Thursday's TV highlights: 'MasterChef: Junior Edition' on Fox

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory Leonard, Sheldon and Howard (Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg) finish their project with the Air Force, but it doesn’t end as they had expected. Guest star Dean Norris (“Under the Dome”) returns. Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik, Kunal Nayyar and Melissa Rauch also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Supernatural Occasional guest star Richard Speight Jr. directs this new episode in which a woman and her twin brother (guest stars Kara Royster and Kendrick Sampson) seek help in the search for their missing mother (guest star Alvina August). Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles star. 8 p.m. KTLA

Grey's Anatomy Stephanie and Ben (Jerrika Hinton, Jason George) reach decisions that could impact their entire careers, while April and Andrew (Sarah Drew, Giacomo Gianniotti) deal with a combative heart-tumor patient. Ellen Pompeo also stars. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef Miss Piggy and Swedish Chef of the Muppets are guests as the young cooks form two teams to prepare a meal for a variety of VIP guests, including firefighters and pilots. With Gordon Ramsay and Christina Tosi. 8 p.m. Fox

Superstore Glenn (Mark McKinney) has to decide which employees to lay off, and Jonah (Ben Feldman) has loose ends to tie up with Amy (America Ferrera), but those may be the least of their problems in the workplace comedy’s season finale episode titled “Tornado.” 8:30 p.m. NBC

Mom Emily (guest star Julia Lester) gets support from Christy and Jill (Anna Faris, Jaime Pressly) when she visits her mother (Missi Pyle) in rehab. Allison Janney and William Fichtner also star with guest star Yeardley Smith (“The Simpsons”). 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Robin’s (Mekia Cox) condition leads to a clash between her father (Oliver Platt), and Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) over her treatment. 9 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Archie and Veronica (KJ Apa, Camila Mendes) tell their parents everything they know about their murder, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) reluctantly joins their quest for truth. 9 p.m. KTLA

Scandal Olivia and Fitz (Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn) unite in a team effort against Rowan (Joe Morton) while Jake (Scott Foley) relies on his own inventions to try to get the Mystery Woman (guest star Zoe Perry) to do his bidding. 9 p.m. ABC

Second Wives Club This new unscripted series looks at the glamorous lives of women married to wealthy divorced men. 9 p.m. E!

The Amazing Race The teams compete in Venice, Italy. 10 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist Red (James Spader) sends the team on the trail of a villain who can alter people’s memories, a mission with special relevance and alarm for Liz (Megan Boone). 10 p.m. NBC

MOVIES

The Forest While investigating the disappearance of her emotionally troubled twin sister, a young American woman (Natalie Dormer) encounters the tormented spirits of Japan’s mysterious and legendary Aokigahara Forest, widely known to be a popular destination for those who are on the verge of committing suicide, in this moody 2016 horror film directed by Jason Zada. Taylor Kinney, Yukiyoshi Ozawa and Eoin Macken also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Susan Wojcicki; Nilou Motamed; Elisabeth Moss. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Princess Diana series. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Dave Bautista; Denis Leary; En Vogue performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Deborah Cox (“The Bodyguard”); Kathryn Eisman; Bindi, Terri and Robert Irwin (“Steve Irwin Gala Dinner”); the Anaheim Ducks' cheerleaders. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Dr. Phil McGraw; Kelly Rowland. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Chris Rock; beauty expert Jackie Miranne. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Michael Weatherly. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Weight loss; Joely Fisher discusses the death of her sister, Carrie Fisher. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Prostate exams; boy’s skin blisters when he is touched; celebrities tackle the global water crisis. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Bela Gandhi teaches women about online dating; 19-year-old entrepreneur Jaylen Bledsoe. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Ms. Pat; Melissa Peterman (“Baby Daddy”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A teenage girl discusses why she left home and what happened. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Matt Lauer (“Today”); 7-year-old Macey Hensley. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC