Friday's TV highlights: 'Taken' on NBC

Beyond the Opposite Sex This new documentary from filmmakers Emily Abt and Bruce Hensel follows up with two trans Americans — one a man, one a woman — who were originally profiled in two Showtime documentaries 15 years ago. Singer, songwriter and Trump supporter Jamie (formerly Jim) lives in Kentucky with a girlfriend, while Rene is now living as an angry Texas male and is engaged to a woman. 9 p.m. Showtime