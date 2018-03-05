Monday's TV highlights: 'iZombie' on The CW

SERIES
Kevin Can Wait Vanessa (Leah Remini) starts making Kevin's (Kevin James) meals, after she convinces him to break up with his neighbor (guest star Florencia Lozano), who had been cooking for him. 8 p.m. CBS
DC's Legends of Tomorrow Ray (Brandon Routh), the captive of Damien and Nora Darhk (Neal McDonough, guest star Courtney Ford), tries to pit them against each other in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Bachelor Arie hopes that introducing the final women to his family will help him make his decision. 8 p.m. ABC
Lucifer The underbelly of Hollywood is revealed to Lucifer and Chloe (Tom Ellis, Lauren German) as they investigate a murder in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Man With a Plan Kate (Grace Kaufman) is invited to a dance by an older boy, and Adam and Andi (Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder) have different opinions about it. Sherri Shepherd guest stars in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Superior Donuts When Franco (Jermaine Fowler) learns his new girlfriend (guest star Shamikah Martinez) is very wealthy, he begins to wonder why she's interested in him. Judd Hirsch, Katey Sagal, Maz Jobrani, David Koechner and Diane Guerrero also star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 9 p.m. CBS
iZombie Liv (Rose McIver) investigates the murder of a very wealthy and despised senior citizen in this new episode of the un-dead comedy mystery series. Robert Buckley, Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, David Anders and Aly Michalka also star with guest star Jessica Harmon. 9 p.m. KTLA
The Resident Conrad (Matt Czuchry) has personal and professional dilemmas when his father (guest star Glenn Morshower) pays a visit in the midst of a confrontation with a group of overly aggressive attending physician. 9 p.m. Fox
Divided States The premiere of this new four-part series looks at a fight between students at a Pennsylvania high school that lead to assault charges and an investigation into a racist video posted on social media. 9 p.m. A&E
Star Wars Rebels The animated version of the science fiction franchise ends its run. 9 p.m. Disney XD
Kids Baking Championship In the season finale, Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli challenge the three remaining bakers to create a cover-worthy birthday cake to celebrate a milestone for Food Network magazine. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Alienist Sara (Dakota Fanning) is forced to confront her past when she visits a hospital, while Kreizler and Moore (Daniel Bruhl, Luke Evans) follow up on a lead to the killer. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT
Living Biblically Chip (Jay R. Ferguson) abruptly stops using his smartphone, and Leslie (Lindsey Kraft) and others become concerned that they can't contact him. Sara Gilbert guest stars in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Scorpion Walter (Elyes Gabel) and his colleagues unwittingly stumble into a bank robbery and end up as hostages. Ari Stidham, Tina Majorino, Katharine McPhee, Robert Patrick, Eddie Kaye Thomas and Jadyn Wong also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Good Girls One heist leads to another for the women (Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman) as they have to stage another robbery in order to get the money they need to make a payoff. 10 p.m. NBC
McMafia A young beauty therapist (Sofia Lebedeva) arrives in Cairo to start a new job, only to realize she's been kidnapped by human traffickers. Meanwhile, Alex (James Norton) helps Semiyon (David Strathairn) transfer money through an investment company used to recruit allies who will help seize control of mob business in Mumbai from Vadim (Merab Ninidze) in this new episode of the international thriller. 10 p.m. AMC
UnREAL Serena (Caitlin FitzGerald) is the winner after a poker game with the male contestants, so Chet (Craig Bierko) makes the highly dubious judgment call that now is the perfect time to teach her how to be the kind of woman any man would want to marry. Elsewhere, Quinn (Constance Zimmer) makes a connection with one of the contestants. 10 p.m. Lifetime
MOVIES
The Three Faces of Eve A psychiatrist (Lee J. Cobb) attempts to help a troubled housewife (Joanne Woodward) with three distinct personalities in this 1957 drama. 5 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Steve Brill, co-founder of News Guard; author Brad Meltzer. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Chessy Prout; Andrew Lloyd Webber; the Oscars. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Olympic ice dancers Alex and Maia Shibutani; Howard Kurtz. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan At the Dolby Theatre; interviews with winners and presenters. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Talk Clark Gregg; Kevin Frazier. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Rachael Ray shows how to simplify heart-healthy Mediterranean meals; heart attack during sex. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Rachael RayBob Harper. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her husband is destroying their marriage and tearing apart their family with his rage. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Cress Williams ("Black Lightning"); Amara La Negra ("Love & Hip Hop Miami"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kevin Hart; director Nash Edgerton. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Katie Holmes; Brian Tyree Henry; Meghan Trainor performs; Bun B performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert David Oyelowo; Chelsea Clinton; Martha Stewart. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeff Goldblum; Marlon Wayans; Jack Hanna; Albert Hammond Jr. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Nathan Lane; Michael K. Williams; Brad Meltzer; Zach Danziger performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 1 a.m. KOCE
Last Call With Carson Daly Thomas Lennon; Vance Joy performs; actor Tom Payne. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
