Wednesday's TV highlights: 'MasterChef' on Fox

SERIES
MasterChef Shaun O’Neale, the winner of the cooking competition’s seventh season, is getting married to Katie Provost; chef Gordon Ramsay presides. But the real pressure is on the two teams of this season’s contestants who are preparing the food. 8 p.m. Fox
Earth’s Natural Wonders: Life at the Extremes This new three-part series documents wildlife in harsh environments, including the cold of the Arctic, the thin air of the Himalayas and the steamy jungles of South America. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Young & Hungry Gabi (Emily Osment) takes Sofia (Aimee Carrero) on a last-minute vacation to Mexico in two new episodes of the comedy. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform
TKO: Total Knock Out Kevin Hart hosts this new game show, which puts players through an obstacle course while rivals try to interfere with their progress. 9 p.m. CBS
The Originals Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) gets help from Klaus (Joseph Morgan) in dealing with her problems in this new episode directed by series regular Daniel Gillies. Charles Michael Davis and Yusuf Gatewood also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back A restaurant Greenville, Miss., gets help in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour Following the birth of his baby, Jack goes back on the road with Kelly and Ozzy. Next stop is in New Mexico, where the group samples chili milkshakes and learns to prepare pistachios. 9 p.m. A&E
Code Black Leanne (Marcia Gay Harden) searches for the missing Ariel (Emily Alyn Lind) while Willis (Rob Lowe) keeps watch over Rox (Moon Bloodgood) as she recovers from her injuries in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
Reverie When Mara (Sarah Shahi) tries to save a young dancer whose recent tragedy has sent her spiraling into deep despair, the case leads to a reunion with the man (guest star Sam Jaeger, “Parenthood”) Mara left when her life fell apart. Dennis Haysbert, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Kathryn Morris and Jessica Lu also star. 10 p.m. NBC
Six Gina (Olivia Munn) makes a dramatic decision that will change the course of the dangerous mission in this new episode. Barry Sloane, Kyle Schmid and Juan Pablo Raba also star. 10 p.m. History
Queen Sugar Violet (Tina Lifford) marks her 60th birthday, while Darla (Bianca Lawson) and Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) have a candid discussion concerning custody in this new episode. Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Rutina Wesley also star. 10 p.m. OWN
Yellowstone The Duttons deal with a painful family anniversary in this new episode of the modern western starring Kevin Costner. 10 p.m. Paramount
Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters Seth Green stars in the premiere of this new anthology series combining live action and animation. 10 p.m. TRU
Colony Will (Josh Holloway), Broussard (Tory Kittles) and Katie (Sarah Wayne Callies) help the Outliers deal with an emergency in this new episode. Wayne Brady and Alex Neustaedter also star. 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
The Rockies: Kingdoms of the Sky The premiere of this new three-part special explores the Colorado Rockies, which serve as a home to species from wolverines to grizzly bears. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Journalist Alison Young. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Gary Vaynerchuk. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Will Arnett; Lakeith Stanfield; Timeflies performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chef Alexis; Judge Alex Ferrer. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Roni Jacobson; Kathleen Baty, founder of Safety Chick Enterprises; former prosecutor Loni Coombs. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Will Arnett (“Teen Titans Go! To the Movies”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author D. L. Hughley. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Molly Shannon; Thomas John. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Anne Burrell judges a chef competition. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
Conan Howie Mandel; Lil Rel Howery. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dwayne Johnson; Alessia Cara performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Dax Shepard; Kathryn Hahn; Jason Mraz performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2018 FIFA World Cup Semifinals Croatia versus England 11 a.m. Fox
Baseball The Angels host the Seattle Mariners 7 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers visit the Padres 7 p.m. SNLA
2018 Wimbledon Championships Women’s semifinals Thursday, 5 a.m. ESPN
