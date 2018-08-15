Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Suits' on USA

SERIES
America’s Got Talent The seven acts that will advance to the semifinal round are announced in this results episode. 8 p.m. NBC
MasterChef The contestants must properly separate and prepare a halibut for judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez. 8 p.m. Fox
Outback The conclusion of this documentary miniseries examines the effect of a heat wave on the wildlife of the inland of Australia’s Kimberley region. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Real Housewives of New York City The season finale of the unscripted drama is set on the night of Luann’s cabaret show. The season premiere of “The Real Housewives of Dallas” follows. 8 and 9 p.m. Bravo.
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back The season finale of this restaurant-rescue series heads to Sacramento to help Sandra Dee’s Bar-B-Que & Seafood. 9 p.m. Fox
Wonders of Mexico The finale of the new three-part miniseries examines various types of animals and the challenges they face in the Mexican desert. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Guy’s Grocery Games Four food scientists showcase their molecular gastronomy skills in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Queen Sugar Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) and Darla (Bianca Lawson) are able to find some peace after a lot of turmoil. Also, Violet (Tina Lifford) confides to her family that she has been diagnosed with lupus. Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Rutina Wesley also star. 9 p.m. OWN
Suits Harvey (Gabriel Macht) confronts his personal issues to defend his brother. Also, Louis (Rick Hoffman) makes sacrifices for his family. 9 p.m. USA
Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party Terrence Howard, Queen Latifah and Jussie Smollett are guests in the first of two new episodes, then Margaret Cho and G-Eazy join the fun in the second. 9 and 9:30 p.m. VH1
Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters After accidentally shooting his commanding officer in the rear end, a private is sent on a very strange special mission. 10 p.m. TRU
The Sinner Heather (Natalie Paul) has a startling realization about Martin, while Vera (Carrie Coon) and Julian (Elisha Henig) both suffer a devastating blow. Bill Pullman and David Call also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Ben Kingsley. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Aerosmith; Constance Wu; Henry Golding; Michelle Yeoh. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Regina King; Maddie Poppe performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Mayim Bialik (“The Big Bang Theory”); Dr. Nicholas Testa, critical care specialist; Monsta X performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Milo Ventimiglia; author Kara Richardson Whitely; nonprofit organization Ladies Who Hoop. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Rose Byrne (“Juliet, Naked”); Chris Byrne; A Great Big World performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Harry Jillian Michaels; hosting Lisa Lillien (“Hungry Girl”). 11 a.m. KCOP
The Dr. Oz Show Butter alternatives may reduce heart disease, fight cancer and prevent arthritis; matcha green tea. 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Darryl Strawberry, Judge “Scary Mary” and Alexis Haines discuss drug addiction. 2 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil A woman shot the “single, millionaire” boyfriend she met online when she learned he was married. 3 p.m. KCBS
Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Author Dr. Leonard Mlodinow (“Elastic: Flexible Thinking in a Time of Change”). (Part 1 of 2) 9 p.m. KLCS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jimmy O. Yang. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan After hearing the president’s remarks about Haiti, Conan plans a visit to the island. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Che; Colin Jost; Henry Golding; Justin Thomas; Dusty Slay. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jessica Biel; W. Kamau Bell; Elle King performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Tom Arnold; Jerrod Carmichael; Death Cab for Cutie performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ariana Grande; Vanessa Hudgens; Matt Smith. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris O’Dowd; Regina Hall; Grandson performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the Padres 6 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers host the Giants 7 p.m. KTLA; 7 p.m. SNLA
MLS Soccer Real Salt Lake visits Los Angeles FC 7 p.m. ESPN2
