Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Downward Dog' on ABC

30 for 30 The rivalry between the Celtics and the Lakers, who faced off in three NBA Finals in a four-year span during the mid-1980s, is documented in a three-episode series. Parts 1 and 2 air at 5 and 7 p.m. ESPN; 9 and 11 p.m. ESPN2
America's Got Talent Auditions continue in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Downward Dog Nan (Allison Tolman) travels to NYC with Jenn (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Kevin (Barry Rothbart) for a big marketing meeting while Jason (Lucas Neff) dog-sits Martin (voice of Samm Hodges) at her home, where Martin goes on a trash-eating bender. 8 p.m. ABC
Pretty Little Liars As the police turn up the heat on the Liars, Toby (Keegan Allen) returns to Rosewood and Aria (Lucy Hale) makes a horrifying discovery in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
iZombie A conspiracy theory prompts Liv (Rose McIver) and Blaine (David Anders) to try to save someone in jeopardy, but Liv’s paranoia, due to the personality she’s adapted, complicates things. Robert Buckley, Malcolm Goodwin and Aly Michalka also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Genius Einstein (Geoffrey Rush) and his wife, Elsa (Emily Watson), try immigrate to America in this new episode of the biographical drama. 9 p.m. National Geographic
The Putin Interviews Oliver Stone’s interviews with Russian President Vladimir Putin continue. 9 p.m. Showtime
Face Off In the season premiere the artists are divided into two make-up effects shops, and their first assignment is to design a werewolf pack. 9 p.m. Syfy
Animal Kingdom Smurf (Ellen Barkin) drags J (Finn Cole) along to the desert to attend the wake of an old friend. In their absence, Pope (Shawn Hatosy) baby-sits Lena (Aamya Deva Keroles) and finds himself starting to bond with Amy (Jennifer Landon) from the megachurch. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations Andrew Zimmern explores regional specialties in Oaxaca, Mexico, including a complex mole negro sauce over Mayan-era tamales and crispy tortilla with pork lard. 9:30 p.m. Travel
World of Dance Elite dance acts of various ages and dance genres showcase their artistry, precision and athleticism in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 10 p.m. NBC
Famous in Love The cast and crew hide their concern for Rainer (Carter Jenkins) from the press in the season finale. Bella Thorne, Charlie DePew and Georgie Flores also star. 10 p.m. Freeform
CBS This Morning Newt Gingrich; Tim Ryan, PwC; comedian Eddie Izzard. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Nick Kroll; “Northern Exposure” reunion; Nickelback; Ryan Scott. (N) 10 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kate McKinnon and Jillian Bell; Bethany Mota; Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg; James TW performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Nikki Goldstein; John Lennon Educational Tour Bus; Lily James (“Baby Driver”); Heather McDonald; Madison Beer performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kate McKinnon (“Rough Night”); Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kerry Washington (“Cars 3”); Newt Gingrich. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Demetrius Shipp Jr. (“All Eyez on Me”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Salma Hayek (“Beatriz at Dinner”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey A woman insists on planning her daughter’s wedding; how to pull off the ideal wedding reception. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Selenis Leyva. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Holly Hunter; Natasha Lyonne. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mark Wahlberg; Heidi Klum; Lady Antebellum performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Olivia Wilde; Eddie Izzard; Nick Cave performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Tavis Smiley (N) midnight KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jane Krakowski; Kate Mara; Lily James; Iggy Azalea performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kate McKinnon; Brian Tyree Henry; Janet Mock; Eric Moore performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline Chelsea Manning. (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
