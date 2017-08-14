Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Not Without Us' on KLCS and KCET

SERIES
America's Got Talent Twelve of the remaining 36 acts perform as the live shows begin. 8 p.m. NBC
Bachelor in Paradise Third season alumni Carly and Evan tie the knot in Paradise while the cast tries to regain momentum following a production lapse in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. ABC
The Fosters Jude and Taylor’s (Hayden Byerly, Izabela Vidovic) gaming videos earn them unwanted notoriety. Teri Polo also stars in this new episode of the family drama. 8 p.m. Freeform
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Two women raised inside the Church of Scientology’s now-defunct Cadet Org share heart-rending stories of abandonment and abuse in this new episode. 9 p.m. A&E
Face Off The final three contestants create creatures for a haunted house conceptualized by series judge Glenn Hetrick in Part 1 of the two-part season finale. 9 p.m. Syfy
Animal Kingdom As Marco (Joseph Julian Soria) calls in a favor from Craig and Deran (Ben Robson, Jake Weary), Baz (Scott Speedman) sets into motion his plan to take down Smurf (Ellen Barkin) in this new episode. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT
Somewhere Between While Laura (Paula Patton) tries to prevent a serial killer from targeting Serena (Aria Birch), she realizes Tom (JR Bourne) is lying to her. 10 p.m. ABC
The Murder of Laci Peterson New interviews with convicted murderer Scott Peterson are featured in this new six-episode true-crime series that looks back at a Christmas 2002 disappearance. 10 p.m. A&E
Greenleaf The turbulent drama returns for its two-night mid-season premiere, starting with a tense showdown between Grace (Merle Dandridge) and Mac (GregAlan Williams) that rocks the whole family. 10 p.m. OWN
Shooter Bob Lee (Ryan Phillippe) struggles to deduce Solotov’s (Josh Stewart) motive for targeting his unit. 10 p.m. USA
The Jim Jefferies Show The topical comedy show ends its first season. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Wrecked Danny (Brian Sacca) immediately launches an investigation after the survivors make the devastating discovery that someone has sabotaged the ship by blowing up the engine. Rhys Darby, Zach Cregger, Brooke Dillman and Ginger Gonzaga also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS
MOVIES
Not Without Us This new documentary from award-winning filmmaker Mark Decena takes viewers behind the scenes of the global climate change activist movement, following seven activists from around the world at the Paris Climate conference. 8 p.m. KLCS and 10 p.m. KCET
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Lionel Richie; Today Food with Daniel Boulud; Channing Tatum; Lionel Richie; Julie Klausner; Elizabeth Heiskell. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Stress Busters. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister, Page Six. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jamie Foxx, Chrissy Metz and Derek Hough. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Tracee Ellis Ross; Chris Gethard. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Keegan-Michael Key; Leslie Jones; ASAP Mob performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Daniel Craig; Tiffany Haddish; Blackberry Smoke performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Floyd Mayweather; Chrissy Metz; Charles Gould. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Lin-Manuel Miranda; Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Adam Driver; Marlon Wayans; Anthony Atamanuik; Roy Mayorga performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
