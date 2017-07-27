Friday's TV highlights: 'Room 104' on HBO and more

SERIES
Killjoys Determined to clean house, the team resorts to drastic measures on a new episode of the space-set action drama. With Aaron Ashmore, Luke Macfarlane and Hannah John-Kamen. 8 p.m. Syfy
The Great British Baking Show The five bakers are tasked with re-creating Tudor-era favorites, including a stuffed pie and a particular kind of biscuit, in this new episode. Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood judge the results. 9 p.m. KOCE
Nazi Megastructures A new installment looks at Hitler’s use of propaganda to keep the German populace motivated for the fight against the Allies during WWII. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Dark Matter When the ship’s computer drive malfunctions, the crew of the Raza is catapulted nearly six centuries into the past on a new episode of the futuristic drama. 9 p.m. Syfy
20/20 The newsmagazine probes accounts of U.S. Border Patrol agents abusing individuals attempting to cross the border from Mexico. 10 p.m. ABC
Food Flirts Home-cooking experts the Brass sisters put their own distinct stamp on popular comfort foods in this new series. 10 and 10:30 p.m. KOCE
Wynonna Earp The titular demon fighter (Melanie Scrofano) investigates the origins of her family’s curse on a new episode of this supernatural western. 10 p.m. Syfy
Room 104 This new anthology series from siblings Jay and Mark Duplass (“Togetherness”) features stories that take place in one particular room at a typical American chain motel. In the series premiere, a baby-sitter (Melonie Diaz) arrives at Room 104 to look after a most unusual young boy (Ethan Kent). 11:30 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Shark Week New specials include “African Shark Safari” and “Lair of the Sawfish.” 9 and 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
MOVIES
Marnie The final day of Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong “50 Years of Hitchcock” celebration gets underway with the British filmmaker’s sexy 1964 psychological thriller starring Tippi Hedren and Sean Connery. 5 p.m. TCM
Show Boat Kathryn Grayson, Ava Gardner and Howard Keel star in the 1951 film adaptation of Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein’s classic American stage musical based on the Edna Ferber novel. 8 p.m. KCET
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Fitz and the Tantrums perform; Lilliana’s Luxe for Less. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Imagine Dragons perform; Kevin Hart. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Paula Patton (“Somewhere Between”); author Laurie Gelman (“Class Mom”); co-host Andy Cohen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Guest co-host Tara Setmayer; Anthony Atamanuik (“The President Show”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Niecy Nash; Jason Lewis; guest co-host Nikki Glaser. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Montel Williams. 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real Ernie Hudson. 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Sex-ed methods. 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Maxwell. 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Jewel; Patrick Warburton. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ben Affleck; Ruby Rose; Oscar the Grouch; Shaping Sound Dance Company performs. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show 3 p.m. KCOP
Charlie Rose -- The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Washington Week Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act; President Trump’s continued public criticism of Atty Gen. Jeff Sessions. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 10 p.m. KVCR
Tavis Smiley Rapper Vic Mensa. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon David Spade; comedy duo Desus & Mero; Penn & Teller. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert News of the day. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kit Harington; Regina Hall; Trey Songz performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Goldie Hawn; Kevin Bacon; Dreamcar performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Patrick Stewart; Alison Brie; New York State Atty. Gen. Eric Schneiderman. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Hank Azaria; Jeff Rosenstock performs; Al Madrigal. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
TV listings for the week of July 23 - 29, 2017