Monday's TV highlights: 'iZombie' on The CW

UnREAL Serena (Caitlin FitzGerald) is the winner after a poker game with the male contestants, so Chet (Craig Bierko) makes the highly dubious judgment call that now is the perfect time to teach her how to be the kind of woman any man would want to marry. Elsewhere, Quinn (Constance Zimmer) makes a connection with one of the contestants. 10 p.m. Lifetime