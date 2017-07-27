Friday's TV highlights: 'Room 104' on HBO and more

SERIES

Killjoys Determined to clean house, the team resorts to drastic measures on a new episode of the space-set action drama. With Aaron Ashmore, Luke Macfarlane and Hannah John-Kamen. 8 p.m. Syfy

The Great British Baking Show The five bakers are tasked with re-creating Tudor-era favorites, including a stuffed pie and a particular kind of biscuit, in this new episode. Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood judge the results. 9 p.m. KOCE

Nazi Megastructures A new installment looks at Hitler’s use of propaganda to keep the German populace motivated for the fight against the Allies during WWII. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Dark Matter When the ship’s computer drive malfunctions, the crew of the Raza is catapulted nearly six centuries into the past on a new episode of the futuristic drama. 9 p.m. Syfy

20/20 The newsmagazine probes accounts of U.S. Border Patrol agents abusing individuals attempting to cross the border from Mexico. 10 p.m. ABC

Food Flirts Home-cooking experts the Brass sisters put their own distinct stamp on popular comfort foods in this new series. 10 and 10:30 p.m. KOCE

Wynonna Earp The titular demon fighter (Melanie Scrofano) investigates the origins of her family’s curse on a new episode of this supernatural western. 10 p.m. Syfy

Room 104 This new anthology series from siblings Jay and Mark Duplass (“Togetherness”) features stories that take place in one particular room at a typical American chain motel. In the series premiere, a baby-sitter (Melonie Diaz) arrives at Room 104 to look after a most unusual young boy (Ethan Kent). 11:30 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Shark Week New specials include “African Shark Safari” and “Lair of the Sawfish.” 9 and 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

MOVIES

Marnie The final day of Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong “50 Years of Hitchcock” celebration gets underway with the British filmmaker’s sexy 1964 psychological thriller starring Tippi Hedren and Sean Connery. 5 p.m. TCM

Show Boat Kathryn Grayson, Ava Gardner and Howard Keel star in the 1951 film adaptation of Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein’s classic American stage musical based on the Edna Ferber novel. 8 p.m. KCET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Fitz and the Tantrums perform; Lilliana’s Luxe for Less. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Imagine Dragons perform; Kevin Hart. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Paula Patton (“Somewhere Between”); author Laurie Gelman (“Class Mom”); co-host Andy Cohen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest co-host Tara Setmayer; Anthony Atamanuik (“The President Show”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Niecy Nash; Jason Lewis; guest co-host Nikki Glaser. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Montel Williams. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real Ernie Hudson. 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors Sex-ed methods. 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Maxwell. 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Jewel; Patrick Warburton. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ben Affleck; Ruby Rose; Oscar the Grouch; Shaping Sound Dance Company performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show 3 p.m. KCOP

Charlie Rose -- The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act; President Trump’s continued public criticism of Atty Gen. Jeff Sessions. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 10 p.m. KVCR

Tavis Smiley Rapper Vic Mensa. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon David Spade; comedy duo Desus & Mero; Penn & Teller. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert News of the day. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Kit Harington; Regina Hall; Trey Songz performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Goldie Hawn; Kevin Bacon; Dreamcar performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS