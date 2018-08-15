Advertisement

Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Suits' on USA

Ed Stockly
By
Aug 14, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Louis (Rick Hoffman) makes sacrifices in a new episode of "Suits" on USA. (Shane Mahood / USA)

SERIES

America’s Got Talent The seven acts that will advance to the semifinal round are announced in this results episode. 8 p.m. NBC

MasterChef The contestants must properly separate and prepare a halibut for judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez. 8 p.m. Fox

Outback The conclusion of this documentary miniseries examines the effect of a heat wave on the wildlife of the inland of Australia’s Kimberley region. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Real Housewives of New York City The season finale of the unscripted drama is set on the night of Luann’s cabaret show. The season premiere of “The Real Housewives of Dallas” follows. 8 and 9 p.m. Bravo.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back The season finale of this restaurant-rescue series heads to Sacramento to help Sandra Dee’s Bar-B-Que & Seafood. 9 p.m. Fox

Wonders of Mexico The finale of the new three-part miniseries examines various types of animals and the challenges they face in the Mexican desert. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Guy’s Grocery Games Four food scientists showcase their molecular gastronomy skills in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Queen Sugar Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) and Darla (Bianca Lawson) are able to find some peace after a lot of turmoil. Also, Violet (Tina Lifford) confides to her family that she has been diagnosed with lupus. Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Rutina Wesley also star. 9 p.m. OWN

Suits Harvey (Gabriel Macht) confronts his personal issues to defend his brother. Also, Louis (Rick Hoffman) makes sacrifices for his family. 9 p.m. USA

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party Terrence Howard, Queen Latifah and Jussie Smollett are guests in the first of two new episodes, then Margaret Cho and G-Eazy join the fun in the second. 9 and 9:30 p.m. VH1

Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters After accidentally shooting his commanding officer in the rear end, a private is sent on a very strange special mission. 10 p.m. TRU

The Sinner Heather (Natalie Paul) has a startling realization about Martin, while Vera (Carrie Coon) and Julian (Elisha Henig) both suffer a devastating blow. Bill Pullman and David Call also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Ben Kingsley. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Aerosmith; Constance Wu; Henry Golding; Michelle Yeoh. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Regina King; Maddie Poppe performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Mayim Bialik (“The Big Bang Theory”); Dr. Nicholas Testa, critical care specialist; Monsta X performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Milo Ventimiglia; author Kara Richardson Whitely; nonprofit organization Ladies Who Hoop. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Rose Byrne (“Juliet, Naked”); Chris Byrne; A Great Big World performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Harry Jillian Michaels; hosting Lisa Lillien (“Hungry Girl”). 11 a.m. KCOP

The Dr. Oz Show Butter alternatives may reduce heart disease, fight cancer and prevent arthritis; matcha green tea. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Darryl Strawberry, Judge “Scary Mary” and Alexis Haines discuss drug addiction. 2 p.m. KCBS

Dr. Phil A woman shot the “single, millionaire” boyfriend she met online when she learned he was married. 3 p.m. KCBS

Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Author Dr. Leonard Mlodinow (“Elastic: Flexible Thinking in a Time of Change”). (Part 1 of 2) 9 p.m. KLCS

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jimmy O. Yang. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan After hearing the president’s remarks about Haiti, Conan plans a visit to the island. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Che; Colin Jost; Henry Golding; Justin Thomas; Dusty Slay. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jessica Biel; W. Kamau Bell; Elle King performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Tom Arnold; Jerrod Carmichael; Death Cab for Cutie performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ariana Grande; Vanessa Hudgens; Matt Smith. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris O’Dowd; Regina Hall; Grandson performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the Padres 6 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers host the Giants 7 p.m. KTLA; 7 p.m. SNLA

MLS Soccer Real Salt Lake visits Los Angeles FC 7 p.m. ESPN2

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

