Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Manhunt: Unabomber'

SERIES
America's Got Talent The contestants have one last chance to impress the judges (including guest judge Seal) before going live for America’s vote. 8 p.m. NBC
The Fosters The kids enjoy a party at the Derby warehouse until the police arrive, in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: The Conversation Continues Leah Remini and Mike Rinder explore the historical relationship between the Church of Scientology and its often vocal critics. 9 p.m. A&E
Face Off The legendary makeup and special effects artist Rick Baker judges the artists’ alien creations, inspired by real recordings from space in this new episode. 9 p.m. Syfy
Animal Kingdom Nicky (Molly Gordon) joins the boys as Craig (Ben Robson) leads them in pirating the yacht while Smurf (Ellen Barkin) tries to find out who robbed her. Scott Speedman, Finn Cole and Shawn Hatosy also star in this new episode. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT
Somewhere Between Though he’s become her partner in trying to stop the serial killer, Laura (Paula Patton) develops doubts about Nico (Devon Sawa) as she discovers more about his background in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Manhunt: Unabomber A linguist (Lynn Collins) helps Fitz (Sam Worthington) find clues in the Manifesto about the Unabomber’s (Paul Bettany) identity. 10 p.m. Discovery and ID
Shooter Bob Lee and Isaac (Ryan Phillippe, Omar Epps) learn the world’s greatest assassin is in the U.S. 10 p.m. USA
World of Dance The last three acts remaining each perform twice in the season finale of the unscripted competition, with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. Jenna Dewan Tatum is the host. 10 p.m. NBC
Wrecked Todd and Jess (Will Greenberg, Ally Maki) decide to get married, while Florence and Owen (Jessica Lowe, Zach Cregger) are having a hard time defining their romance in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Chris O’Dowd (“Get Shorty”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Brie Larson; Dr. Evan Antin; writer Billy Eichner; chef Seamus Mullen. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Rachel Lindsay and her fiance; Jeff Bridges; David Tennant, Danny Pudi and Ben Schwartz (“Duck Tales”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmesiter, Page Six; Mary Murphy (“So You Think You Can Dance”); MMA fighter Marcus Kowal; Lady Gaga’s mother Cynthia Germanotta, Born This Way foundation. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chris O’Dowd; Rita Ora performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah President Trump and Russia-related scandals. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jennifer Jason Leigh; Issa Rae. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Billy Crystal; Derek Hough; Jessie Reyez performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Christoph Waltz; Chris O’Dowd; Sean Evans. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Milo Ventimiglia; Lindsey Stirling performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden John Boyega; Jeffrey Tambor; Rag ’n’ Bone Man performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Eva Longoria; Max Greenfield; John Singleton; Venzella Joy performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
