Thursday's TV highlights: 'I Love Kellie Pickler' on CMT and more

SERIES
Boy Band The remaining hopefuls perform classic breakup songs on a new episode of the talent search. 8 p.m. ABC
Married at First Sight Cast members from Season 5 reunite to reminisce in this new episode. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Whose Line Is It Anyway? “The Karate Kid’s” Ralph Macchio joins in the fun on the improv-comedy show. Aisha Tyler hosts. 9 p.m. KTLA
Battle of the Network Stars Mackenzie Phillips, Greg Evigan, Jackée Harry and Jimmie Walker are among the TV veterans competing in this new episode of the rebooted reality series. 9 p.m. ABC
Nashville Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) has a disagreement with the director on the set of a commercial on a new episode of the country-music drama. 9 p.m. CMT
Mysteries at the Museum Host Don Wildman explores a mystery involving the space-shuttle program in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Zoo Mitch (Billy Burke) tries to rescue a captive Clementine (Gracie Dzienny) on a new episode of the sci-fi drama. 10 p.m. CBS
The Gong Show Megan Fox and “SNL’s” Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph are celebrity judges on a new episode of the wacky talent competition. 10 p.m. ABC
Darkness A trio tries to escape from an abandoned Cold War fallout shelter deep in the Mojave Desert in a new episode of this unscripted series. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
The Guest Book Kellie Martin and “Night Court’s” Charles Robinson head the cast of this new comedy anthology series about visitors to rental cottages in a small mountain town. 10 and 10:27 p.m. TBS
Queen of the South Teresa (Alice Braga) and Camila (Veronica Falcón) bond while being pursued by hitmen on a new episode of the telenovela-inspired drama. 10 p.m. USA
I Love Kellie Pickler The country-music star and former “American Idol” contestant is back for a third season of her reality series. 11 p.m. CMT
The Chris Gethard Show The comic and “Broad City” costar hosts this new late-night comedy variety show. 11 p.m. truTV
MOVIES
The Phantom of the Opera Turner Classic Movies’ day-long salute to Lon Chaney includes this silent 1925 thriller. 5 p.m. TCM
Toxic Shark A tropical resort is threatened by an enormous, acid-spewing shark in this new terror tale. With Christina Masterson and Kabby Borders. 8 p.m. Syfy
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas; Today Food; Rossen Reports; ambush makeover; Craig Strong; Ian Ziering and Tara Reid (“Sharknado 5: Global Swarming”); Lori Loughlin; manicure and pedicure tips. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Halle Berry; Tory Johnson; James Arthur performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA A performance from DancerPalooza; designer Joyce Azria; singer R. Kelly. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Halle Berry; George Thorogood performs; co-host Jenna Dewan Tatum. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Filmmaker Michael Moore. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”). 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Michael Bolton. 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jim Parsons; guest co-host Jordin Sparks. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Finding the perfect jeans size. 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real Rapper Remy Ma. 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors The supplement industry. 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Tanya Acker (“Hot Bench”). 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Gillian Jacobs; Danica McKellar. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jessica Simpson. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”); guest co-host Kenya Moore. 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Todd Chrisley. 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Women, politics and violence: Donna Edwards, Patrice Lee Onwuka, Genevieve Wood, Lara Brown. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Tavis Smiley Author David Grann. 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Kate Fagan. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Will Ferrell; Ha Ha Tonka performs. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ice Cube; Ryan Seacrest; Action Bronson performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anthony Mackie; Elizabeth Olsen; Arcade Fire performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Robert Pattinson; Mike Colter (“The Defenders”); comic Casey James Salengo. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Foxx; Ansel Elgort; Beth Ditto performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Krasinski; Melissa Leo; Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank). (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Morena Baccarin; Agnes Obel performs; Logan Browning. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Preseason football The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals meet in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. 5 p.m. NBC
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download
TV listings for the week of July 30 - Aug. 5, 2017