Wednesday's TV highlights: 'The Carmichael Show' on NBC

SERIES

MasterChef The heat is on for those trying to get one of the nine slots remaining in the top 20. Judges Gordon Ramsay and Christina Tosi are joined this season by chef Aaron Sanchez. 8 p.m. Fox

The Carmichael Show Veteran actress Marla Gibbs (“The Jeffersons”) guest stars as Joe’s (David Alan Grier) mother, who gets a visit from Joe and his sons, and presents them with a difficult dilemma. Jerrod Carmichael, Lil Rel Howery, Loretta Devine, Amber Stevens West and Tiffany Haddish also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

The F Word With Gordon Ramsay Teams compete in cooking challenges, hoping to impress Gordon Ramsay and celebrity dinner guests. 9 p.m. Fox

Expedition Unknown The new episode “India’s Atlantis” takes host Josh Gates to India on a quest to find Dwarka, a mythical kingdom reputed to have been swallowed by the ocean long ago. 9 p.m. Travel

Fargo Nikki (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) struggles to survive while Emmit (Ewan McGregor) gets spooked and Sy (Michael Stuhlbarg) has a spot of tea with V.M. Varga (David Thewlis). 10 p.m. FX

SPECIALS

2017 CMT Music Awards Charles Esten, who plays troubled country music star Deacon Claybourne on the CMT nighttime soap “Nashville,” hosts the annual music awards from Music City Center in Nashville. Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett are among the artists scheduled to perform. 8 p.m. CMT, Nickelodeon, Spike and TV Land; 11:30 p.m. CMT

All Eyez on Me: The Untold Story Behind the Scenes Special This special takes an inside look at the production of the soon to be released bio-pic about the life of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur. 10 p.m. BET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Kevin Spacey; Rachel Renée Russell; Alan Murray. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today TLC performs; Darius Rucker performs; Charles Esten. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Courtney Love; actress Salma Hayek; actors Riley Keough and Joel Edgerton; model Elettra Wiedemann. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Salma Hayek (“Beatriz at Dinner”); Riley Keough (“It Comes at Night”); Ananya Vinay, the winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Kevin Hart. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Star Jones (“Daytime Divas”); Michael Russo. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Felicity Huffman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Iyanla Vanzant; using the nose to increase energy. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Fredrik Eklund and Steve Gold (“Million Dollar Listing: New York”); El DeBarge. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mark Wahlberg (“Transformers: The Last Knight”); Judd Apatow (“The Big Sick”); Daniel Fernandez. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live Will Ferrell. (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Journalist Sebastian Junger; producer Nick Quested. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Nick Offerman; Annabelle Wallis. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Norm Macdonald; Chelsea Clinton; Robert Irwin; Rae Sremmurd performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tilda Swinton; Andy Cohen; Jordan Klepper. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Michael Keaton; Mike Tyson; Charlie Wilson and Robin Thicke. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Tavis Smiley Photographer Steve Schapiro; Laura Dern. (N) midnight KOCE

The Late Late Show With James Corden Tom Cruise; Jennifer Hudson; Russell Brand; Anthony Joshua. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Alan Alda; Mary Elizabeth Winstead; Desus Nice and the Kid Mero; Jared Champion. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

2017 NBA Finals The seven-game championship series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors moves to Cleveland for Game 3. The Cavaliers lead the series 2-0. 6 p.m. ABC