Tuesday's TV highlights: '10 Streets That Changed America' on KOCE and more

SERIES
The 100 Discord among the factions threatens to spill over and spell very possible doom for all concerned in a new episode of the science fiction drama. With Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco and Henry Ian Cusick. 8 p.m. KTLA
Outdaughtered Parents Danielle and Adam Busby have their hands full now that their all-female quintuplets are active toddlers as this unscripted series enters its third season with a two-hour premiere. 8 p.m. TLC
The Outpost The lone survivor (Jessica Green) of a massacre uses her supernatural gifts to seek vengeance on those responsible for slaughtering her people in this new fantasy drama. 9 p.m. KTLA
No Passport Required Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson celebrates the contributions that immigrants have made to the culture and cuisine of America in this new six-part series. 9 p.m. KOCE
Married at First Sight For its seventh season, this unscripted series-social experiment moves to Texas, where six Dallas-area singles agree to get legally married to complete strangers they meet for the first time at the altar. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Animal Kingdom Lucy (Carolina Guerra) summons Pope (Shawn Hatosy) down to Mexico to relay some important intel on the killing of Baz in a new episode of the crime drama. 9 p.m. TNT
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern Your host samples haggis and other Scottish comestibles as he retraces the travels of legendary “Braveheart” freedom fighter William Wallace in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
The Last Defense The documentary miniseries moves on to its second case with “Julius Jones: The Crime,” which traces the racially charged case of a businessman’s murder in an Oklahoma City suburb in 1999. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The encore episode “Trump’s Takeover” examines the Republican president’s battles with the establishment wing of his own party. 10 p.m. KOCE
Born Behind Bars This new documentary series looks at a nursery program at a women’s prison in Indiana that allows some inmates to raise their babies behind bars. 10 p.m. A&E
Hit the Floor This drama about the dance squad for a fictional L.A. basketball team returns with new episodes on a new network. 10 p.m. BET
Drunk History A new episode of the satirical series tackles the stories of French heroine Joan of Arc and Mongol leader Genghis Khan. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Paid Off With Michael Torpey College grads compete for the chance to have their student-loan debt wiped out in this new game show. 10 p.m. TruTV
Rattled This unscripted series returns with more stories of the unexpected trials faced by new parents as they build their families and learn hard lessons about parenting, finances and much more. 10:05 p.m. TLC
Teachers A school field trip is put on hold when a student unexpectedly goes missing on a new episode of the sitcom. 10:35 p.m. TV Land
SPECIALS
10 Streets That Changed America New York City’s famed Broadway and Wilshire Boulevard, right here in L.A., make the list in this new special hosted by Geoffrey Baer. 8 p.m. KOCE
Truck Wars This new “Car Week” special looks at the fierce competition among auto manufacturers to design, build and market a better pickup truck. 8 p.m. History Channel
China’s Megatomb: Secrets of the Terracotta Army Research scientist Albert Lin explores the final resting place of Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of China, in this new special. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Michael Chertoff. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Documentary “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind.” (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Dwayne Johnson; director Rawson Thurber. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Boxer Mikey Garcia; Meghan Trainor (“The Four”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Three real-life tag players who inspired the movie “Tag.” (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Dwayne Johnson (“Skyscraper”); Kevin Pereira (“Hack My Life”); Jess Glynne performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Alan Dershowitz. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Gloria Estefan; cast members from Broadway’s “On Your Feet” perform. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Jackie Chan, Tyler Perry, and Chrissy Metz. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Wendy Williams Show Donny Deutsch (“Dialing Donny”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
Conan DJ Khaled; Chris Redd. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Will Arnett; Neve Campbell; Marcus Samuelsson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Denzel Washington; Bobcat Goldthwait; Dawes. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2018 FIFA World Cup Semifinal: Belgium versus France, 11 a.m. Fox
Women’s basketball The Sparks visit Seattle Storm, noon, SportsNet
Baseball The Angels host the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. FSN; and the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. SportsNet
