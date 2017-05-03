Thursday's TV highlights: 'MasterChef: Junior Edition' on Fox

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory Leonard, Sheldon and Howard (Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg) finish their project with the Air Force, but it doesn’t end as they had expected. Guest star Dean Norris (“Under the Dome”) returns. Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik, Kunal Nayyar and Melissa Rauch also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Supernatural Occasional guest star Richard Speight Jr. directs this new episode in which a woman and her twin brother (guest stars Kara Royster and Kendrick Sampson) seek help in the search for their missing mother (guest star Alvina August). Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles star. 8 p.m. KTLA
Grey's Anatomy Stephanie and Ben (Jerrika Hinton, Jason George) reach decisions that could impact their entire careers, while April and Andrew (Sarah Drew, Giacomo Gianniotti) deal with a combative heart-tumor patient. Ellen Pompeo also stars. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef Miss Piggy and Swedish Chef of the Muppets are guests as the young cooks form two teams to prepare a meal for a variety of VIP guests, including firefighters and pilots. With Gordon Ramsay and Christina Tosi. 8 p.m. Fox
Superstore Glenn (Mark McKinney) has to decide which employees to lay off, and Jonah (Ben Feldman) has loose ends to tie up with Amy (America Ferrera), but those may be the least of their problems in the workplace comedy’s season finale episode titled “Tornado.” 8:30 p.m. NBC
Mom Emily (guest star Julia Lester) gets support from Christy and Jill (Anna Faris, Jaime Pressly) when she visits her mother (Missi Pyle) in rehab. Allison Janney and William Fichtner also star with guest star Yeardley Smith (“The Simpsons”). 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Robin’s (Mekia Cox) condition leads to a clash between her father (Oliver Platt), and Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) over her treatment. 9 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Archie and Veronica (KJ Apa, Camila Mendes) tell their parents everything they know about their murder, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) reluctantly joins their quest for truth. 9 p.m. KTLA
Scandal Olivia and Fitz (Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn) unite in a team effort against Rowan (Joe Morton) while Jake (Scott Foley) relies on his own inventions to try to get the Mystery Woman (guest star Zoe Perry) to do his bidding. 9 p.m. ABC
Second Wives Club This new unscripted series looks at the glamorous lives of women married to wealthy divorced men. 9 p.m. E!
The Amazing Race The teams compete in Venice, Italy. 10 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist Red (James Spader) sends the team on the trail of a villain who can alter people’s memories, a mission with special relevance and alarm for Liz (Megan Boone). 10 p.m. NBC
MOVIES
The Forest While investigating the disappearance of her emotionally troubled twin sister, a young American woman (Natalie Dormer) encounters the tormented spirits of Japan’s mysterious and legendary Aokigahara Forest, widely known to be a popular destination for those who are on the verge of committing suicide, in this moody 2016 horror film directed by Jason Zada. Taylor Kinney, Yukiyoshi Ozawa and Eoin Macken also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Susan Wojcicki; Nilou Motamed; Elisabeth Moss. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Princess Diana series. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Dave Bautista; Denis Leary; En Vogue performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Deborah Cox (“The Bodyguard”); Kathryn Eisman; Bindi, Terri and Robert Irwin (“Steve Irwin Gala Dinner”); the Anaheim Ducks' cheerleaders. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Dr. Phil McGraw; Kelly Rowland. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Chris Rock; beauty expert Jackie Miranne. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Michael Weatherly. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Weight loss; Joely Fisher discusses the death of her sister, Carrie Fisher. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Prostate exams; boy’s skin blisters when he is touched; celebrities tackle the global water crisis. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Bela Gandhi teaches women about online dating; 19-year-old entrepreneur Jaylen Bledsoe. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Ms. Pat; Melissa Peterman (“Baby Daddy”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A teenage girl discusses why she left home and what happened. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Matt Lauer (“Today”); 7-year-old Macey Hensley. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Tia Mowry-Hardrict (“Twintuition: Double Dare”); Joseline Hernandez. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Forced marriage in the U.S. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Tavis Smiley Counterterrorism expert Malcolm Nance; Elisabeth Moss. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Professor and author Robert Sapolsky. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Alec Baldwin; Al Madrigal; Joe List. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chris Pine; Fran Lebowitz; Halsey; Joey DeFrancesco. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Charles Barkley; Debra Winger. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kristen Bell; Charlie Hunnam; Alison Krauss performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jennifer Lopez; Terry Crews; Justin Theroux; Green Day. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Wanda Sykes; Chris Gethard; Devin Dawson; Josh Dion. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Ricky Whittle; JJUUJJUU performs; Pom Klementieff. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download
TV listings for the week of April 30 - May 6, 2017 in PDF format