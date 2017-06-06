Wednesday's TV highlights: 'The Carmichael Show' on NBC

SERIES
MasterChef The heat is on for those trying to get one of the nine slots remaining in the top 20. Judges Gordon Ramsay and Christina Tosi are joined this season by chef Aaron Sanchez. 8 p.m. Fox
The Carmichael Show Veteran actress Marla Gibbs (“The Jeffersons”) guest stars as Joe’s (David Alan Grier) mother, who gets a visit from Joe and his sons, and presents them with a difficult dilemma. Jerrod Carmichael, Lil Rel Howery, Loretta Devine, Amber Stevens West and Tiffany Haddish also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
The F Word With Gordon Ramsay Teams compete in cooking challenges, hoping to impress Gordon Ramsay and celebrity dinner guests. 9 p.m. Fox
Expedition Unknown The new episode “India’s Atlantis” takes host Josh Gates to India on a quest to find Dwarka, a mythical kingdom reputed to have been swallowed by the ocean long ago. 9 p.m. Travel
Fargo Nikki (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) struggles to survive while Emmit (Ewan McGregor) gets spooked and Sy (Michael Stuhlbarg) has a spot of tea with V.M. Varga (David Thewlis). 10 p.m. FX
SPECIALS
2017 CMT Music Awards Charles Esten, who plays troubled country music star Deacon Claybourne on the CMT nighttime soap “Nashville,” hosts the annual music awards from Music City Center in Nashville. Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett are among the artists scheduled to perform. 8 p.m. CMT, Nickelodeon, Spike and TV Land; 11:30 p.m. CMT
All Eyez on Me: The Untold Story Behind the Scenes Special This special takes an inside look at the production of the soon to be released bio-pic about the life of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur. 10 p.m. BET
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Kevin Spacey; Rachel Renée Russell; Alan Murray. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today TLC performs; Darius Rucker performs; Charles Esten. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Courtney Love; actress Salma Hayek; actors Riley Keough and Joel Edgerton; model Elettra Wiedemann. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Salma Hayek (“Beatriz at Dinner”); Riley Keough (“It Comes at Night”); Ananya Vinay, the winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Kevin Hart. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Star Jones (“Daytime Divas”); Michael Russo. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Felicity Huffman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Iyanla Vanzant; using the nose to increase energy. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey Fredrik Eklund and Steve Gold (“Million Dollar Listing: New York”); El DeBarge. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mark Wahlberg (“Transformers: The Last Knight”); Judd Apatow (“The Big Sick”); Daniel Fernandez. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live Will Ferrell. (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Journalist Sebastian Junger; producer Nick Quested. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Nick Offerman; Annabelle Wallis. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Norm Macdonald; Chelsea Clinton; Robert Irwin; Rae Sremmurd performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tilda Swinton; Andy Cohen; Jordan Klepper. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Michael Keaton; Mike Tyson; Charlie Wilson and Robin Thicke. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Tavis Smiley Photographer Steve Schapiro; Laura Dern. (N) midnight KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Tom Cruise; Jennifer Hudson; Russell Brand; Anthony Joshua. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Alan Alda; Mary Elizabeth Winstead; Desus Nice and the Kid Mero; Jared Champion. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
2017 NBA Finals The seven-game championship series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors moves to Cleveland for Game 3. The Cavaliers lead the series 2-0. 6 p.m. ABC
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download
TV listings for the week of June 4-10, 2017