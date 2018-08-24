Friday's TV highlights: 'Killjoys' on Syfy

SERIES
The Contender Sixteen middleweight boxers move into a training facility where they will compete in a tournament overseen by mentor Andre Ward and trainers Freddie Roach and Naazim Richardson in the season premiere of this unscripted series. 9 p.m. EPIX
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In this new episode, host Guy Fieri continues revisiting favorites from earlier seasons. In Portland, Ore., a chef is still serving seafood for breakfast, lunch and dinner. In Miami, at a place noted for serving “Asian funk fusion” and conventional Chinese fare undergoes interesting twists. Also, in Minneapolis, a lobster-loving chef introduces new menu items, including pizza. 9 p.m. Food Network
Wynonna Earp It’s Christmastime in the town of Purgatory, but that doesn’t mean Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) can’t take a break from her demon-busting. She teams with a new ally to search for a missing child on Christmas Day. Dominique Provost-Chalkley also stars. 9 p.m. Syfy
Outcast After the fight to save Giles (Reg E. Cathey), Dr. Park (Hoon Lee) conceals the truth about Kyle’s (Patrick Fugit) condition from the Rev. Anderson, Megan and Allison (Philip Glenister, Wrenn Schmidt, Kate Lyn Sheil) in this new episode. 10 p.m. Cinemax
Killjoys In this new episode, team members try to examine the memory that Khlyen (Rob Stewart) altered in Dutch’s (Hannah John-Kamen) mind, but doing so conjures up a deadly and relentless assassin who proves to be a formidable adversary. Elsewhere, while Pree (Thom Allison) searches for his missing husband, Zeph (Kelly McCormack) tries to save Pip (Atticus Mitchell) from a strange medical complication. Luke Macfarlane also stars. 10 p.m. Syfy
Animals This new episode of the animated series is set in a class-conscious community of horses where a rich horse’s daughter is caught in a love triangle with one suitor favored by her father and another who is a working-class carriage horse from the wrong side of the tracks. 11:33 p.m. HBO
MOVIES
Going in Style Zach Braff (“Scrubs”) directed this 2017 heist comedy that’s largely a remake of a 1979 movie of the same title. Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin star as three cash-strapped senior citizens who decide to rob the bank that is stealing their pension funds. Joey King, Matt Dillon, Ann-Margret and Christopher Lloyd also star. 8:20 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Coach Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Janelle Monae performs; the pope visits to Ireland. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Luis Fonsi performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Candidate for California Secretary of State Mark Meuser (R-San Rafael); singer Harry Hudson; Chris Wallace; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; boxers Oscar de la Hoya and Ryan Garcia. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Savant syndrome. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jon Hamm; Brian Tyree Henry; Dylan Minnette; golfer Patrick Reed. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Washington Week The legal and political dilemmas facing the Trump administration: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Abby Phillip; Paula Reid, CBS; Molly Ball, Time. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Former CIA director John Brennan; journalist Kara Swisher; journalist David Corn; activist Saru Jayaraman; Rick Wilson. (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour on PBS (N) 12:30 a.m. KOCE
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NFL Preseason Football The Lions visit the Buccaneers 5 p.m. CBS; the Packers visit the Raiders 7:30 p.m. KTLA
MLS Soccer Atlanta United FC at Orlando City SC 5 p.m. ESPN; Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The Astros visit the Angels 7 p.m. FSN; the Padres at visit the Dodgers 7 p.m. SNLA
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Aug. 19 - 25, 2018, in PDF format