Wednesday's TV highlights 'Speechless' on ABC

Riverdale Jughead (Cole Sprouse) opposes Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) and the newly announced plans for Riverdale, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) decides to run for president of the student council. Meanwhile, Archie's (KJ Apa) mother (guest star Molly Ringwald) comes to town while he and his father (Luke Perry) are having a tense time. 8 p.m. KTLA