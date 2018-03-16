Friday's TV highlights: 'Taken' on NBC

SERIES
Blindspot A prisoner warns the team of imminent danger from a potentially deadly plot but they're not sure the information is trustworthy in this new episode. With Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton, Rob Brown and Ashley Johnson, with guest stars Ron Rifkin ("Alias"), Bruce Davison and Tori Anderson. 8 p.m. NBC
Dynasty Fallon's (Elizabeth Gillies) discovery that Jeff Colby (Sam Adegoke) proposed to her for revenge, not romance, is made worse when she realizes that she's stuck in a phony engagement until she can figure out how to protect her family from becoming victims of the Carrington-Colby feud. 8 p.m. KTLA
Once Upon a Time Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) confronts Capt. Ahab (Chad Rook) over a legendary magical talisman that could free Alice (Rose Reynolds) in this new episode of the fantasy series. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef: Junior Edition The 22 contestants are separated into teams and challenged to make as many milkshakes as they can in 10 minutes. Host Gordon Ramsay, Christina Tosi and Joe Bastianich judge the efforts. 8 p.m. Fox
Taken Bryan and Santana (Clive Standen, Jessica Camacho) travel to North Korea to free a nuclear physicist — who was believed to have died years ago — from a high-security prison compound in this new episode. Jennifer Beals and Adam Goldberg also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Jane the Virgin Jane, Rogelio and Alba (Gina Rodriguez, Jaime Camil, Ivonne Coll) try to comfort Xo (Andrea Navedo) when they learn of her situation, but she just wants to be left alone. Brooke Shields guest stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Fieri visits the West Coast and stops at unique eateries from Northern to Southern California. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Secret Life of Kids Billing itself as a "comedic social experiment," this new series features kids, captured on hidden cameras, tackling such tough topics as relationships, love, hate and lying. 9 p.m. USA
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Gravitonium may be the only solution to the crisis facing the world, but only if Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his team can find it in time. Jeff Ward and Catherine Dent ("The Shield") continue their guest roles. Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons and Natalia Cordova-Buckley also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Laurieann Gibson: Beyond the Spotlight Laurieann's latest client is singer-songwriter Justine Skye, and the assignment is to transform her into a pop superstar. 10 p.m. Lifetime
High Maintenance The Guy (Ben Sinclair) urges a stressed-out computer programmer (Neimah Djourabchi) to go tech-free for just one night before embarking on a life without the distractions of the Internet in this new episode. 11 p.m. HBO
MOVIES
Take Your Pills No longer just "a cure for excitable kids," prescription medications (including Adderall and Ritalin) are now found in college classrooms, on Wall Street, in Silicon Valley and other high-pressure workplaces, but not without a cost as documented in this new film from Alison Klayman. Any time, Netflix
Beyond the Opposite Sex This new documentary from filmmakers Emily Abt and Bruce Hensel follows up with two trans Americans — one a man, one a woman — who were originally profiled in two Showtime documentaries 15 years ago. Singer, songwriter and Trump supporter Jamie (formerly Jim) lives in Kentucky with a girlfriend, while Rene is now living as an angry Texas male and is engaged to a woman. 9 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Today Food. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Dianna De La Garza, mother of singer Demi Lovato; puppeteers Frank Oz, Dave Goelz and Bill Barretta. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Journalist Chris Wallace; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; fashion designer Elie Madi; Elizabeth Wagmeister, Page Six. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Monte Durham ("Say Yes to Prom"); medical marijuana; singer-songwriter Tom Walker; model Amy Deanna. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Josh Radnor ("Rise"); singer/songwriter Josh Groban. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Quincy Brown ("Star"). 9 a.m. KCOP
The View Ana Navarro guest co-hosts; Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Craig Robinson ("Ghosted"). 10 a.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Kelly Ripa; guest host Jerry O'Connell; the O'Rourke Irish Dancers perform. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Panel show. 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Dennis Quaid; beef stew; Irish step-dancing; kitchen essentials. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Auli'i Cravalho ("Rise"); a cookie bake-off; peas, asparagus and prosciutto pasta. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Garner; RuPaul. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Robin Thede ("The Rundown With Robin Thede"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week Mueller investigation; Russian meddling in the 2016 election; former Russian spy poisoned; White House staff shake-ups. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas); Billy Bush; roundtable: comic Pete Dominick, commentator Nayyera Haq, journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin. (N) 10 p.m. HBO
The Graham Norton Show Margot Robbie and Allison Janney; Daniel Kaluuya; Alicia Vikander; Camila Cabello performs. 10 p.m. BBC America
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Aaron Paul; model Karlie Kloss; comic Jacqueline Novak. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Donald Glover; Omarosa Manigault-Newman; Ibeyi performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Lionel Richie; Yara Shahidi ("Grown-ish"); Moon Taxi performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Gary Oldman; Greta Gerwig; Bruno Major performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Joel Edgerton; journalist Don Lemon; actor J.J. Totah. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 1 a.m. KOCE
Last Call With Carson Daly Journalist Stephanie Ruhle; Jungle performs; Quinn Shephard. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament Providence versus Texas A&M (9 a.m. KCBS); Cal State Fullerton versus Purdue (9:30 a.m. TruTV); Marshall versus Wichita State (10:20 a.m. TNT); Georgia State versus Cincinnati (10:50 a.m. TBS); Lipscomb versus North Carolina (11:30 a.m. KCBS); Butler versus Arkansas (Noon TruTV ); Murray State versus West Virginia (12:50 p.m. TNT); Texas versus Nevada (1:20 p.m. TBS); Kansas State versus Creighton (3:45 p.m. TNT); Bucknell versus Michigan State (4 p.m. KCBS); Texas Southern versus Xavier (4:15 p.m. TBS); College of Charleston versus Auburn (4:15 p.m. TruTV ); Maryland-Baltimore County versus Virginia (6:15 p.m. TNT); Syracuse versus TCU (6:30 p.m. KCBS); Florida State versus Missouri (6:45 p.m. TBS); New Mexico State versus Clemson (6:55 p.m. TruTV ).
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of March 11 - 17, 2018, in PDF format