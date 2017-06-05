Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Jim Jefferies Show' on Comedy Central

SERIES

America's Got Talent Auditions continue in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. NBC

Downward Dog Hoping to get a date, Nan (Allison Tolman) asks an attractive dog owner to help her with Martin (voice of Samm Hodges) in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

iZombie Liv (Rose McIver) works with Peyton (Aly Michalka) for a pursuit filled with frustrations and surprises, while Ravi (Rahul Kohli) finds the zombie truthers’ plans disturbing. Robert Buckley, Malcolm Goodwin and David Anders also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

Animal Kingdom Smurf (Ellen Barkin) adjusts to being sidelined in this new episode of the family crime drama. Scott Speedman, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson and Jake Weary also star. 9 p.m. TNT

World of Dance The qualifying round continues in this new unscripted competition, as judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo continue to select the acts that will continue in the competition. Jenna Dewan Tatum hosts. 10 p.m. NBC

Devil’s Canyon Set in a remote region of British Columbia, this new unscripted series follows extreme prospectors Ben van der Valk, John Belcik and Boyce Goff as they venture into hostile terrain with only the provisions and tools they can carry on their backs in a search for a massive gold deposit. 10:03 p.m. Discovery

The Jim Jefferies Show The outspoken Australian stand-up (“Legit”) hosts this new weekly late-night show that will find him offering his unfiltered take on current events. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

MOVIES

Shakespeare in Love This fanciful tale directed by John Madden and written by Tom Stoppard and Marc Norman stars Joseph Fiennes as the Bard, plagued by writer’s block in the 16th century. Gwyneth Paltrow and Judi Dench also star as the actress who inspires him and the queen, respectively. 8 p.m. HBO

The American Epic Sessions Inspired by the recent miniseries on the roots of American music, this three-hour documentary captures a one-of-a-kind recording session in which contemporary artists (including Jack White and T Bone Burnett, Willie Nelson, Elton John, Nas, Taj Mahal, Alabama Shakes, Beck, Steve Martin, Edie Brickell, the Avett Brothers and Los Lobos) record classic songs using recording equipment from the 1920s. 8:30 p.m. KOCE

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning James Corden; Tim Westergren; John Grisham. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Sandra Lee; Joel Gamoran; Douglas Brunt. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kevin Hart; author David Brown; chef Mario Batali. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Andrea Syrtash; chef Curtis Stone; Rutina Wesley, Kofi Siriboe and Dawn-Lyen Gardner (“Queen Sugar”); author Scott Turow (“Testimony”); Alexis Bledel and Joseph Fiennes (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Author David O. Brown; author Sheila Nevins. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Derek Hough (“World of Dance”); chef Judy Joo. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Ray Liotta; Kevin Frazier; Charlie Wilson performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Doctors A plate intended to cut calories; smoother skin after 40; a doctor’s prescription for happiness. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey A puppeteer’s wife feels neglected; Cheryl Burke (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kerry Washington (“Cars 3”); Scott Speedman; Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author John Avlon. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Ty Burrell; Zach Woods; Brent Cobb performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tom Cruise; Kate Mara; Bleachers performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Salma Hayek; Hasan Minhaj; Feist performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Nicole Kidman; Kit Harington; Ed Sheeran. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Courtney Love; John Early; Masa Takayama; Jared Champion. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

