Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Empire' on Fox

SERIES
The Blacklist An unidentified young girl appears and the team tries to find her connection to a secret that Red (James Spader) is hiding in this new episode. Megan Boone also stars. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Hiram (Mark Consuelos) tries to influence the mayoral race between Fred and Hermione (Luke Perry, Marisol Nichols) by seeking an alliance with Sheriff Minetta (guest star Henderson Wade) in this new episode. Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse star. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs Barry (Troy Gentile) is given the chance to throw the first pitch at a Philadelphia Phillies game, and sees that as a sign that he's destined for a baseball career in this new episode. Hayley Orrantia, Bryan Callen, AJ Michalka and Alison Rich continue their guest roles. Sean Giambrone, Jeff Garlin and George Segal also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Empire Eddie (guest star Forest Whitaker) gets support from the Empire board of directors, complicating the efforts of Lucious and Shine (Terrence Howard, Alvin "Xzibit" Joiner) to oust him, in this new episode. Taraji P. Henson also stars. Alfre Woodard also guest stars. 8 p.m. Fox
Alex, Inc. With his podcast about to debut, Alex (Zach Braff) is particularly sensitive to comments from others, including internet trolls. Michael Imperioli and Hillary Anne Matthews also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Rollins (Kelli Giddish) struggles to stay focused on the professional aspects of her job instead of her own personal anguish, as she tries to save a youngster whose father (guest star Ray McKinnon) has made the child a hostage in this new episode. Mariska Hargitay, Ice T and Peter Scanavino also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Modern Family Shelley Long reprises her guest role as Dede, whose surprise visit prompts Mitchell and Cam (Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet) to have an epiphany about her. Claire (Julie Bowen) may be in for a lot of bad news, so Phil, Luke, Alex and Haley (Ty Burrell, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland) try to time their revelations well. Ed O'Neill and Sofia Vergara also star. 9 p.m. ABC
NOVA Wonders Hosts Talithia Williams, Rana el Kaliouby and Andre Fenton explore the bacteria and viruses that inhabit the human body, for better and worse. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Expanse The crew of the Rocinante provides life-saving medical care to wounded Martian soldiers in exchange for supplies, while Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) struggles with how to circulate a key piece of evidence while she remains in hiding. Wes Chatham and Cas Anvar also star. 9 p.m. Syfy
Designated Survivor Though attorney Ethan West (Michael J. Fox) is continuing his probe of the White House, President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) has concerns that demand his immediate attention. Paulo Costanzo, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, LaMonica Garrett, Zoe McLellan, Ben Lawson, Kal Penn and Maggie Q also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Being Serena This intimate new documentary series gives viewers an insight into the private life of tennis icon Serena Williams, as she goes through her last weeks of pregnancy and adjusts to new motherhood, and then as she embarks on a journey back to supremacy on the court. 10 p.m. HBO
America Inside Out With Katie Couric Couric examines the argument that anxiety among the white working class is fueling the political and cultural divide in the United States. 10 p.m. National Geographic
Krypton In the aftermath of the unsuccessful coup, Daron (Elliot Cowan) receives orders to punish the conspirators. 10 p.m. Syfy
Colony The third season of this dystopian thriller opens six months after Will and Katie Bowman (Josh Holloway, Sarah Wayne Callies) escaped from the Los Angeles bloc. 10 p.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Marcia Gay Harden. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ralph Macchio and Billy Zabka; "Once on This Island." (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Child-safety activist Elizabeth Smart; Barry Manilow; celebrity hair stylist Robby LaRiviere; sportscaster Erin Andrews; orthopedic surgeon Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Weight loss; Dr. Robynne Chutkan. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Helen Hunt ("Candy Jar"); Ralph Macchio ("Cobra Kai"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Nicole Polizzi; Jenni Farley; Deena Nicole Cortese; Paul DelVecchio; Vinny Guadagnino. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Kathy Griffin. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Anjelica Huston; Alexandra Wentworth; Paigion Walker. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Details of the Casey Anthony child-murder case. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors FaceTime may have saved a woman's life; a woman finds worms in her eye; sleep and health. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Eugenio Derbez ("Overboard"); Natalie Morales, Diann Valentin and Lynn Richardson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Jillian Michaels. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Carla Hall ("The Chew"); Josh Holloway ("Colony"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Released from prison, a drug dealer wants her two daughters' legal guardian to return them to her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and Jenna Dewan Tatum ("World of Dance"). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Tyler Henry ("Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Michael Hayden. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Aubrey Plaza; Marlon Williams performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb; Robert Irwin; Jaden Smith performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jim Gaffigan; Michael Avenatti; David Chang. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Mike Myers; Zazie Beetz; Sugarland performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Will Ferrell; Eva Longoria; Jo Koy. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Priyanka Chopra; Mike O'Brien; Lord Huron performs; Carter McLean performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Shaquille O'Neal; Elisa New; Creeper performs; Tommy Wiseau; Greg Sestero. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
