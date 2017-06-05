Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Jim Jefferies Show' on Comedy Central

SERIES
America's Got Talent Auditions continue in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. NBC
Downward Dog Hoping to get a date, Nan (Allison Tolman) asks an attractive dog owner to help her with Martin (voice of Samm Hodges) in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
iZombie Liv (Rose McIver) works with Peyton (Aly Michalka) for a pursuit filled with frustrations and surprises, while Ravi (Rahul Kohli) finds the zombie truthers’ plans disturbing. Robert Buckley, Malcolm Goodwin and David Anders also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Animal Kingdom Smurf (Ellen Barkin) adjusts to being sidelined in this new episode of the family crime drama. Scott Speedman, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson and Jake Weary also star. 9 p.m. TNT
World of Dance The qualifying round continues in this new unscripted competition, as judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo continue to select the acts that will continue in the competition. Jenna Dewan Tatum hosts. 10 p.m. NBC
Devil’s Canyon Set in a remote region of British Columbia, this new unscripted series follows extreme prospectors Ben van der Valk, John Belcik and Boyce Goff as they venture into hostile terrain with only the provisions and tools they can carry on their backs in a search for a massive gold deposit. 10:03 p.m. Discovery
The Jim Jefferies Show The outspoken Australian stand-up (“Legit”) hosts this new weekly late-night show that will find him offering his unfiltered take on current events. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
MOVIES
Shakespeare in Love This fanciful tale directed by John Madden and written by Tom Stoppard and Marc Norman stars Joseph Fiennes as the Bard, plagued by writer’s block in the 16th century. Gwyneth Paltrow and Judi Dench also star as the actress who inspires him and the queen, respectively. 8 p.m. HBO
The American Epic Sessions Inspired by the recent miniseries on the roots of American music, this three-hour documentary captures a one-of-a-kind recording session in which contemporary artists (including Jack White and T Bone Burnett, Willie Nelson, Elton John, Nas, Taj Mahal, Alabama Shakes, Beck, Steve Martin, Edie Brickell, the Avett Brothers and Los Lobos) record classic songs using recording equipment from the 1920s. 8:30 p.m. KOCE
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning James Corden; Tim Westergren; John Grisham. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Sandra Lee; Joel Gamoran; Douglas Brunt. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kevin Hart; author David Brown; chef Mario Batali. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Andrea Syrtash; chef Curtis Stone; Rutina Wesley, Kofi Siriboe and Dawn-Lyen Gardner (“Queen Sugar”); author Scott Turow (“Testimony”); Alexis Bledel and Joseph Fiennes (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The View Author David O. Brown; author Sheila Nevins. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Derek Hough (“World of Dance”); chef Judy Joo. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Ray Liotta; Kevin Frazier; Charlie Wilson performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Doctors A plate intended to cut calories; smoother skin after 40; a doctor’s prescription for happiness. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey A puppeteer’s wife feels neglected; Cheryl Burke (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kerry Washington (“Cars 3”); Scott Speedman; Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author John Avlon. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Ty Burrell; Zach Woods; Brent Cobb performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tom Cruise; Kate Mara; Bleachers performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Salma Hayek; Hasan Minhaj; Feist performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Nicole Kidman; Kit Harington; Ed Sheeran. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Courtney Love; John Early; Masa Takayama; Jared Champion. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download