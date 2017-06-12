Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Downward Dog' on ABC

SERIES

30 for 30 The rivalry between the Celtics and the Lakers, who faced off in three NBA Finals in a four-year span during the mid-1980s, is documented in a three-episode series. Parts 1 and 2 air at 5 and 7 p.m. ESPN; 9 and 11 p.m. ESPN2

America's Got Talent Auditions continue in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Downward Dog Nan (Allison Tolman) travels to NYC with Jenn (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Kevin (Barry Rothbart) for a big marketing meeting while Jason (Lucas Neff) dog-sits Martin (voice of Samm Hodges) at her home, where Martin goes on a trash-eating bender. 8 p.m. ABC

Pretty Little Liars As the police turn up the heat on the Liars, Toby (Keegan Allen) returns to Rosewood and Aria (Lucy Hale) makes a horrifying discovery in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform

iZombie A conspiracy theory prompts Liv (Rose McIver) and Blaine (David Anders) to try to save someone in jeopardy, but Liv’s paranoia, due to the personality she’s adapted, complicates things. Robert Buckley, Malcolm Goodwin and Aly Michalka also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

Genius Einstein (Geoffrey Rush) and his wife, Elsa (Emily Watson), try immigrate to America in this new episode of the biographical drama. 9 p.m. National Geographic

The Putin Interviews Oliver Stone’s interviews with Russian President Vladimir Putin continue. 9 p.m. Showtime

Face Off In the season premiere the artists are divided into two make-up effects shops, and their first assignment is to design a werewolf pack. 9 p.m. Syfy

Animal Kingdom Smurf (Ellen Barkin) drags J (Finn Cole) along to the desert to attend the wake of an old friend. In their absence, Pope (Shawn Hatosy) baby-sits Lena (Aamya Deva Keroles) and finds himself starting to bond with Amy (Jennifer Landon) from the megachurch. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations Andrew Zimmern explores regional specialties in Oaxaca, Mexico, including a complex mole negro sauce over Mayan-era tamales and crispy tortilla with pork lard. 9:30 p.m. Travel

World of Dance Elite dance acts of various ages and dance genres showcase their artistry, precision and athleticism in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 10 p.m. NBC

Famous in Love The cast and crew hide their concern for Rainer (Carter Jenkins) from the press in the season finale. Bella Thorne, Charlie DePew and Georgie Flores also star. 10 p.m. Freeform

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Newt Gingrich; Tim Ryan, PwC; comedian Eddie Izzard. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Nick Kroll; “Northern Exposure” reunion; Nickelback; Ryan Scott. (N) 10 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kate McKinnon and Jillian Bell; Bethany Mota; Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg; James TW performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Nikki Goldstein; John Lennon Educational Tour Bus; Lily James (“Baby Driver”); Heather McDonald; Madison Beer performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kate McKinnon (“Rough Night”); Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kerry Washington (“Cars 3”); Newt Gingrich. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Demetrius Shipp Jr. (“All Eyez on Me”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Salma Hayek (“Beatriz at Dinner”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey A woman insists on planning her daughter’s wedding; how to pull off the ideal wedding reception. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Selenis Leyva. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Holly Hunter; Natasha Lyonne. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mark Wahlberg; Heidi Klum; Lady Antebellum performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Olivia Wilde; Eddie Izzard; Nick Cave performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Tavis Smiley (N) midnight KOCE

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jane Krakowski; Kate Mara; Lily James; Iggy Azalea performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS