Wednesday's TV highlights: 'The Goldbergs' on ABC

SERIES
Survivor The unscripted-competition series launches its 36th season. Jeff Probst is back as host. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist Red (James Spader) and the Task Force target a nemesis who helps murderers come up with alibis to cover their crimes. Megan Boone also stars and Martha Plimpton guest stars. 8 p.m. NBC
The Goldbergs In this new episode directed by Melissa Joan Hart, Barry's (Troy Gentile) hopes of being a great football player are dashed by Coach Mellor (guest star Bryan Callen). Sean Giambrone and Wendi McLendon-Covey also star. 8 p.m. ABC
The X-Files Mulder and Scully (David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson) are targeted by a form of artificial intelligence. Mitch Pileggi also stars. 8 p.m. Fox
grown-ish Vivek (Jordan Buhat) is drawn into an intense and frightening underground drug world in the chaotic aftermath of a drug dealer's shooting on campus, sending the college into immediate lockdown in this new episode. Yara Shahidi, Deon Cole, Trevor Jackson and Francia Raisa also star. 8 p.m. Freeform
Speechless On JJ's (Micah Fowler) 18th birthday he is upset that he's not being treated in a way that matches his age, and bails from his party. Cedric Yarbrough and Mason Cook also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Alone Together When Esther (Esther Povitsky) starts freaking out over a report that a major earthquake is likely to happen in the near future, Benji (Benji Aflalo) just ignores her. 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit A mistrial results in the case of a doctor (guest star Lorenzo Scott) charged with sexually abusing patients. Kylie Bunbury ("Pitch") guest stars in this new episode. Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T star. 9 p.m. NBC
NOVA The new episode "Prediction by the Numbers" questions why some forecasts of events hit their marks while others don't. 9 p.m. KOCE
The Magicians Quentin and Kady (Jason Ralph, Jade Tailor) try to pull off a risky heist, while Penny (Arjun Gupta runs into an old acquaintance. 9 p.m. Syfy
American Housewife Greg (Diedrich Bader) wants Taylor's (Meg Donnelly) boyfriend to help him make chile for a competition. Daniel DiMaggio and Julia Butters also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
SEAL Team On their mission to replace a team that was ambushed, Jason (David Boreanaz) and his colleagues get a lead on who committed the attack from Mandy (Jessica Pare). Marsha Thomason ("Las Vegas") guest stars. Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley and Toni Trucks also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Designated Survivor In this new episode, directed by Timothy Busfield ("thirtysomething"), President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) has a difficult time dealing with the loss of his wife, so his staff arranges for him to see a grief counselor (guest star Martha Plimpton). Maggie Q, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci and Kal Penn also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Corporate As virtually all of the staff becomes obsessed over a new TV series, Jake (Jake Weisman) is determined to not watch the show. Matt Ingebretson also stars. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Waco The standoff at the Mount Carmel compound comes to a violent and tragic end in the series finale. 10 p.m. Paramount
Channel Zero: Butcher's Block Alice Woods (Olivia Luccardi) confronts her madness in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Rossen Reports. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Dolly Parton performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Marissa Jaret Winokur ("Celebrity Big Brother"); Dr. Nita Landry ("The Doctors"); Vanessa DeLuca, Essence. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Dr. Mark Hyman. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Dennis Quaid ("I Can Only Imagine"); Olympic ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Cindy McCain. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Edgar Ramirez; Iyanla Vanzant. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show New cooking oils; Kirk Cameron ("Growing Pains"). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Why cold weather leads to shrinkage "down there"; early signs of menopause; a leaking nose job. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Shemar Moore ("S.W.A.T."); Keyshia Cole. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry David Duchovny performs; boxer Laila Ali. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Kyan Douglas; Taniya Nayak, HGTV. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A man is accused of inappropriate behavior with others when they were kids. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show The cast of "Scandal"; U.S. Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real J. August Richards ("Giants"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR
The Daily Show Jorge Ramos. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Zach Galifianakis; They Might Be Giants performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chadwick Boseman; Marlon Wayans; Mike McConaughey; Butch Gilliam; Devin Dawson performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Donald Glover; Sebastian Maniscalco; Ibeyi performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Elton John; Sharon Stone. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sarah Jessica Parker; Mae Whitman; Tony Rock. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
