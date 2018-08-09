Advertisement

Thursday's TV highlights: 'Take Two' on ABC

Ed Stockly
By
Aug 08, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Rachel Bilson and Eddie Cibrian in a new episode of the mystery "Take Two" on ABC. (Jack Rowand / ABC)

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage This new episode features some of the hardest-working car people Leno knows, including movie director Tyler Perry, musician Richard Carpenter and race team owner Roger Penske. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

America’s Got Talent This new episode features highlights from the current season. 8 p.m. NBC

Trial & Error When Dwayne (Steven Boyer) testifies, he dismantles the timeline the defense relied on, so Lavinia (Kristin Chenoweth) pressures Josh (Nicholas D'Agosto) to fire Dwayne in the first of two new episodes of the legal comedy. Jayma Mays and Sherri Shepherd also star. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC

The Great Food Truck Race The trucks meet at a drive-in restaurant in Phoenix for a blind taste test in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

Queen of the South Teresa (Alice Brago) hatches a bold plan to take over drug distribution in Phoenix. Peter Gadiot also stars. 9 p.m. USA

Take Two Sam and Eddie (Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian) are suspicious about the seemingly accidental death of an actress who had costarred in a TV comedy with a much younger Sam. Xavier DeGuzman, Aliyah O’Brien and Alice Lee also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Snowfall Franklin (Damson Idris) takes steps to ensure his crew’s loyalty in this new episode. Emily Rios and Carter Hudson also star. 10 p.m. FX

American Woman After attending an EST meeting, Kathleen (Mena Suvari) finds answers to her problems. Also, Bonnie (Alicia Silverstone) chooses a wild adventure with Adam (Sam Morgan) over an important work assignment in this new episode. 10 p.m. Paramount

Swedish Dicks The detectives (Peter Stormare and Johan Glans) are prepared to do anything, even stand-up comedy, to find the person who may be ready to kill for a joke in the first of two new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. POP

Shooter An attempt on Sam Vincent’s (David Andrews) life leads Bob Lee and Julie (Ryan Phillippe, Shantel VanSanten) to information that his late father, Earl, left behind, which may have played a role in his murder, in this new episode. Omar Epps, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Jesse Bradford, Felisha Terrell also star. 10 and 10:30 p.m. USA

Alone Hunger sends the remaining participants to a new low, driving one of them to risk going into wolf territory in search of something to eat. 10 p.m. History

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Performance from the cast of “Pretty Woman.” (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Rainn Wilson; Bette Midler. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Nick Cannon (“Teen Choice Awards”); Bob Eubanks; Mackenzie Phillips (“Orange Is the New Black”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today CeCe Moore. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kelsey Grammer (“Like Father”); Ruby Rose (“The Meg”); Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Food trends to help fight cancer; the new super green that fights disease; identity theft. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A makeover; phone addiction; men’s health; Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo (“The Bachelorette”). 2 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Emma Gonzales and Matt Deitsch. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rose Byrne; Brad Paisley performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Issa Rae; Darren Criss; Ronnie Chieng. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Bob Newhart; Awkwafina; Blood Orange and A$AP Rocky perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kelsey Grammer; Rainn Wilson; Franz Ferdinand performs; Joey Castillo performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Tig Notaro; Bo Burnham; John Cho; Flora Cash performs. (N) 1:07 a.m. KCBS

SPORTS

NFL Preseason Football The Rams visit the Baltimore Ravens 4:30 p.m. CBS and 10 p.m. NFL. Also, Cleveland Browns at New York Giants 4 p.m. NFL; Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers 7 p.m. NFL

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section

