure. Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Nick Zano also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
Man With a Plan Andi (Liza Snyder) helps Bev (Swoosie Kurtz) get a volunteer position at the hospital, but Adam (Matt LeBlanc) isn't happy about it in this new episode. Stacy Keach, Kevin Nealon and Matt Cook also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Superior Donuts Fawz's (Maz Jobrani) son (guest star Fahim Anwar) becomes the doughnut shop's newest employee and Franco (Jermaine Fowler) advises his new co-worker to drop out of college and pursue a career as a disc jockey. Diane Guerrero, Katey Sagal and David Koechner also star. 9 p.m. CBS
iZombie The macabre horror-adventure-comedy series with Liv (Rose McIver) using her special technique in the investigation of the murder of a huge Seattle Seahawks fan. Co-stars Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, David Anders and Aly Michalka also return. 9 p.m. KTLA
Chain of Command The season finale looks at the war on terror from several different vantage points. 9 p.m. National Geographic
The Alienist The team hatches a plan to catch the killer in this new episode. Luke Evans, Daniel Bruhl, Brian Geraghty and Dakota Fanning star. 9 p.m. TNT
Living Biblically Executive-produced by Johnny Galecki ("The Big Bang Theory"), this new comedy stars Jay R. Ferguson as a man trying to use the lessons of the Bible to navigate contemporary life. Ian Gomez, David Krumholtz and Camryn Manheim also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Scorpion The mental faculties of the geniuses of Team Scorpion are temporarily impaired while trying to prevent the creation of a black hole and Paige (Katharine McPhee) must simplify the science for them in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
Good Girls Christina Hendricks ("Mad Men"), Retta ("Parks and Recreation") and Mae Whitman ("Parenthood") star as struggling moms who become unlikely criminals in this new series. 10 p.m. NBC
Independent Lens Theo Anthony's documentary "Rat Film" is about the city of Baltimore, and uses rats to illustrate the social differences in the city. The score, by Baltimore composer Dan Deacon, incorporates sounds generated by rats. 10 p.m. KOCE
McMafia James Norton ("Happy Valley") stars as a Russian, who has been raised in exile in England by fellow exiles (Aleksey Serebryakov, Maria Shukshina) who have ties to the Russian mafia. Juliet Rylance and Faye Marsay also star in this new drama. 10 p.m. AMC
The Good Doctor A teenager who has lived a rich life – despite being confined to her home by a heart condition – seeks Shaun's (Freddie Highmore) help in being able to go out to meet her online friends in person. Richard Schiff, Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Beau Garrett, Hill Harper and Tamlyn Tomita also star. 10 p.m. ABC
UnReal Quinn (Constance Zimmer) is struggling desperately to keep "Everlasting" (the show within the show) afloat and summons Rachel (Shiri Appleby) out of self-imposed exile for a new season. Caitlin FitzGerald also stars. 10:02 p.m. Lifetime
Final Space This new animated science fiction comedy revolves around a spaceman who is working off a prison sentence when he becomes friends with a new alien acquaintance named Mooncake. The voice cast includes series creator Olan Rogers, Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny, David Tennant and Steven Yeun. 10:30 p.m. TBS
MOVIES
Trouble No More Jennifer Lebeau's feature-length documentary adopts an unconventional format to explore the so-called "gospel period" of Bob Dylan. 10 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Mark Bertolini, Aetna. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Kirk Cameron, Tracey Gold and Jeremy Miller; Kelly Clarkson performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Melina Kanakaredes ("The Resident"); Craig Bierko ("UnReal"); Dr. Kellyann Petrucci ("Bone Broth Diet"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Laverne Cox ("Glam Masters"); Freddie Highmore ("The Good Doctor"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Talk Jay R. Ferguson, Johnny Galecki and Lindsey Kraft ("Living Biblically"). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Revving up the metabolism for weight loss; Vanessa L. Williams and daughter Jillian Hervey. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Jason Ritter; Kellie Pickler ("Pickler & Ben"). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Dylan McDermott ("L.A. to Vegas"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Chefs Anne Burrell, Missy Robbins and Leah Cohen; Barbara Corcoran ("Shark Tank"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her sister's delusional, paranoid behavior is causing her to be a danger to her children. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Heidi Klum; Tonya Harding ("Average Andy"); the Tonga Sisters perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Pharmaceuticals in the waterways and food animals. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Nick Kroll and John Mulaney; Olan Rogers. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Lithgow; Kelly Clarkson; Kacey Musgraves performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jennifer Lawrence; Patton Oswalt; MGMT performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Johnny Galecki; Steve Harvey; Nate Fernald. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Uma Thurman; Jimmi Simpson; Stephanie Wittels Wachs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
