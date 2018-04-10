Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Elton John: I'm Still Standing' and more

SERIES
The Flash "Machete's" Danny Trejo reprises his recurring role as Breacher on a new Kevin Smith-directed episode of the superhero drama. 8 p.m. KTLA
Secrets of the Dead The new episode "Hannibal in the Alps" retraces the ancient Carthaginian general's legendary trek across the Alps to lead his army, elephants and all, in an assault on Rome. 8 p.m. KOCE
Deadliest Catch The Alaska-set docuseries returns with a preview special followed by the 14th season premiere. 8 and 9 p.m. Discovery Channel
black-ish "Hamilton's" Daveed Diggs reprises his guest role as Bow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) brother in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
The Zimmern List Host Andrew Zimmern heads to the resort city of Branson, Mo., for some live music and comfort food in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
New Girl The Zooey Deschanel sitcom leaps ahead three years as it launches its seventh and final season. 9:30 p.m. Fox
Frontline The new episode "Trump's Takeover" examines how the president has remade the Republican Party in his own image since taking office in 2017. 10 p.m. KOCE
In Contempt Erica Ash ("Survivor's Remorse") stars as an outspoken attorney working as a public defender in New York City in this new legal drama. 10 p.m. BET
The Curse of Civil War Gold The treasure-seeking series ends its freshman season. 10 p.m. History Channel
SPECIALS
Elton John: I'm Still Standing — A Grammy Salute Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Miranda Lambert and John Legend are among the many stars paying tribute to the music-business legend in this new concert special. 9 p.m. CBS
Andre the Giant This new documentary profiles the late, great pro wrestler, who also costarred in the 1987 comedy "The Princess Bride." Interviewees include Billy Crystal and Hulk Hogan. 10 p.m. HBO
Inside the SS This new special recalls the Nazi paramilitary organization's role in sowing terror in Germany and elsewhere in Europe before and during WWII. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright; Elton John. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Actress-model Emily Ratajkowski; Drew and Jonathan Scott ("Property Brothers"); Today Food. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lecy Goranson ("Roseanne"); Dr. Ian Smith; author Joanna Coles. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese ("Jersey Shore Family Vacation"); Career Contessa chief executive Lauren McGoodwin; activist-author Elizabeth Smart. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Police office Derrick Levasseur and forensic psychologist Kris Mohandie ("The Unsolved"); Joy Bauer on weight loss. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Jon Hamm; comic Louie Anderson; golfer Patrick Reed. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Padma Lakshmi. 9 a.m. KCOP
The View Madeleine Albright. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Vivica A. Fox. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Zooey Deschanel; chef Lorena Garcia; Mo Rocca. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Blaming antidepressants as a criminal defense. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors An inmate who can't remember his crime; kids struggle to hold pencils; cosmetic surgery; dim lighting. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Chef Steve Martorano; panel: Ali Fedotowsky, Julissa Bermudez and Garcelle Beauvais. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Rick Springfield; Jace Norman. 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Cookie Monster; Rosie Perez; hairstylist Chris Appleton; Caesar salad with sliced steak. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A couple say they are being held hostage by their adult son. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eva Longoria; Colin Hanks; guest DJ Pauly D. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Trivia questions; natural ways to relieve PMS. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Mariska Hargitay. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Hilary Swank; Zach Woods; the Lone Bellow performs. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jon Hamm; Emily Ratajkowski; Khalid and Normani perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Spader; Katie Couric; Louie Anderson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Eva Longoria; comic Sebastian Maniscalco; Daniel Caesar and H.E.R. perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Reba McEntire; Lucy Hale; Glenn Howerton ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"); Kelsea Ballerini performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Timothy Olyphant; Wyatt Cenac. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Zach Braff; The Oh Hellos perform; Harris Dickinson ("Trust"). (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels take on the Texas Rangers. 5 p.m. FSN
Basketball The Lakers host the Houston Rockets. 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of April 8 - 14, 2018, in PDF format