Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Elton John: I'm Still Standing' and more

By Matt Cooper
Apr 09, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Elton John is saluted by his music-industry peers in a new concert special on CBS. (Michele Crowe / CBS)
SERIES

The Flash "Machete's" Danny Trejo reprises his recurring role as Breacher on a new Kevin Smith-directed episode of the superhero drama. 8 p.m. KTLA

Secrets of the Dead The new episode "Hannibal in the Alps" retraces the ancient Carthaginian general's legendary trek across the Alps to lead his army, elephants and all, in an assault on Rome. 8 p.m. KOCE

Deadliest Catch The Alaska-set docuseries returns with a preview special followed by the 14th season premiere. 8 and 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

black-ish "Hamilton's" Daveed Diggs reprises his guest role as Bow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) brother in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

The Zimmern List Host Andrew Zimmern heads to the resort city of Branson, Mo., for some live music and comfort food in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

New Girl The Zooey Deschanel sitcom leaps ahead three years as it launches its seventh and final season. 9:30 p.m. Fox

Frontline The new episode "Trump's Takeover" examines how the president has remade the Republican Party in his own image since taking office in 2017. 10 p.m. KOCE

In Contempt Erica Ash ("Survivor's Remorse") stars as an outspoken attorney working as a public defender in New York City in this new legal drama. 10 p.m. BET

The Curse of Civil War Gold The treasure-seeking series ends its freshman season. 10 p.m. History Channel

SPECIALS

Elton John: I'm Still Standing — A Grammy Salute Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Miranda Lambert and John Legend are among the many stars paying tribute to the music-business legend in this new concert special. 9 p.m. CBS

Andre the Giant This new documentary profiles the late, great pro wrestler, who also costarred in the 1987 comedy "The Princess Bride." Interviewees include Billy Crystal and Hulk Hogan. 10 p.m. HBO

Inside the SS This new special recalls the Nazi paramilitary organization's role in sowing terror in Germany and elsewhere in Europe before and during WWII. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright; Elton John. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Actress-model Emily Ratajkowski; Drew and Jonathan Scott ("Property Brothers"); Today Food. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Lecy Goranson ("Roseanne"); Dr. Ian Smith; author Joanna Coles. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese ("Jersey Shore Family Vacation"); Career Contessa chief executive Lauren McGoodwin; activist-author Elizabeth Smart. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Police office Derrick Levasseur and forensic psychologist Kris Mohandie ("The Unsolved"); Joy Bauer on weight loss. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Jon Hamm; comic Louie Anderson; golfer Patrick Reed. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Padma Lakshmi. 9 a.m. KCOP

The View Madeleine Albright. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Vivica A. Fox. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Zooey Deschanel; chef Lorena Garcia; Mo Rocca. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Blaming antidepressants as a criminal defense. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors An inmate who can't remember his crime; kids struggle to hold pencils; cosmetic surgery; dim lighting. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Chef Steve Martorano; panel: Ali Fedotowsky, Julissa Bermudez and Garcelle Beauvais. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Rick Springfield; Jace Norman. 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Cookie Monster; Rosie Perez; hairstylist Chris Appleton; Caesar salad with sliced steak. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A couple say they are being held hostage by their adult son. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eva Longoria; Colin Hanks; guest DJ Pauly D. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Trivia questions; natural ways to relieve PMS. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Mariska Hargitay. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Hilary Swank; Zach Woods; the Lone Bellow performs. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jon Hamm; Emily Ratajkowski; Khalid and Normani perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Spader; Katie Couric; Louie Anderson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Eva Longoria; comic Sebastian Maniscalco; Daniel Caesar and H.E.R. perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Reba McEntire; Lucy Hale; Glenn Howerton ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"); Kelsea Ballerini performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Timothy Olyphant; Wyatt Cenac. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Zach Braff; The Oh Hellos perform; Harris Dickinson ("Trust"). (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels take on the Texas Rangers. 5 p.m. FSN

Basketball The Lakers host the Houston Rockets. 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

This week's TV Movies

