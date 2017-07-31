Tuesday's TV highlights: Marilyn Monroe on Turner Classic Movies and more

SERIES

America’s Got Talent Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”) serves as a guest judge on the reality series. 8 p.m. NBC

Rare — Creatures of the Photo Ark Nature photographer Joel Sartore visits New Zealand, Budapest, Hungary, and Prague, Czech Republic, in his quest to photograph elusive and endangered species in the final installment of this three-part series. 9 p.m. KOCE

Manhunt: Unabomber “A Beautiful Mind’s” Paul Bettany portrays Ted Kaczynski — a.k.a. the “Unabomber” — and “Avatar’s” Sam Worthing plays the real-life FBI profiler tasked with taking him down in this new eight-part docu-series. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel, Investigation Discovery

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern Your host treks along the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail sampling traditional Appalachian eats in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

World of Dance The competition heats up as the top two acts in each division battle for a spot in next week’s final. With judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo and host/mentor Jenna Dewan Tatum. 10 p.m. NBC

Adam Ruins Everything Host Adam Conover looks into online-dating sites in this new episode. 10 p.m. truTV

SPECIALS

CNN Town Hall Former Vice President Al Gore (“An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power”) takes part in a global forum on climate change. CNN’s Anderson Cooper is the moderator. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

MOVIES

The Seven Year Itch Turner Classic Movies’ day-long salute to Marilyn Monroe includes this sexy 1955 romp directed by Billy Wilder and costarring Tom Ewell. 5 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author and entrepreneur Tyler Gage; John Boyega (“Detroit”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Sneakers; Today Food; marijuana moms; Toni Collette and Molly Shannon (“Fun Mom Dinner”); Julia Michaels performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Idris Elba; Raven-Symoné; the cast of “Step” performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss; chef Gordon Ramsay. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Idris Elba; Elizabeth Olsen; style expert Lawrence Zarian; guest co-host Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View John Boyega; Raven-Symoné. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray A hair gadget is supposed to give instant curls; the right bra; a five-ingredient chicken dinner. 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jenna Dewan Tatum; Meagan Good; Kevin Frazier. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Corey Feldman. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real RuPaul. 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors Prostate exams. 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Ne-Yo; Larenz Tate. 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Archie Panjabi. 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil Teen girl leaves home. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Diane Keaton; illusionist David Blaine. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Bryshere “Yazz” Gray (“Empire”); Loni Love. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Priyanka Chopra. 3 p.m. KCOP

Tavis Smiley Rapper and activist Killer Mike. 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Former Vice President Al Gore. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Holly Hunter; Natasha Lyonne. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jeremy Renner; Bridget Everett (“Fun Mom Dinner”); French Montana and Swae Lee perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.); Adam Conover (“Adam Ruins Everything”); Randy Newman performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Kate Beckinsale; Reddit’s Alexis Ohanian; Justin Moore performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Gordon Ramsay; Brendan Gleeson; Maggie Rogers performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Idris Elba; Alexis Bledel; chef Michael Voltaggio. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Elisabeth Moss; Tiger Army performs; Lauren Ash. 1:38 a.m. KNBC