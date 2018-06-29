Friday's TV highlights: 'Quantico' on ABC

SERIES
Masters of Illusion Dean Cain returns as host, and magicians featured in the season premiere include Rick Smith Jr., Ed Alonzo, Samantha Bell, Joel Meyers, Keelan & Keyser, Shoot Ogawa and Andy Gladwin. 8 p.m. KTLA
Quantico Ian Kahn guest stars as a military contractor who gets Alex (Priyanka Chopra) as a new associate, as she’s on an undercover mission to investigate the contractor’s business ties overseas. Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy, Russell Tovey, Alan Powell, Marlee Matlin and Blair Underwood also star. 8 p.m. ABC
12 Monkeys In the first of this week’s set of three of new episodes, Jones (Barbara Sukowa) sends Hannah (Brooke Williams) back to 2007 on a personal mission. In the second episode, the team climbs the steps and rings the bell in the Middle Ages. Finally, Cole and Cassie (Aaron Stanford, Amanda Schull) embark on their final mission. 8 p.m. Syfy
What Would You Do? In this new episode of the hidden camera series, a waitress puts up with harassment from a customer because she needs the tip. 9 p.m. ABC
The Great British Baking Show Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood judge the efforts of the 10 amateur bakers still in the competition. The challenges include tartes tatin, treacle tarts and a Showstopper tart. Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc are the hosts. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Fieri lands in Hawaii, where he samples island specialties. Then, back on the mainland, he stops at an Italian restaurant in San Carlos, Calif., where the chefs put some inspired twists on their pasta dishes. 9 p.m. Food Network
Just Another Immigrant Feedback from a focus group is is difficult for Romesh Ranganathan to swallow in the first of two new episodes of the unscripted series. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Showtime
Great Performances In the new episode “Ellis Island: The Dream of America With Pacific Symphony,” narration and visuals augment a 45-minute score centered on stories of immigrants from seven nations. 10 p.m. KOCE
MOVIES
Salt Angelina Jolie plays a CIA operative accused by a defector of being a double agent and goes on the lam to prove her innocence, as former colleagues pit their skills against hers to try to bring her in. Liev Schreiber and Chiwetel Ejiofor also star in this 2010 action film. 8 p.m. AMC
Focus Will Smith plays a swindler who takes an interest in a relative newcomer to the con game (Margot Robbie) but then threatens his next scheme, which involves the auto-racing industry. Rodrigo Santoro, B.D. Wong and Robert Taylor (“Longmire”) also star in this 2015 drama. 8 p.m. TNT
My Friend Dahmer Writer-director Marc Meyers 2017 biographical drama, adapted from a graphic novel by Jeffrey Dahmer’s former high school friend, stars Ross Lynch as the young serial killer. Alex Wolff, Anne Heche, Dallas Roberts and Vincent Kartheiser also star. 8:10 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Amy Adams; author Gillian Flynn. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Panic! At the Disco performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Florence & the Machine; Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Shaquille O’Neal; the Vamps perform; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Couples from “Lost in Transition.” (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Sting and Shaggy perform; Emily Ratajkowski; Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi; Ice-T. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Sebastian Maniscalco. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk John Stamos; James O’Halloran; Anna Camp. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Washington Week An already historic week of decisions that reflected the Supreme Court’s conservative leanings was punctuated by the announcement that “swing” Justice Retirement of Justice Anthony M. Kennedy; the political battle to replace him: Pete Williams, NBC; Joan Biskupic, CNN; Carl Hulse, the New York Times; Seung Min Kim, the Washington Post.(N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Ben Shapiro; filmmaker Michael Moore; Jennifer Rubin; Bradley Whitford; Lawrence Wilkerson. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Heidi Klum; Lakeith Stanfield; Taylor Tomlinson. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the Orioles. 4 p.m. FSN; the Rockies visit the Dodgers 7 p.m. SNLA
WNBA Basketball The Sparks visit the Las Vegas Aces 7:30 p.m. SPST
