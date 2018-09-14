Friday's TV highlights: 'Animals' on HBO

12 Strong This 2018 war drama is based on a nonfiction book by Doug Stanton (adapted for the screen by Ted Tally) about the U.S. Army Special Forces sent to Afghanistan immediately after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. The cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Pena, Geoff Stults and Thad Luckinbill, who is also one of the producers. Nicolai Fuglsig directs. 7:45 p.m. Cinemax