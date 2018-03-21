Wednesday's TV highlights 'Speechless' on ABC

SERIES
Riverdale Jughead (Cole Sprouse) opposes Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) and the newly announced plans for Riverdale, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) decides to run for president of the student council. Meanwhile, Archie's (KJ Apa) mother (guest star Molly Ringwald) comes to town while he and his father (Luke Perry) are having a tense time. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs Facing the prospect of an empty nest, Beverly (Wendi McClendon-Covey) nurses coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) back to health after a fall from the rope climb. At college, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) is getting fed up with her roommate (guest star Alison Rich) in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
The X-Files Mulder and Scully (David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson) race to find and save her son (guest star Miles Robbins), who is on the run, while Cigarette Smoking Man (guest star William B. Davis) moves forward with his own ultimate plan. Annabeth Gish, James Pickens Jr., Joel McHale and Barbara Hershey also guest star in the series' season finale. 8 p.m. Fox
grown-ish Zoey, Aaron and Luca (Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Luka Sabbat) get ready for Freshman Formal, while Ana (Francia Raisa) is stunned when a game of "Never Have I Ever" reveals she is the tamest member of the group. 8 p.m. Freeform
Speechless Aspiring filmmaker JJ (Micah Fowler) travels to a film festival where he is up for an award, while Ray (Mason Cook) hopes to win back Taylor (guest star Sedona James). Minnie Driver also stars in the season finale. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Alone Together Benji and Esther (Benji Aflalo, Esther Povitsky) find they enjoy the carefree world of retirement living while he is managing the apartment complex for his brother (Chris D'Elia). Pauly Shore guest stars in the season finale. 8:30 p.m. Freeform
SEAL Team Sonny (A.J. Buckley) is wounded and must rely on his comrades to save him. David Boreanaz, Dawn Olivieri, Max Thieriot and Alona Tal star, and Jonathan Cake ("Desperate Housewives") guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS
Life Sentence Stella (Lucy Hale), working as an advocate for cancer patients, recommends the clinical trial that helped her to a patient (guest star Nadej Bailey), only to learn it's no longer available, in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
Modern Family The family goes on a wine tasting trip and stays in a country house owned by Haley's (Sarah Hyland) new boss. Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson also star. 9 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 The first responders take calls involving an unusual domestic disturbance, a mysterious "death" at a psychic's place and a motorcycle crash. Angela Bassett, Connie Britton and Peter Krause star in the season finale, and Doug Savant guest stars. 9 p.m. Fox
The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen Gen. Andrew Jackson is called on to defend the American frontier, but his methods give rise to a fierce rivalry with Davy Crockett in Part 3 of this four-part series. 9 p.m. History
Expedition Unknown Josh Gates visits the South Korean biotech lab attempting to clone the extinct woolly mammoth, and then descends into a vast sinkhole in Siberia to unearth frozen DNA in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel
American Housewife Katie and Greg (Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader) struggle to help the Otto kids learn to accept loss as a part of life after a family friend unexpectedly dies. Julia Butters, Meg Donnelly and Daniel DiMaggio also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Criminal Minds A clown is targeting the residents of a supposedly tranquil Oklahoma town, drawing Reid (Gubler) and his BAU colleagues there. Guest stars include Jonathan Brooks, Jim Beavers and Erin Cahill. 10 p.m. CBS
Designated Survivor When Washington, D.C., is hit by a power blackout, President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) works with the city's mayor (guest star Aunjanue Ellis, "Quantico") to try to make sure all needs are met during the crisis. Italia Ricci, Adan Canto, Kal Penn, Zoe McLellan, Paulo Costanzo, Maggie Q, LaMonica Garrett and Ben Lawson also star. 10 p.m. ABC
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story The hunt for the killer comes to a frantic end in the season finale. 10 p.m. FX
Krypton This new fantasy series is set on the doomed home planet of Superman, two full generations before Krypton blew up. Seg-El (newcomer Cameron Cuffe), Superman's grandfather, wrestles with a life-and-death decision about his world's fate. Georgina Campbell, Shaun Sipos, Blake Ritson and Elliot Cowan also star. 10 p.m. Syfy
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Bill Murray; Priscilla Presley. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Richard Branson; Holly Branson; James McAvoy; Jaina Lee Ortiz; Jason Winston George; Sean Paul. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Author Scott Hamilton ("Finish First: Winning Changes Everything"); Peter Krause: ("9-1-1"); Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Danielle Herrington. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Illusionist Derren Brown; psychology professor Laurie Santos. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Carrie Ann Inaba; actor Jay Pharoah; actress Bella Thorne. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Amy Chua. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Jussie Smollett ("Empire"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Daytime Emmy Awards nominations; Elton John. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Foods that may help sharpen the mind and ward off dementia; how beets can supercharge the brain. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Proper etiquette for having sex at a friend's house; a food that might help fight cervical cancer. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Eric Christian Olson; Sarah Wright Olsen; Jussie Smollett. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray James Purefoy and Michael K. Williams. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon; Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson; Camila Cabello performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Gary White; Matt Damon. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Director Judd Apatow; Krysten Ritter. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon James McAvoy; Zoey Deutch; Panic! at the Disco performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keri Russell; Matthew Rhys. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Charlie Day; Henry Winkler; Sabrina Carpenter; Jonas Blue. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Drew Barrymore; John Boyega; Weezer performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tyler Perry; Ben Mendelsohn; McKay Coppins; Lil' John Roberts performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Juno Temple; the Fever 333 performs; Kim Matula. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Basketball NIT Tournament Quarterfinals, 4 and 6 p.m. ESPN2
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of March 18 - 24, 2018, in PDF format