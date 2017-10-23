Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders' on NBC

SERIES
The Flash Another DC Comics character is introduced when Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team discover their recent streak of bad luck is the handiwork of Becky (guest star Sugar-Lyn Beard), a.k.a. Hazard. Also, Harry Wells (Tom Cavanaugh) returns to Earth-1 to deliver a message to Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale). 8 p.m. KTLA
The Middle Frankie (Patricia Heaton) finds out that a woman died in the Heck house nearly 50 years ago and Brick (Atticus Shaffer) is sure that it was a homicide. Much to Mike’s (Neil Flynn) dismay, they set out to find the killer in this new Halloween-themed episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Finding Your Roots Author Ta-Nehisi Coates, filmmaker Ava DuVernay (“Selma”) and author Janet Mock find their preconceptions about their families turned upside-down in this new episode of series hosted by Henry Louis Gates. 8 p.m. KOCE
Fresh Off the Boat While Louis (Randall Park) is a confirmed Halloween junkie, Evan (Ian Chen) seems to have lost his delight in the holiday in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Bull Bull (Michael Weatherly) is drawn into a tribal court when his roommate from college becomes the prime suspect in a murder. Geneva Carr, Freddy Rodriguez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Annabelle Attanasio and Christopher Jackson also star. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us While Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) is away with his sons on a camping excursion, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) gets an unpleasant surprise. Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan also star. 9 p.m. NBC
DC's Legends of Tomorrow Sara (Caity Lotz) gets an urgent call advising the team that it’s been assigned to venture into the future to capture a rogue time traveler. Nick Zano and Maisie Richardson-Sellers also star, with guest star Talia Ashe. 9 p.m. KTLA
black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) gathers everyone together for a spirited family game night, while Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) lets Junior (Marcus Scribner) know how she feels about his girlfriend. Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis also star. 9 p.m. ABC
The Mayor As Halloween approaches, Courtney (Brandon Micheal Hall) clashes with the strong-willed fire chief (guest star Kristen Johnston) over how to coordinate the city’s “spook-tacular celebration” at City Hall, which Courtney hopes will become an annual event. 9:30 p.m. ABC
NCIS: New Orleans The FBI has doubts about Sebastian’s (Rob Kerkovich) actions during a chase, resulting in his being put on administrative leave while a probe is conducted. Scott Bakula also stars in this new episode directed by LeVar Burton. 10 p.m. CBS
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World Kevin (Jason Ritter) resolves to go with the flow as the universe leads him to help a cantankerous diner owner (Lesley Boone) who is going through some family drama. Chloe East and Kimberly Hebert Gregory also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild The classic TV game show gets a reboot with an new attitude. Seth Rogen is a guest in the series premiere. 10 p.m. TBS
Adam Ruins Everything This Halloween-themed episode debunks myths about poisoned trick-or-treaters and revisits the panic over Orson Welles’ “War of the Worlds” broadcast. 10 p.m. TRU
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders Before the trial begins, Judge Stanley Weisberg (Anthony Edwards) grants a petition to have the proceedings televised in this new episode of the courtroom drama based on the real-life case. Edie Falco, Miles Gaston Villanueva and Gus Halper also star. 10 p.m. NBC
Drop the Mic Talk show host James Corden takes on Halle Berry, and then Usher faces Anthony Anderson in a lyrical duel in this new game show. 10:29 p.m. TBS
MOVIES
Cult of Chucky The seventh installment in this “cursed doll” horror film franchise opens 29 years after “Child’s Play,” which launched the series in 1988. Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) has spent the last four years in a mental institution after Chucky (voice of Brad Dourif, Fiona’s real-life father) framed her for the killing of her family. Previous cast members Alex Vincent, Jennifer Tilly and Summer H. Howell also return in this 2017 sequel. 10 p.m. AMC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush; Melissa Rivers; Darius Rucker performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Dianne Lake; Snoop Dogg; Denis Leary; couple eliminated from “Dancing With the Stars.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Carnie Wilson; interior designer Lauren Makk; Earl Charles and Countess Karen Spencer. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Melissa Rivers; Jenna Bush Hager; Barbara Bush. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Blake Lively (“All I See Is You”); Randall Park (“Fresh Off the Boat”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Gabourey Sidibe. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Michael Rapaport; Hungry Girl Lisa Lillien. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Fergie; Michelle Williams; Mario Lopez; Keltie Knight. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show The elimination diet versus the vegan diet; a newlywed is found with a gunshot wound to his head. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A body builder dies from a protein overdose; callus removal videos; a crazy calf cramp. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Gabrielle Union (“We’re Going to Need More Wine”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Yvette Nicole Brown (“The Mayor”); author Dennis the Prescott (“Eat Delicious”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Valerie Bertinelli; French onion dip. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her father is being manipulated by a woman who is scheming to get her hands on his millions. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael Strahan; Sam Smith performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
SoCal Connected “Assassin Bugs”; children with facial birthmarks and deformities receive a life-changing experience; hometown mission of Mending Kids. (N) 8 p.m. KCET
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Adam Sandler; Evan Peters; Jimmy Dunn. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ricky Gervais; Lin-Manuel Miranda; Sabrina Carpenter. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Journalist Jake Tapper; Shemar Moore; Khalid performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Ted Danson; Chris Young performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Cedric the Entertainer; Usain Bolt; Jesus Trejo performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Anna Faris; Cole Sprouse; Robert Kirkman; Sonny Emory performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Nicolle Wallace; Mura Masa performs; Richard Blais. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
2017 World Series The Astros visit the Dodgers in Game 1. 5 p.m. Fox
