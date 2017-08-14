Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Not Without Us' on KLCS and KCET

SERIES

America's Got Talent Twelve of the remaining 36 acts perform as the live shows begin. 8 p.m. NBC

Bachelor in Paradise Third season alumni Carly and Evan tie the knot in Paradise while the cast tries to regain momentum following a production lapse in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. ABC

The Fosters Jude and Taylor’s (Hayden Byerly, Izabela Vidovic) gaming videos earn them unwanted notoriety. Teri Polo also stars in this new episode of the family drama. 8 p.m. Freeform

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Two women raised inside the Church of Scientology’s now-defunct Cadet Org share heart-rending stories of abandonment and abuse in this new episode. 9 p.m. A&E

Face Off The final three contestants create creatures for a haunted house conceptualized by series judge Glenn Hetrick in Part 1 of the two-part season finale. 9 p.m. Syfy

Animal Kingdom As Marco (Joseph Julian Soria) calls in a favor from Craig and Deran (Ben Robson, Jake Weary), Baz (Scott Speedman) sets into motion his plan to take down Smurf (Ellen Barkin) in this new episode. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT

Somewhere Between While Laura (Paula Patton) tries to prevent a serial killer from targeting Serena (Aria Birch), she realizes Tom (JR Bourne) is lying to her. 10 p.m. ABC

The Murder of Laci Peterson New interviews with convicted murderer Scott Peterson are featured in this new six-episode true-crime series that looks back at a Christmas 2002 disappearance. 10 p.m. A&E

Greenleaf The turbulent drama returns for its two-night mid-season premiere, starting with a tense showdown between Grace (Merle Dandridge) and Mac (GregAlan Williams) that rocks the whole family. 10 p.m. OWN

Shooter Bob Lee (Ryan Phillippe) struggles to deduce Solotov’s (Josh Stewart) motive for targeting his unit. 10 p.m. USA

The Jim Jefferies Show The topical comedy show ends its first season. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Wrecked Danny (Brian Sacca) immediately launches an investigation after the survivors make the devastating discovery that someone has sabotaged the ship by blowing up the engine. Rhys Darby, Zach Cregger, Brooke Dillman and Ginger Gonzaga also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS

MOVIES

Not Without Us This new documentary from award-winning filmmaker Mark Decena takes viewers behind the scenes of the global climate change activist movement, following seven activists from around the world at the Paris Climate conference. 8 p.m. KLCS and 10 p.m. KCET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Lionel Richie; Today Food with Daniel Boulud; Channing Tatum; Lionel Richie; Julie Klausner; Elizabeth Heiskell. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Stress Busters. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister, Page Six. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jamie Foxx, Chrissy Metz and Derek Hough. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Tracee Ellis Ross; Chris Gethard. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Keegan-Michael Key; Leslie Jones; ASAP Mob performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Daniel Craig; Tiffany Haddish; Blackberry Smoke performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Floyd Mayweather; Chrissy Metz; Charles Gould. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Lin-Manuel Miranda; Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Adam Driver; Marlon Wayans; Anthony Atamanuik; Roy Mayorga performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

