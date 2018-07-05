Thursday's TV highlights: 'Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger' on Freeform

SERIES
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph) heads down a dangerous path to get closer to Det. Connors (J.D. Evermore), as Tandy (Olivia Holt) pretends to be a Roxxon intern in an attempt to get answers. Emma Lahana also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
Marlon Marlon, Stevie, Yvette and Ashley (Marlon Wayans, Diallo Riddle, Bresha Webb, Essence Atkins) attend homecoming weekend at Howell University in the first of two new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC
Match Game Celebrity panelists include Joel McHale, Constance Zimmer, David Arquette, Caroline Rhea, Michael Ealy and Laverne Cox. 9 p.m. ABC
Nashville Scarlett (Clare Bowen) tries to help Sean (Jake Etheridge), but he doubts her motives, while Deacon (Charles Esten) deals with forgiveness and a new family dynamic. Hayden Panettiere also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. CMT
Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina tackle the high-pressure Southern California real estate market as they flip a large home in Arcadia. 9 p.m. HGTV
Queen of the South Teresa (Alice Braga) puts her life and her empire on the line as she tries to rescue helpless girls who are being trafficked by her ruthless new business partner. Yancey Arias and Peter Gadiot also star. 9 p.m. USA
Take Two Sam and Eddie (Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian) investigate the disappearance of a disc jockey at a nightclub they both have a history with. Xavier DeGuzman, Aliyah O’Brien and Alice Lee also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce Abby (Lisa Edelstein) clashes with Mike’s (James Lesure) ex-wife (guest star Stephanie Szostak) over boundaries, and Albert (Brian Markinson) feels threatened when Jo and Frumpkis (Alanna Ubach, Maury Sterling) deal with a family emergency. 10 p.m. Bravo
Beat Bobby Flay Scott Conant, Daphne Oz, Thomas Boemer and Brooklyn chef Bao Bao appear in the season finale of the cooking competition. 10 p.m. Food Network
Alone In Mongolia, a monster storm assails the remaining survivalists who take shelter and hope they’ll be able to endure the fierce winds, rain and lightning. 10 p.m. History Channel
Shooter Bob Lee’s (Ryan Phillippe) new clue about his father’s murder leads him to the local slaughterhouse run by Red Bama (Eric Ladin). Back in Washington, Nadine and Isaac’s (Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Omar Epps) crusade to shut down Atlas forces them to team up with Carlita (guest star Felisha Terrell), a former Atlas agent who is now on the run. 10 p.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Coney Island Hot Dog Eating Contest winners; financial journalist Jean Chatzky; Today Food with Jocelyn Delk Adams. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Dwayne Johnson and Neve Campbell (“Skyscraper”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Author Jon Gordon. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila (“American Ninja Warrior”); journalist Susannah Cahalan. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (“Power”); Caroline Rhea; makeup artists compete. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Rita Moreno (“One Day at a Time”). 9 a.m. KCOP
The View Journalist Bret Baier; Alan Cumming. 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Derek Hough. 10 a.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Nicole Byer (“Nailed It”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Evangeline Lilly; Pat Houston, Whitney Huston’s former manager; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A woman tells of unexpectedly giving birth. 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors The Pickle Lady; magnets and menopause; weight-loss tricks. 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Josh Henderson (“The Arrangement”); the WWE’s Nikki and Brie Bella. 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Yvette Nicole Brown (“The Mayor”). 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray An instant-outfit challenge; Michael K. Williams and James Purefoy (“Hap and Leonard”); chili-cheeseburgers. 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Members of a secret Facebook group accuse a woman of various crimes but have no proof. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eva Longoria; Gwen Stefani; Colin Hanks. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Loretta Devine and Meta Golding (“Behind the Movement”). 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah TV producer Janet Mock (“Pose”). 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Tracy Morgan; Kristen Schaal. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jim Parsons; Marlon Wayans; Smashing Pumpkins perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former President Bill Clinton and novelist James Patterson; Tig Notaro. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jamie Foxx; Glen Powell (“Set It Up”); Gallant and A$AP Ferg perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeff Daniels; Tracee Ellis Ross; Cam performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Benicio Del Toro; Michael Ian Black; Hayley Kiyoko performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Cress Williams (“Black Lightning”); Angus & Julia Stone perform; Charlie Plummer (“All the Money in the World”). 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Women’s basketball The Sparks visit the Minnesota Lynx. 5 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Angels visit the Mariners 7 p.m. FSN
