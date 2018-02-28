Advertisement

Wednesday's TV highlights: 'The Goldbergs' on ABC

Ed Stockly
By
Feb 27, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Wednesday's TV highlights: 'The Goldbergs' on ABC
Barry (Troy Gentile) has high hopes about his future as a football player in "The Goldbergs" on ABC. (Kelsey McNeal / ABC)
SERIES

Survivor The unscripted-competition series launches its 36th season. Jeff Probst is back as host. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist Red (James Spader) and the Task Force target a nemesis who helps murderers come up with alibis to cover their crimes. Megan Boone also stars and Martha Plimpton guest stars. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

The Goldbergs In this new episode directed by Melissa Joan Hart, Barry's (Troy Gentile) hopes of being a great football player are dashed by Coach Mellor (guest star Bryan Callen). Sean Giambrone and Wendi McLendon-Covey also star. 8 p.m. ABC

The X-Files Mulder and Scully (David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson) are targeted by a form of artificial intelligence. Mitch Pileggi also stars. 8 p.m. Fox

grown-ish Vivek (Jordan Buhat) is drawn into an intense and frightening underground drug world in the chaotic aftermath of a drug dealer's shooting on campus, sending the college into immediate lockdown in this new episode. Yara Shahidi, Deon Cole, Trevor Jackson and Francia Raisa also star. 8 p.m. Freeform

Speechless On JJ's (Micah Fowler) 18th birthday he is upset that he's not being treated in a way that matches his age, and bails from his party. Cedric Yarbrough and Mason Cook also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Alone Together When Esther (Esther Povitsky) starts freaking out over a report that a major earthquake is likely to happen in the near future, Benji (Benji Aflalo) just ignores her. 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit A mistrial results in the case of a doctor (guest star Lorenzo Scott) charged with sexually abusing patients. Kylie Bunbury ("Pitch") guest stars in this new episode. Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T star. 9 p.m. NBC

NOVA The new episode "Prediction by the Numbers" questions why some forecasts of events hit their marks while others don't. 9 p.m. KOCE

The Magicians Quentin and Kady (Jason Ralph, Jade Tailor) try to pull off a risky heist, while Penny (Arjun Gupta runs into an old acquaintance. 9 p.m. Syfy

American Housewife Greg (Diedrich Bader) wants Taylor's (Meg Donnelly) boyfriend to help him make chile for a competition. Daniel DiMaggio and Julia Butters also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

SEAL Team On their mission to replace a team that was ambushed, Jason (David Boreanaz) and his colleagues get a lead on who committed the attack from Mandy (Jessica Pare). Marsha Thomason ("Las Vegas") guest stars. Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley and Toni Trucks also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Designated Survivor In this new episode, directed by Timothy Busfield ("thirtysomething"), President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) has a difficult time dealing with the loss of his wife, so his staff arranges for him to see a grief counselor (guest star Martha Plimpton). Maggie Q, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci and Kal Penn also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Corporate As virtually all of the staff becomes obsessed over a new TV series, Jake (Jake Weisman) is determined to not watch the show. Matt Ingebretson also stars. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Waco The standoff at the Mount Carmel compound comes to a violent and tragic end in the series finale. 10 p.m. Paramount

Channel Zero: Butcher's Block Alice Woods (Olivia Luccardi) confronts her madness in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement
TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Rossen Reports. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Dolly Parton performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Marissa Jaret Winokur ("Celebrity Big Brother"); Dr. Nita Landry ("The Doctors"); Vanessa DeLuca, Essence. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Dr. Mark Hyman. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Dennis Quaid ("I Can Only Imagine"); Olympic ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Cindy McCain. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Edgar Ramirez; Iyanla Vanzant. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show New cooking oils; Kirk Cameron ("Growing Pains"). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Why cold weather leads to shrinkage "down there"; early signs of menopause; a leaking nose job. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Shemar Moore ("S.W.A.T."); Keyshia Cole. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry David Duchovny performs; boxer Laila Ali. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Kyan Douglas; Taniya Nayak, HGTV. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A man is accused of inappropriate behavior with others when they were kids. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show The cast of "Scandal"; U.S. Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real J. August Richards ("Giants"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR

The Daily Show Jorge Ramos. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Zach Galifianakis; They Might Be Giants performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chadwick Boseman; Marlon Wayans; Mike McConaughey; Butch Gilliam; Devin Dawson performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Donald Glover; Sebastian Maniscalco; Ibeyi performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Elton John; Sharon Stone. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sarah Jessica Parker; Mae Whitman; Tony Rock. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Feb. 25 - March 3, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

ed.stockly@latimes.com

Advertisement
Advertisement