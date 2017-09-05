Wednesday's TV highlights: 'You're the Worst' on FXX

SERIES

Too Cute! Cutest Summer Ever Puppies and kitties have fun in the sun and elsewhere in two new seasonal episodes of this series. 7 and 8 p.m. Animal Planet

America’s Got Talent Five acts will advance to the finals on a new episode of the reality series. Tyra Banks hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

MasterChef The remaining contestants are tasked with creating an Asian-inspired dish during a mystery box challenge on a new episode of the Gordon Ramsay-hosted culinary competition. 8 p.m. Fox

Rescue Dog to Super Dog: Four Legged Heroes A puppy rescued from a shelter becomes a service dog for a paralyzed Navy veteran in the first of two new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Total Bellas This reality series starring WWE divas and twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella is back for a second season. 9 p.m. E!

Road to 9/11 The conclusion of this three-part docuseries recounts the planning and execution of the terrorist attacks against America carried out by Al Qaeda operatives on Sept. 11, 2001. 9 p.m. History Channel

Suits Harvey’s (Gabriel Macht) shady past complicates Mike’s (Patrick J. Adams) efforts to increase business for the firm on a new episode of the legal drama. 9 p.m. USA

Hollywood Game Night “Weird Al” Yankovic, Margaret Cho and RuPaul are among the celebrity contestants in the unscripted series’ season finale. Jane Lynch hosts. 10 p.m. NBC

Eric & Jessie NFL player Eric Decker and his wife, country singer Jesse James Decker, return in new episodes of their reality series. 10 p.m. E!

Snowfall The drama about the early days of the crack-cocaine epidemic in South L.A. concludes its first season. 10 p.m. FX

You’re the Worst This L.A.-set anti-romantic comedy is back for a fourth season. With Chris Geere, Aya Cash, Desmin Borges and Kether Donohue. 10 p.m. FXX

Greenleaf Grace (Merle Dandridge) is unnerved by a series of nightmares on a new episode of the Memphis, Tenn.-set drama. 10 p.m. OWN

Blood Drive This action-horror-comedy mashup crosses the finish line with its first-season finale. 10 p.m. Syfy

I’m Sorry The sitcom starring “Veep’s” Andrea Savage as a wife, mom and comedy writer ends its freshman season. 10 p.m. TruTV

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today “Al Roker’s Extreme Weather” children’s book. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America “Dancing With the Stars” cast announcement. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Mike Tyson; cast members from “The Talk.” (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”); Taylor Kitsch; Rosanna Pansino. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sarah Huckabee Sanders; former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R-Ark.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Dr. Phil A woman says her mother put her in the psych ward and foster care when she was a teen. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Reese Witherspoon (“Home Again”); Pink performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Lake Bell. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Seth MacFarlane; Elisabeth Moss; Thomas Rhett performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Liev Schreiber; Joe Buck; Sonequa Martin-Green; musician Sheila E. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Dr. Phil McGraw; Mike Tyson; Martin Urbano. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jane Lynch; Jim Gaffigan; James Van Der Beek; Liam Payne. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Trevor Noah; Maggie Gyllenhaal. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Nicholas Hoult and Danny Strong; Ethan Gruska; Chris Geere. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of Sept. 3 - 9, 2017

This week's TV Movies