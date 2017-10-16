Tuesday's TV highlights: 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' on KTLA Channel 5.

SERIES

NCIS The team gets a new member as Maria Bello (“ER”) joins the cast as a forensic psychologist brought to headquarters by Vance (Rocky Carroll, who also directed this new episode). Her arrival vexes Gibbs (Mark Harmon), since she’s the only person on his team who doesn’t answer to him. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Two of Jennifer's artists perform a Whitney Houston song; Blake’s artists take on a ’90s alt-rock hit and Adam’s vocalists tackle a current chart-topper in this new episode featuring Rascal Flatts, Billy Ray Cyrus, Joe Jonas and Kelly Rowland. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash The end of Barry’s (Grant Gustin) six-month absence prompts a couple-therapy visit for him and Iris (Candice Patton), while he has his hands full with a villain (guest star Dominic Burgess) who can control technology. Carlos Valdes, Danielle Panabaker and Jesse L. Martin also star with guest star Jessica Camacho. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Middle Frankie (Patricia Heaton) worries about meeting Lexie’s (Daniela Bobadilla) rich parents in this new episode of the family comedy. Neil Flynn, Charlie McDermott, Eden Sher and Atticus Shaffer also star. 8 p.m. ABC

Lethal Weapon Riggs and Murtaugh (Clayne Crawford, Damon Wayans Sr.) investigate a robbery that took place on a plane while in flight. Adrian Pasdar and Monica Barbaro also guest star. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots William H. Macy and married couple Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen discover their ancestors’ involvement in key moments in history in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE

Bull Bull (Michael Weatherly) is sued by a celebrity (guest star Cara Buono) after his counsel in her custody case didn’t win the result she wanted. Brad Garrett guest stars as the offbeat attorney who represents him. Former CNN correspondent Alina Cho guest stars as a talk-show host. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us Randall and Beth’s (Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson) make a big family decision, and a visitor unsettles Jack and Rebecca (Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore). Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley also star. 9 p.m. NBC

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Billy Zane (“Titanic”) guest stars as circus legend P.T. Barnum as the Legends join Barnum’s show circa 1870. He takes a special interest in Nate and Ray (Nick Zano, Brandon Routh), sensing that their abilities will make them an audience-luring draw. Caity Lotz, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Victor Garber and Dominic Purcell also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) starts to worry that Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) isn’t as sharp as she used to be when she gets scammed. Also, Diane (Marsai Martin) has a crush on Zoey’s (Yara Shahidi) friend (guest star Trevor Jackson). Laurence Fishburne, Marcus Scribner and Miles Brown also star. 9 p.m. ABC

The Mick Things get out of hand when Mickey and Jimmy (Kaitlin Olson, Scott MacArthur) throw a Halloween party in the burned-out remains of the mansion. 9 p.m. Fox

Tales Inspired by the lyrics of Slick Rick’s “Children's Story,” two penniless teenagers learn the lesson of karma the hard way when they start robbing people. 9 p.m. BET

The Mayor Courtney (Brandon Micheal Hall) realizes his low approval rating means he doesn’t have support from both inside or outside his office, so he comes up with a new strategy involving Councilman Ed Gunt (guest star David Spade). Lea Michele and Yvette Nicole Brown also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine The precinct’s annual Halloween Heist competition puts friendships, loyalties and romance at risk in this new episode. Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio and Dirk Blocker star. 9:30 p.m. Fox

NCIS: New Orleans The team investigates a new copycat murder of that appears similar unsolved case from 150 years ago that spawned a legendary ghost story in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World Helping a young couple prepare for their wedding makes Kevin (Jason Ritter) question his level of honesty, while Yvette (Kimberly Hebert Gregory) tries to bring other celestial emissaries into line in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir: The Mane Event Celebrity guests attending the wedding of rapper Gucci Mane and beauty mogul Keyshia Ka’oir in the premiere of this new series. 10 p.m. BET

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders The abuse that Lyle and Erik (Miles Gaston Villanueva, Gus Halper) claim they suffered at the hands of their parents becomes crucial to their defense in this new episode. Edie Falco, Julianne Nicholson, Elizabeth Reaser and Josh Charles also star. 10 p.m. NBC

MOVIES

Labyrinth David Bowie stars as the evil King of the Goblins in this 1986 dark fantasy, in which a teen-age girl travels to a dangerous land to rescue her kidnapped little brother. Jennifer Connelly and Toby Froud also star. 6 p.m. Sundance

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Chip Gaines; Richard Branson. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC