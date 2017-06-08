Friday's TV highlights: 'Dark Matter' on Syfy

SERIES
The Originals Klaus and Rebekah (Joseph Morgan, guest star Claire Holt) join Freya (Riley Voelkel) on a mission to find and destroy a troublesome totem in this new episode of the supernatural drama. 8 p.m. KTLA
Ginormous Food Host Josh Denny tries a taco-hot dog hybrid and other super-sized menu items in Tucson. 8 p.m. Food Network
Dark Matter In the aftermath of the Season 2-ending destruction of the EOS 7 space station, the main characters find themselves separated as the third season of the science fiction drama opens with a double episode. With Melissa O’Neil, Roger Cross, Anthony Lemke, Jodelle Ferland and Zoie Palmer. 8 p.m. Syfy
Reign A problematic birth threatens the lives of both Mary (Adelaide Kane) and her unborn child in the period drama’s penultimate episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
Wynonna Earp This action-horror mashup starring Melanie Scrofano as a demon-hunting descendant of famed lawman Wyatt Earp is back for a second season. 10 p.m. Syfy
Catastrophe This Emmy-nominated romantic comedy, once available only via streaming, makes its cable debut with four episodes. Series creators Rob Delany and Sharon Horgan play the leads, and the late Carrie Fisher has a recurring role in one of her final on-screen appearances. 10, 10:30, 11 and 11:30 p.m. Lifetime
MOVIES
Royal Wedding Fred Astaire dances his way around London in this 1951 MGM musical directed by Stanley Donen. Jane Powell, Sarah Churchill and Peter Lawford also star. 5 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
The Caine Mutiny Humphrey Bogart, José Ferrer, Van Johnson and Fred MacMurray head the cast of this classic 1954 military courtroom drama. 8 p.m. KCET
Becoming Cary Grant The life and career of the Hollywood legend, born Archibald Leach, are recalled via excerpts from Grant’s unpublished autobiography as well as recently discovered home movies in this new documentary. 9 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Sarah Leary, Nextdoor; Adm. William H. McRaven, U.S. Navy (Ret.). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Rossen Reports; Halsey performs; Matt Blashaw; “The Mummy VR Experience.” (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America The Chainsmokers perform; Ali Wentworth. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti (D-Los Angeles); Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested; Jenn Mann; John Cena; Camila Alves; Tata Harper. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Will Arnett (“Flaked”); Kate Mara (“Megan Leavey”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Courtney B. Vance (“The Mummy”); Charly Black performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jake Johnson; Lawrence Saint-Victor. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”); Brett Eldredge performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Joseline Hernandez. 3 p.m. KTTV
Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Washington Week The testimony of former FBI director James Comey before the Senate Intelligence Committee: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Julie Hirschfeld Davis, the New York Times; Kimberly Atkins, the Boston Herald. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
Jimmy Kimmel Live Owen Wilson. (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC
Real Time With Bill Maher Academic Michael Eric Dyson; Ice Cube; David Gregory; former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.); Democratic activist Symone Sanders. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kate McKinnon; John Cena; Mac DeMarco performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jim Gaffigan; Anna Chlumsky; Louie Anderson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Mandy Moore; Jerrod Carmichael; Bebe Rexha; Lil Wayne. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Tavis Smiley Dr. Anandhi Narasimhan; singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett. (N) midnight KOCE
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Basketball The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals. 6 p.m. ABC
