Advertisement

Tuesday's TV highlights: '10 Streets That Changed America' on KOCE and more

By
Jul 09, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Tuesday's TV highlights: '10 Streets That Changed America' on KOCE and more
Geoffrey Baer is your guide to the "10 Streets That Changed America" on KOCE. (Justin Maconochie / WTTW)

SERIES

The 100 Discord among the factions threatens to spill over and spell very possible doom for all concerned in a new episode of the science fiction drama. With Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco and Henry Ian Cusick. 8 p.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Outdaughtered Parents Danielle and Adam Busby have their hands full now that their all-female quintuplets are active toddlers as this unscripted series enters its third season with a two-hour premiere. 8 p.m. TLC

The Outpost The lone survivor (Jessica Green) of a massacre uses her supernatural gifts to seek vengeance on those responsible for slaughtering her people in this new fantasy drama. 9 p.m. KTLA

No Passport Required Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson celebrates the contributions that immigrants have made to the culture and cuisine of America in this new six-part series. 9 p.m. KOCE

Married at First Sight For its seventh season, this unscripted series-social experiment moves to Texas, where six Dallas-area singles agree to get legally married to complete strangers they meet for the first time at the altar. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Animal Kingdom Lucy (Carolina Guerra) summons Pope (Shawn Hatosy) down to Mexico to relay some important intel on the killing of Baz in a new episode of the crime drama. 9 p.m. TNT

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern Your host samples haggis and other Scottish comestibles as he retraces the travels of legendary “Braveheart” freedom fighter William Wallace in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

The Last Defense The documentary miniseries moves on to its second case with “Julius Jones: The Crime,” which traces the racially charged case of a businessman’s murder in an Oklahoma City suburb in 1999. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The encore episode “Trump’s Takeover” examines the Republican president’s battles with the establishment wing of his own party. 10 p.m. KOCE

Born Behind Bars This new documentary series looks at a nursery program at a women’s prison in Indiana that allows some inmates to raise their babies behind bars. 10 p.m. A&E

Hit the Floor This drama about the dance squad for a fictional L.A. basketball team returns with new episodes on a new network. 10 p.m. BET

Drunk History A new episode of the satirical series tackles the stories of French heroine Joan of Arc and Mongol leader Genghis Khan. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Paid Off With Michael Torpey College grads compete for the chance to have their student-loan debt wiped out in this new game show. 10 p.m. TruTV

Rattled This unscripted series returns with more stories of the unexpected trials faced by new parents as they build their families and learn hard lessons about parenting, finances and much more. 10:05 p.m. TLC

Teachers A school field trip is put on hold when a student unexpectedly goes missing on a new episode of the sitcom. 10:35 p.m. TV Land

Advertisement
SPECIALS

10 Streets That Changed America New York City’s famed Broadway and Wilshire Boulevard, right here in L.A., make the list in this new special hosted by Geoffrey Baer. 8 p.m. KOCE

Truck Wars This new “Car Week” special looks at the fierce competition among auto manufacturers to design, build and market a better pickup truck. 8 p.m. History Channel

China’s Megatomb: Secrets of the Terracotta Army Research scientist Albert Lin explores the final resting place of Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of China, in this new special. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Michael Chertoff. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Documentary “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind.” (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Dwayne Johnson; director Rawson Thurber. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Boxer Mikey Garcia; Meghan Trainor (“The Four”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Three real-life tag players who inspired the movie “Tag.” (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Dwayne Johnson (“Skyscraper”); Kevin Pereira (“Hack My Life”); Jess Glynne performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Alan Dershowitz. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Gloria Estefan; cast members from Broadway’s “On Your Feet” perform. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Jackie Chan, Tyler Perry, and Chrissy Metz. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Wendy Williams Show Donny Deutsch (“Dialing Donny”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

Conan DJ Khaled; Chris Redd. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Will Arnett; Neve Campbell; Marcus Samuelsson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Denzel Washington; Bobcat Goldthwait; Dawes. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2018 FIFA World Cup Semifinal: Belgium versus France, 11 a.m. Fox

Women’s basketball The Sparks visit Seattle Storm, noon, SportsNet

Baseball The Angels host the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. FSN; and the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. SportsNet

  • Most Popular
See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour >>

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of July 8 - 14, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement