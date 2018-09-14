Friday's TV highlights: 'Animals' on HBO

SERIES
Masters of Illusion Host Dean Cain welcomes illusionists Xavier Mortimer, Jeki Yoo, Joel Meyers, Jibrizy, Naathan Phan, Noora Karma and Ed Alonzo in a new episode titled “More Twists on the Classics.” 8 p.m. KTLA
American Masters This new episode profiles Jean-Michel Basquiat, one of the most influential American artists of the 20th century, a rock star of his field who lived fast, died young (at 27, of a heroin overdose) and left behind thousands of paintings and drawings. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri heads to Miami to see what an old friend is doing with chicken and duck in this new poultry-themed episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
In Search Of Using a checklist derived from Plato’s ancient writing as his guide, host Zachary Quinto begins a journey to find the lost civilization of Atlantis in the season finale. 9 p.m. History
Wynonna Earp Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) realizes that history is repeating itself over and over and she has to make an impossible choice in this new episode. Dominique Provost-Chalkley and Katherine Barrell also star. 9 p.m. Syfy
20/20 This new episode of the news magazine series documents the relationship between 18-year-old Riley Gaul and 16-year-old Emma Walker that turned deadly when she was shot in her sleep. Gaul was convicted of her murder, and his defense attorney Wesley Stone shares Gaul’s side of the story. 10 p.m. ABC
Killjoys Using the advanced biological technology of an unusual cult, team members launch a desperate mission to take back control of the RAC and save the children of Westerley, who are being held captive. Hannah John-Kamen, Aaron Ashmore, Luke Macfarlane, Thom Allison, Kelly McCormack and Atticus Mitchell star in this new episode of the science fiction adventure. 10 p.m. Syfy
Haunted Live In this new series, a ghost-hunting team investigates locations thought to be the most haunted in the U.S. 10 p.m. Travel
Animals The entire community is divided as rodents Phil and Mike debate the question: Who is better, Jim Carrey or Adam Sandler? Jane Kaczmarek (“Malcolm in the Middle”), Steve Dildarian (“The Life & Times of Tim”), Marcia Clark and Soledad O’Brien provide voices for this new episode of the animated series. 11:30 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Sunday’s Best: Celebrating 40 Years of CBS Sunday Morning This new special recalls landmark moments in the series that offers a unique window into American culture and life. 8 p.m. CBS
Amy Schumer Presents Sam Morril: Positive Influence Sports fans may know Morril as host of “People Talking Sports” on the MSG Network. This new special gives him a chance to show off his stand-up comedy skills. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
MOVIES
12 Strong This 2018 war drama is based on a nonfiction book by Doug Stanton (adapted for the screen by Ted Tally) about the U.S. Army Special Forces sent to Afghanistan immediately after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. The cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Pena, Geoff Stults and Thad Luckinbill, who is also one of the producers. Nicolai Fuglsig directs. 7:45 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Bradley Tusk. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Carrie Underwood performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jason Bateman; Henry Golding. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Parkland shooting survivors Sawyer Garrity and Andrea Pena; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; 3OH!3 performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Dating tips. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Matthew McConaughey (“White Boy Rick”); Henry Golding (“A Simple Favor”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Director Michael Moore. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Heather McDonald, psychologist Mike Dow and Judge Faith Jenkins. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors A dad changes his daughter’s diaper on a dirty restaurant bathroom floor. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve A mom wants to expand her daughter’s dating pool; a boy helps others feel included. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Chef Richard Blais; Shay Mitchell (“You”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil The boat captain says he witnessed a fight between Natalie Wood and her husband, Robert Wagner. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Colin Jost and Michael Che (Emmy Awards); Cher. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week Author Bob Woodward (“Fear: Trump in the White House”). (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Former Secretary of State John Kerry; Steve Ballmer; Richard Clarke; S.E. Cupp; Mark Leibovich. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Candidate for Governor John Cox (R-Calif.). (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anna Kendrick; Anne-Marie performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
College Football Georgia State at Memphis 4 p.m. ESPN
