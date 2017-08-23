Thursday's TV highlights: 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us'

SERIES

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Host Alyson Hannigan will be featured prominently in this new episode, and the magicians sharing the spotlight are Riccardo Berdini, Yan Markson, Ondrej Psenicka and Glenn Morphew, all of whom do their best to stump celebrated illusionists Penn & Teller. 8 p.m. KTLA

Boy Band Music and reality-competition fans, meet the newest quintet. Emma Bunton, Nick Carter and Timbaland weigh in with their final thoughts on the contest before the five members of the band are formed and the band performs its new single. 8 p.m. ABC

Battle of the Network Stars “The Love Boat” alumni Ted Lange and Jill Whelan — both former competitors on the original “Battle of the Network Stars” series — join past and present ABC stars Troy Gentile (“The Goldbergs”), Denise Richards (“Spin City”) and Joely Fisher (“Ellen”) to take on Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Adrienne Houghton, Cameron Mathison and Kelly Osbourne. 9 p.m. ABC

First in Human All four patients meet with their doctors one last time to learn whether their experimental treatments were successful, and what the future holds for them in the season finale of this medical documentary series. 9 p.m. Discovery

Project Runway The designers struggle with their first team challenge and must create a fashionable look out of recyclable materials in this new episode. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Zoo Mitch’s (Billy Burke) dangerous alter ego savagely attacks the team’s plane, then flees, prompting Jamie, Abe and Max (Kristen Connolly, Nonso Anozi, guest star Robin Thomas) to set off on foot trying to find and help their disturbed friend. James Wolk also stars with guest stars Athena Karkanis and Michael Hogan. 10 p.m. CBS

The Night Shift A SWAT team’s raid results in an emergency room full of sickened immigrants, while Scott (Scott Wolf) assembles a veritable dream team to impress the colonel tasked with setting up a combat training program. Mark Consuelos guest stars; Eoin Macken, Jill Flint and Tanaya Beatty also star. 10 p.m. NBC

Queen of the South Determined to break away from Camila (Teresa Falcon), Teresa (Alice Braga) starts forging new alliances. Peter Gadiot also stars. 10 p.m. USA

Ice Road Truckers The drivers are ready for what is forecast to be a cold and busy winter, as they cope with the death of legendary driver Darrell Ward when the dangerous profession series returns for a new season 10:03 p.m. History

The Guest Book A federal agent (Kimberly Hebert Gregory) makes a reservation at the mountain cabin as part of her assignment to protect a witness (Tommy Dewey) in this new episode of the anthology series. 10:30 p.m. TBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Political strategists Robby Mook and Matt Rhoades. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Kevin Curry. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America “Dancing With the Stars” cast reveal; Nnamdi Asomugha. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Alli Webb, Drybar; Sherri Shepherd, Jeremy Renner. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Scarlett Johansson and Will Arnett; DJ Steve Aoki performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Valerie Jarrett, former senior adviser to Barack Obama. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Tavis Smiley Susan Burton; Felicity Huffman. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Nnamdi Asomugha and Colin Warner. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of Aug. 20 - 26, 2017

This week's TV Movies

CAPTION Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> CAPTION Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION "Step" tells the inspirational story of Baltimore teens’ triumph against the odds. "Step" tells the inspirational story of Baltimore teens’ triumph against the odds.

ed.stockly@latimes.com