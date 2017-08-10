Friday's TV highlights: 'Son of Sam: The Killer Speaks'

SERIES
Masters of Illusion Farrell Dillion, Barry and Stuart, Jonathan Pendragon, Draven, Naathan Phan, Adam Wylie, Eric Jones, Jibrizy and Greg Gleason are the illusionists introduced by host Dean Cain in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 8:30 p.m. KTLA
Killjoys Desperate to gain a strategic advantage, Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) goes AWOL and risks a dangerous procedure that links her psychically to the memories of her doppelganger. Aaron Ashmore and Luke Macfarlane also star. 8 p.m. Syfy
Dark Matter Following up on information from one of the Android’s (Zoie Palmer) newly discovered memories, the crew reaches a Dwarf Star facility that they discover was built to store hundreds of synthetic humans similar to Two (Melissa O’Neil). Anthony Lemke also stars. 9 p.m. Syfy
Wynonna Earp A run-in with the deadly, black-clad Widows leaves Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) and her team fighting to save one of their own in this new episode. Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Shamier Anderson and Katherine Barrell also star. 10 p.m. Syfy
Room 104 Orlando Jones stars as the priest of a mysterious cult who pays a visit to a woman (Sameerah Luqmaan-Harris) who has been seeking a path to salvation, in this new episode. 11:30 p.m. HBO
Son of Sam: The Killer Speaks On the 40th anniversary of his arrest, David Berkowitz, speaks out about what led him to kill, his life before becoming a serial killer and life in prison today. 10 p.m. CBS
Top Hat One of the screen’s great musicals in the eyes of many film buffs, this 1935 delight boasts the stunning combination of Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers and Irving Berlin’s tunes. 7 p.m. TCM
Master of the Shadowless Kick: Wong Kei-Ying During this turbulent period, a principled physician named Wong Kei-Ying (Sun Hao-ran) unwittingly is exploited by a corrupt general (Chen Zhi Hui), and must then master a fiendishly difficult martial art in order to thwart the general and protect his family. This 2016 action drama is set in the late days of the China’s Qing dynasty. 10 p.m. Cinemax
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Actor Anthony Anderson; Bleachers perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chef Anthony Sinsay, San Diego's Upper East Bar; Todd Savvas; former Secretary of the Army Eric Fanning; Garcelle Beauvais and Shaun Robinson; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Kate Beckinsale (“The Only Living Boy in New York”); Max Greenfield; Lisa Rinna. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Washington Week Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea: Alexis Simendinger, Real Clear Politics; Yeganeh Torbati, Reuters; Nancy Youssef, BuzzFeed; Michael Duffy, Time.(N) 8 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins; Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”); presidential historian Jon Meacham; Fareed Zakaria, CNN. (N) 10 p.m. and Midnight HBO
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Naomi Watts; Andy Cohen; Jo Koy. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
