Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Somewhere Between' on ABC

SERIES

Chopped Junior With a healthful fast food theme, the kids cook appetizers with a popular condiment; ancient grain bread paired with poultry and for dessert, a frozen fruity Italian treat. 8 p.m. Food Network

Top of the Lake: China Girl As Robin and Pyke’s (Elisabeth Moss, Ewen Leslie) fears for Mary (Alice Englert) escalate, Miranda (Gwendoline Christie) drops a bombshell in the season finale of the mystery series. 9 p.m. Sundance

Frontline The plight of a family-operated bank in New York’s Chinatown that was targeted in a mortgage-fraud investigation after the 2008 financial crisis is detailed in Steve James’ documentary “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail.” 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Blood Ivory The VETPAW team, a group of U.S. military veterans dedicated to protecting poached species in Africa, embarks on its first operation in this new series. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Manhunt: Unabomber When Ted (Paul Bettany) fails to have the evidence against him invalidated, Jim (Sam Worthington) makes one last attempt to persuade him to plead guilty. 10 p.m. Discovery

Somewhere Between Tom (JR Bourne) shares his plan to save Serena (Aria Birch) with Laura (Paula Patton). Devon Sawa and Noel Johansen also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

So Sharp Members of the dance troupe miss out on spring break festivities for back-to-back rehearsals for nationals in this new episode. 10:02 p.m. Lifetime

SPECIALS

Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Beyoncé, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Jamie Foxx, Blake Shelton and others will be on hand for this new special raising money for victims of Hurricane Harvey, which struck Texas and Louisiana. 8 p.m. CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, CMT, E!

MOVIES

Martin Luther: The Idea That Changed the World The life of the founder of the Lutheran religion is recalled by this new documentary. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Maria Sharapova; Miss America; Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Chef Aaron Sanchez; Milo Yiannopoulos; Michael Luwoye; Dave Salmoni. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kirsten Dunst (“Woodshock”); Gabriel Macht (“Suits”); the newly crowned Miss America. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Maria Sharapova. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Mindy Kaling; Shemar Moore. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Doctors (Season premiere) The opioid epidemic; fecal matter in iced coffee; a young man’s facial tumor takes over his life. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Debbie Gibson; Georgia King. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry A teacher panhandles to raise money for classroom supplies; Harry performs with Billy Joel. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Emeril Lagasse surprises a fan; a surprise reunion for Bob Harper. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (Season premiere) Sinéad O’Connor asks for help and for a platform to destigmatize mental illness. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Heidi Klum (“Project Runway”); a good Samaritan helps a nursing aide to finish nursing school. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Tennis player Maria Sharapova. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Chris Hardwick; Bill Skarsgard. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lawrence; Pedro Pascal; Patti Smith performs; Herb Alpert performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live Michael Keaton; Van Jones; the Lone Bellow performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Mindy Kaling; Olivia Munn; Fifth Harmony performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Emma Roberts; Father John Misty; Elaine Bradley. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Tyler Posey; Partybaby performs; Hannah Hart. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of Sept. 10 - 16, 2017