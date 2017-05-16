Wednesday's TV highlights: 'I Am Heath Ledger' on Spike

SERIES

Blindspot The team copes with a tragedy, leaving Jane (Jaimie Alexander) even more uncertain than ever about what the future holds for her in the season finale. 8 p.m. NBC

Arrow Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) aligns with Chase (Josh Segarra), which isn’t good news for Oliver (Stephen Amell). 8 p.m. KTLA

The Goldbergs Filmmaker Kevin Smith (“Clerks”) directs the season finale as graduation approaches for Erica (Hayley Orrantia), and she starts having anxiety about moving on. Wendi McLendon-Covey, Troy Gentile and Jeff Garlin also star. 8 p.m. ABC

Shots Fired The Sheriff’s Department becomes the focus of the investigation with Lt. Breeland and Sheriff Platt (Stephen Moyer, Will Patton) of special interest for Ashe and Preston (Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James). Helen Hunt and Richard Dreyfuss also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Eva Longoria seeks comfort and Bobby Brown seeks Bobbi Kristina, his late daughter, as the series returns. 8 and 10 p.m. E!

Speechless Maya (Minnie Driver) gets a surprise at the airport as the family prepares for their flight to J.J.’s (Micah Fowler) camp. Ray Ray (Mason Cook) is looking forward to the summer as a chance to reinvent himself while Jimmy and Dylan (John Ross Bowie, Kyla Kenedy) have a father-daughter bonding moment. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders The spinoff series ends its season with two new back-to-back episodes. Charisma Carpenter guest stars in the first, as Monty (Tyler James Williams) gets a rare chance to go into the field joining the team in Nepal to seek a killer who targeted a woman while she was on a retreat. In the second episode an American ballerina is kidnapped in Russia, where Jack (Gary Sinise) tangles with an ex-KGB agent who escaped from prison. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit After a young woman was sexually assaulted by a fellow church-group member, Barba (Raul Esparza) must make the case that personal and religious freedom doesn’t permit breaking the law. Kip Pardue guest stars with Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino. 9 p.m. NBC

The 100 Jaha and Kane’s (Isaiah Washington, Henry Ian Cusick) dispute doesn’t prevent Clarke (Eliza Taylor) from going her own way, as she arranges a rescue mission for a friend. Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Devon Bostick, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon and Zach McGowan also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

Modern Family Manny and Luke (Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould) are graduating, but Manny’s father (guest star Benjamin Bratt) complicates things in the ensemble comedy’s season finale. Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell and Sofia Vergara also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Empire Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) mounts an offense against Giuliana (Nia Long) while the new albums by Lucious and Jamal (Terrence Howard, Jussie Smollett) could end up with competing release dates in the opener of the two-part season finale (concluding next Wednesday). Eva Longoria and Taye Diggs guest star and Demi Moore joins the cast. 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA The new episode “Chinese Chariot Revealed” delves into the distant past of China’s military history, specifically to examine and re-create a horse-drawn vehicle used in warfare. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Downward Dog After its recent showing at the Sundance Film Festival, this comedy series – based on an Internet show – gets a preview before settling into its regular Tuesday slot the next week. Allison Tolman stars as a woman whose personal and professional lives are seen from the perspective of her dog, voiced by Samm Hodges. Lucas Neff (“Raising Hope”) also stars. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Chicago P.D. Lindsay’s (Sophia Bush) mother (guest star Markie Post) is suspected of murder in the police drama’s season finale. Tracy Spiridakos and Esai Morales also guest star. 10 p.m. NBC

Designated Survivor President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) orders a nationwide search for the mastermind behind the conspiracy before another devastating attack hits the country in the season finale of the political thriller. Maggie Q and Kal Penn also star with guest stars Rob Morrow and Geoff Pierson. 10 p.m. ABC

Food: Delicious Science This new series takes a scientific approach to diet and nutrition as Michael Moseley and James Wong look at people’s biological, chemical and physiological relationships to food. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Fargo Nikki and Ray’s (Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor) retaliation has consequences for Emmit (also played by Ewan McGregor), while Gloria and Winnie (Carrie Coon, Olivia Sandoval) start connecting the dots. 10 p.m. FX

Brockmire In the season finale Jim (Hank Azaria) must choose between staying in Morristown or returning to the major leagues. Amanda Peet also stars. 10 p.m. IFC

SPECIALS

I Am Heath Ledger Filmmaker Derik Murray’s 90-minute documentary remembers the late Oscar-winning actor, largely through never-before-seen footage from Ledger’s own home movies and interviews. Among those featured are Naomi Watts, Djimon Honsou, Ben Mendelsohn, Emile Hirsch and director Ang Lee (“Brokeback Mountain”). 10 p.m. Spike

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Luisa Kroll, Forbes; Stacy Brown-Philpot, TaskRabbit. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Miley Cyrus; Jane Krakowski; battling addiction; Alessandro Nivola; Matt Walsh; Ray Liotta. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kerry Washington; “Twin Peaks” cast reunion. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia; Ann Wilson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Seth Meyers. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Bobby Flay. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL