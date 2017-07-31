Tuesday's TV highlights: Marilyn Monroe on Turner Classic Movies and more

SERIES
America’s Got Talent Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”) serves as a guest judge on the reality series. 8 p.m. NBC
Rare — Creatures of the Photo Ark Nature photographer Joel Sartore visits New Zealand, Budapest, Hungary, and Prague, Czech Republic, in his quest to photograph elusive and endangered species in the final installment of this three-part series. 9 p.m. KOCE
Manhunt: Unabomber “A Beautiful Mind’s” Paul Bettany portrays Ted Kaczynski — a.k.a. the “Unabomber” — and “Avatar’s” Sam Worthing plays the real-life FBI profiler tasked with taking him down in this new eight-part docu-series. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel, Investigation Discovery
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern Your host treks along the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail sampling traditional Appalachian eats in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
World of Dance The competition heats up as the top two acts in each division battle for a spot in next week’s final. With judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo and host/mentor Jenna Dewan Tatum. 10 p.m. NBC
Adam Ruins Everything Host Adam Conover looks into online-dating sites in this new episode. 10 p.m. truTV
SPECIALS
CNN Town Hall Former Vice President Al Gore (“An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power”) takes part in a global forum on climate change. CNN’s Anderson Cooper is the moderator. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN
MOVIES
The Seven Year Itch Turner Classic Movies’ day-long salute to Marilyn Monroe includes this sexy 1955 romp directed by Billy Wilder and costarring Tom Ewell. 5 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author and entrepreneur Tyler Gage; John Boyega (“Detroit”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Sneakers; Today Food; marijuana moms; Toni Collette and Molly Shannon (“Fun Mom Dinner”); Julia Michaels performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Idris Elba; Raven-Symoné; the cast of “Step” performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss; chef Gordon Ramsay. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Idris Elba; Elizabeth Olsen; style expert Lawrence Zarian; guest co-host Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View John Boyega; Raven-Symoné. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray A hair gadget is supposed to give instant curls; the right bra; a five-ingredient chicken dinner. 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jenna Dewan Tatum; Meagan Good; Kevin Frazier. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Corey Feldman. 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real RuPaul. 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Prostate exams. 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Ne-Yo; Larenz Tate. 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Archie Panjabi. 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil Teen girl leaves home. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Diane Keaton; illusionist David Blaine. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Bryshere “Yazz” Gray (“Empire”); Loni Love. 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Priyanka Chopra. 3 p.m. KCOP
Tavis Smiley Rapper and activist Killer Mike. 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Former Vice President Al Gore. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Holly Hunter; Natasha Lyonne. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jeremy Renner; Bridget Everett (“Fun Mom Dinner”); French Montana and Swae Lee perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.); Adam Conover (“Adam Ruins Everything”); Randy Newman performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kate Beckinsale; Reddit’s Alexis Ohanian; Justin Moore performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Gordon Ramsay; Brendan Gleeson; Maggie Rogers performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Idris Elba; Alexis Bledel; chef Michael Voltaggio. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Elisabeth Moss; Tiger Army performs; Lauren Ash. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
