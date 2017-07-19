Thursday's TV highlights: 'Syfy Live From Comic-Con' and more

SERIES

Hollywood Game Night Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas and “Orange Is the New Black” costars Natasha Lyonne and Dascha Polanco are among the celebrity players on a new episode of the Jane Lynch-hosted reality series. 8 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Illusionists attempting to stump the duo in this episode include Jo De Rijck and Jimmy Ichihana. 8 p.m. KTLA

Boy Band The remaining contestants perform songs by Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper and the Rolling Stones in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Hooten & the Lady The intrepid duo (Michael Landes, Ophelia Lovibond) scours Rome for an ancient text on a new episode of the adventure series. With Jane Seymour. 9 p.m. KTLA

Battle of the Network Stars Former “Beverly Hills 90210’” costars Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris take part in the action of a new episode of the celebrity competition series. 9 p.m. ABC

Flip or Flop Atlanta Married house flippers Ken and Anita Corsini are the stars of this new Georgia-set spinoff of the hit home-renovation series “Flip or Flop.” 9 p.m. HGTV

Growing Up Hip Hop The unscripted series is back for another season. 9 p.m. WE

Zoo New York City is under attack by hybrid animals on a new episode of the sci-fi drama. With James Wolk, Kristen Connolly and Billy Burke. 10 p.m. CBS

The Gong Show Regina Hall, “Community’s” Ken Jeong and “The Daily Show’s” Rob Riggle are the guest judges on a new episode of the wacky talent shoe. 10 p.m. ABC

Bad Blood This true-crime series about murderous relations launches a new season. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery

Queen of the South Teresa (Alice Braga) is on the hunt for a new distributor on a new episode of the telenovela-inspired drama. 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

Syfy Live From Comic-Con “Chuck’s” Zachary Levi hosts this nightly recap of events at the annual pop-culture convention in San Diego. Levi’s guests the first night include “Parks and Rec’s” Adam Scott and “The Office’s” Craig Robinson. 11 p.m. Syfy

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan (“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”); fitness expert Bob Harper; Today Food with Carson and Siri Daly; Rossen Reports; ambush makeover; Today Food with Robert Irvine. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Charlize Theron; Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps; Jada Pinkett Smith. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Chris Salgardo, Kiehl’s; Dr. Kwane Stewart, Humane Hollywood; civil rights attorney Leo Terrell; Kyra Sedgwick. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Charlize Theron; Cara Delevingne; chef Andrew Zimmern. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Issa Rae (“Insecure”); Gemma Hoskins and Abbie Schaub (“The Keepers”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Abby Elliott; Naughty by Nature performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Regina Hall; Nikki Glaser; Charissa Thompson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real Melissa Peterman. 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors Wild retirement community; sex and job performance; new cancer test; Gwyneth Paltrow’s diet plan. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Trey Songz; Hill Harper. 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Tim Daly; Sarah McLachlan performs. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil Child abuse. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Katy Perry. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Tavis Smiley Filmmaker Luc Besson (“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”). (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Issa Rae. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Halle Berry; Channing Tatum; Jeff Bridges; Colin Firth. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Charlize Theron; Michael Phelps; journalist Julie Klam; SZA performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jason Bateman; Cara Delevingne; Muse performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live T.J. Miller; Run the Jewels perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ewan McGregor; Billy Crudup; Harry Styles performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS