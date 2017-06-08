Friday's TV highlights: 'Dark Matter' on Syfy

SERIES

The Originals Klaus and Rebekah (Joseph Morgan, guest star Claire Holt) join Freya (Riley Voelkel) on a mission to find and destroy a troublesome totem in this new episode of the supernatural drama. 8 p.m. KTLA

Ginormous Food Host Josh Denny tries a taco-hot dog hybrid and other super-sized menu items in Tucson. 8 p.m. Food Network

Dark Matter In the aftermath of the Season 2-ending destruction of the EOS 7 space station, the main characters find themselves separated as the third season of the science fiction drama opens with a double episode. With Melissa O’Neil, Roger Cross, Anthony Lemke, Jodelle Ferland and Zoie Palmer. 8 p.m. Syfy

Reign A problematic birth threatens the lives of both Mary (Adelaide Kane) and her unborn child in the period drama’s penultimate episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

Wynonna Earp This action-horror mashup starring Melanie Scrofano as a demon-hunting descendant of famed lawman Wyatt Earp is back for a second season. 10 p.m. Syfy

Catastrophe This Emmy-nominated romantic comedy, once available only via streaming, makes its cable debut with four episodes. Series creators Rob Delany and Sharon Horgan play the leads, and the late Carrie Fisher has a recurring role in one of her final on-screen appearances. 10, 10:30, 11 and 11:30 p.m. Lifetime

MOVIES

Royal Wedding Fred Astaire dances his way around London in this 1951 MGM musical directed by Stanley Donen. Jane Powell, Sarah Churchill and Peter Lawford also star. 5 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

The Caine Mutiny Humphrey Bogart, José Ferrer, Van Johnson and Fred MacMurray head the cast of this classic 1954 military courtroom drama. 8 p.m. KCET

Becoming Cary Grant The life and career of the Hollywood legend, born Archibald Leach, are recalled via excerpts from Grant’s unpublished autobiography as well as recently discovered home movies in this new documentary. 9 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sarah Leary, Nextdoor; Adm. William H. McRaven, U.S. Navy (Ret.). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Rossen Reports; Halsey performs; Matt Blashaw; “The Mummy VR Experience.” (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America The Chainsmokers perform; Ali Wentworth. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti (D-Los Angeles); Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested; Jenn Mann; John Cena; Camila Alves; Tata Harper. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Will Arnett (“Flaked”); Kate Mara (“Megan Leavey”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Courtney B. Vance (“The Mummy”); Charly Black performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jake Johnson; Lawrence Saint-Victor. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”); Brett Eldredge performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Joseline Hernandez. 3 p.m. KTTV

Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week The testimony of former FBI director James Comey before the Senate Intelligence Committee: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Julie Hirschfeld Davis, the New York Times; Kimberly Atkins, the Boston Herald. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

Jimmy Kimmel Live Owen Wilson. (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC

Real Time With Bill Maher Academic Michael Eric Dyson; Ice Cube; David Gregory; former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.); Democratic activist Symone Sanders. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kate McKinnon; John Cena; Mac DeMarco performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jim Gaffigan; Anna Chlumsky; Louie Anderson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Mandy Moore; Jerrod Carmichael; Bebe Rexha; Lil Wayne. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Tavis Smiley Dr. Anandhi Narasimhan; singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett. (N) midnight KOCE

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Basketball The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals. 6 p.m. ABC

