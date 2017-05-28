Monday's TV highlights: 'Gotham' on Fox

SERIES
The Bachelorette Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis judge the guys while they compete in an obstacle course, then Kareem Abdul-Jabbar plays basketball with the bachelors. 8 p.m. ABC
Gotham As she did last year, Jada Pinkett Smith returns late in the season as Fish Mooney as villains gather to wreak havoc on the city, which has already been hit by a virus that Gordon (Ben McKenzie) tries to prevent from spreading. 8 p.m. Fox
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Tony Hawk and Heather Anne Campbell join the fun in the season premiere of the improv comedy series. 9 p.m. KTLA
Lucifer The show’s second season ends as Charlotte and Amenadiel (Tricia Helfer, DB Woodside) disappear, with Lucifer and Maze (Tom Ellis, Lesley-Ann Brandt) on their trail. Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, Rachael Harris and Aimee Garcia also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Still Star-Crossed This new drama series focuses on the families of Romeo and Juliet after the young lovers’ deaths. Inspired by Melinda Taub’s novel, the show stars Grant Bowler, Torrance Coombs (“Reign”) and Anthony Head (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”). 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens Timed for Memorial Day, the documentary “Farmer/Veteran” profiles Alex Sutton, who did three tours of duty in Iraq before settling back into civilian life in North Carolina. 10 p.m. KOCE
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Leah Remini and Mike Rinder explore the historical relationship between the Church of Scientology and its often vocal critics. 9 p.m. A&E
Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland Navi, a celebrated Michael Jackson tribute performer, impersonates the King of Pop in this new 2017 TV adaptation of the book “Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson.” Told from the perspective of Jackson’s bodyguards, Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard (Chad Coleman, Sam Adegoke). 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Lifetime. Also airing is the new special “Michael Jackson: The Ultimate Icon,” 10:32 p.m. Lifetime
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Donald Rumsfeld; fidget spinners; Niall Horan performs; children of fallen patriots. (N) 10 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Teresa Palmer; former National Coordinator for Security Richard A. Clarke. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. BeBe Winans (“Born for This”); Alisan Porter (“The Voice”); Rob Liefeld (“Deadpool”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Geoffrey Rush; chef Susan Feniger. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Real Ne-Yo (“World of Dance”); Adrienne answers fan questions. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley Brad Stone, Bloomberg News; Rhiannon Giddens. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
2017 Stanley Cup Final The Nashville Predators visit the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1. 5 p.m. NBC
