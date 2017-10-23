Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders' on NBC

SERIES

The Flash Another DC Comics character is introduced when Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team discover their recent streak of bad luck is the handiwork of Becky (guest star Sugar-Lyn Beard), a.k.a. Hazard. Also, Harry Wells (Tom Cavanaugh) returns to Earth-1 to deliver a message to Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale). 8 p.m. KTLA

The Middle Frankie (Patricia Heaton) finds out that a woman died in the Heck house nearly 50 years ago and Brick (Atticus Shaffer) is sure that it was a homicide. Much to Mike’s (Neil Flynn) dismay, they set out to find the killer in this new Halloween-themed episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

Finding Your Roots Author Ta-Nehisi Coates, filmmaker Ava DuVernay (“Selma”) and author Janet Mock find their preconceptions about their families turned upside-down in this new episode of series hosted by Henry Louis Gates. 8 p.m. KOCE

Fresh Off the Boat While Louis (Randall Park) is a confirmed Halloween junkie, Evan (Ian Chen) seems to have lost his delight in the holiday in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Bull Bull (Michael Weatherly) is drawn into a tribal court when his roommate from college becomes the prime suspect in a murder. Geneva Carr, Freddy Rodriguez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Annabelle Attanasio and Christopher Jackson also star. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us While Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) is away with his sons on a camping excursion, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) gets an unpleasant surprise. Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan also star. 9 p.m. NBC

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Sara (Caity Lotz) gets an urgent call advising the team that it’s been assigned to venture into the future to capture a rogue time traveler. Nick Zano and Maisie Richardson-Sellers also star, with guest star Talia Ashe. 9 p.m. KTLA

black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) gathers everyone together for a spirited family game night, while Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) lets Junior (Marcus Scribner) know how she feels about his girlfriend. Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis also star. 9 p.m. ABC

The Mayor As Halloween approaches, Courtney (Brandon Micheal Hall) clashes with the strong-willed fire chief (guest star Kristen Johnston) over how to coordinate the city’s “spook-tacular celebration” at City Hall, which Courtney hopes will become an annual event. 9:30 p.m. ABC

NCIS: New Orleans The FBI has doubts about Sebastian’s (Rob Kerkovich) actions during a chase, resulting in his being put on administrative leave while a probe is conducted. Scott Bakula also stars in this new episode directed by LeVar Burton. 10 p.m. CBS

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World Kevin (Jason Ritter) resolves to go with the flow as the universe leads him to help a cantankerous diner owner (Lesley Boone) who is going through some family drama. Chloe East and Kimberly Hebert Gregory also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild The classic TV game show gets a reboot with an new attitude. Seth Rogen is a guest in the series premiere. 10 p.m. TBS

Adam Ruins Everything This Halloween-themed episode debunks myths about poisoned trick-or-treaters and revisits the panic over Orson Welles’ “War of the Worlds” broadcast. 10 p.m. TRU

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders Before the trial begins, Judge Stanley Weisberg (Anthony Edwards) grants a petition to have the proceedings televised in this new episode of the courtroom drama based on the real-life case. Edie Falco, Miles Gaston Villanueva and Gus Halper also star. 10 p.m. NBC

Drop the Mic Talk show host James Corden takes on Halle Berry, and then Usher faces Anthony Anderson in a lyrical duel in this new game show. 10:29 p.m. TBS

MOVIES

Cult of Chucky The seventh installment in this “cursed doll” horror film franchise opens 29 years after “Child’s Play,” which launched the series in 1988. Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) has spent the last four years in a mental institution after Chucky (voice of Brad Dourif, Fiona’s real-life father) framed her for the killing of her family. Previous cast members Alex Vincent, Jennifer Tilly and Summer H. Howell also return in this 2017 sequel. 10 p.m. AMC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush; Melissa Rivers; Darius Rucker performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Dianne Lake; Snoop Dogg; Denis Leary; couple eliminated from “Dancing With the Stars.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Carnie Wilson; interior designer Lauren Makk; Earl Charles and Countess Karen Spencer. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Melissa Rivers; Jenna Bush Hager; Barbara Bush. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Blake Lively (“All I See Is You”); Randall Park (“Fresh Off the Boat”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Gabourey Sidibe. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Michael Rapaport; Hungry Girl Lisa Lillien. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV