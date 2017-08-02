Thursday's TV highlights: 'I Love Kellie Pickler' on CMT and more

SERIES

Boy Band The remaining hopefuls perform classic breakup songs on a new episode of the talent search. 8 p.m. ABC

Married at First Sight Cast members from Season 5 reunite to reminisce in this new episode. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Whose Line Is It Anyway? “The Karate Kid’s” Ralph Macchio joins in the fun on the improv-comedy show. Aisha Tyler hosts. 9 p.m. KTLA

Battle of the Network Stars Mackenzie Phillips, Greg Evigan, Jackée Harry and Jimmie Walker are among the TV veterans competing in this new episode of the rebooted reality series. 9 p.m. ABC

Nashville Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) has a disagreement with the director on the set of a commercial on a new episode of the country-music drama. 9 p.m. CMT

Mysteries at the Museum Host Don Wildman explores a mystery involving the space-shuttle program in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Zoo Mitch (Billy Burke) tries to rescue a captive Clementine (Gracie Dzienny) on a new episode of the sci-fi drama. 10 p.m. CBS

The Gong Show Megan Fox and “SNL’s” Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph are celebrity judges on a new episode of the wacky talent competition. 10 p.m. ABC

Darkness A trio tries to escape from an abandoned Cold War fallout shelter deep in the Mojave Desert in a new episode of this unscripted series. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

The Guest Book Kellie Martin and “Night Court’s” Charles Robinson head the cast of this new comedy anthology series about visitors to rental cottages in a small mountain town. 10 and 10:27 p.m. TBS

Queen of the South Teresa (Alice Braga) and Camila (Veronica Falcón) bond while being pursued by hitmen on a new episode of the telenovela-inspired drama. 10 p.m. USA

I Love Kellie Pickler The country-music star and former “American Idol” contestant is back for a third season of her reality series. 11 p.m. CMT

The Chris Gethard Show The comic and “Broad City” costar hosts this new late-night comedy variety show. 11 p.m. truTV

MOVIES

The Phantom of the Opera Turner Classic Movies’ day-long salute to Lon Chaney includes this silent 1925 thriller. 5 p.m. TCM

Toxic Shark A tropical resort is threatened by an enormous, acid-spewing shark in this new terror tale. With Christina Masterson and Kabby Borders. 8 p.m. Syfy

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas; Today Food; Rossen Reports; ambush makeover; Craig Strong; Ian Ziering and Tara Reid (“Sharknado 5: Global Swarming”); Lori Loughlin; manicure and pedicure tips. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Halle Berry; Tory Johnson; James Arthur performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA A performance from DancerPalooza; designer Joyce Azria; singer R. Kelly. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Halle Berry; George Thorogood performs; co-host Jenna Dewan Tatum. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Filmmaker Michael Moore. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”). 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Michael Bolton. 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jim Parsons; guest co-host Jordin Sparks. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Finding the perfect jeans size. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real Rapper Remy Ma. 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors The supplement industry. 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Tanya Acker (“Hot Bench”). 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Gillian Jacobs; Danica McKellar. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jessica Simpson. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”); guest co-host Kenya Moore. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Todd Chrisley. 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Women, politics and violence: Donna Edwards, Patrice Lee Onwuka, Genevieve Wood, Lara Brown. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Tavis Smiley Author David Grann. 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Kate Fagan. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Will Ferrell; Ha Ha Tonka performs. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ice Cube; Ryan Seacrest; Action Bronson performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anthony Mackie; Elizabeth Olsen; Arcade Fire performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Robert Pattinson; Mike Colter (“The Defenders”); comic Casey James Salengo. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC