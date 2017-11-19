Monday's TV highlights: 'David Letterman: The Mark Twain Prize' on PBS

SERIES
The Halcyon As the Halcyon celebrates its 50th anniversary, Lucian (Charles Edwards) struggles to keep order while Garland and Lady Hamilton (Steven Mackintosh, Olivia Williams) find a mutual cause in the season finale. 7 p.m. OVA
Kevin Can Wait Kevin (Kevin James) promises to prepare a full Thanksgiving meal for his family and Vanessa (Leah Remini), but when he realizes he’s in over his head, he seeks help from a neighbor (guest star Florencia Lozano) who is all too eager to please. Taylor Spreitler and Ryan Cartwright also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Supergirl Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) investigates the crash of an alien space vessel that’s resting in water beneath the city. Betty Buckley guest stars as Samantha’s (Odette Annable) estranged mother in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
Dancing With the Stars The night before the season finale airs, the remaining pairs of celebrities and dance pros perform for judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, and a nationwide audience. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are the hosts. 8 p.m. ABC
Lucifer Lucifer and Chloe (Tom Ellis, Lauren German) examine the possibility that a dating app is linked to a murder in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Man With a Plan Adam (Matt LeBlanc) learns that the minister who supposedly married them was a fake and tries to make things right before Andi (Liza Snyder) finds out. Jonathan Adams guest stars and Swoosie Kurtz returns in her recurring role. Kevin Nealon and Stacy Keach also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Superior Donuts Franco (Jermaine Fowler) decides to hold a Thanksgiving event for orphans at the donut shop and encourages Arthur (Judd Hirsch) to invite his daughter (guest star Annie Mumolo), and Arthur recommends Franco invite his estranged father (guest star Cedric the Entertainer). Katey Sagal also stars. 9 p.m. CBS
The Gifted Reed’s (Stephen Moyer) visit to his estranged father (guest star Raymond J. Barry) results in valuable information. Elena Satine and Garret Dillahunt continue their guest roles. Amy Acker, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Blair Redford and Coby Bell also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Ride With Norman Reedus When musician Aimee Nash joins Reedus in a ride from Albuquerque to White Sands, N.M., they ride ziplines, eat chili and test government-grade weapons. 9 p.m. AMC
Holiday Baking Championship Host Jesse Palmer welcomes the seven remaining bakers to a special new Thanksgiving-themed episode. Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network
9JKL Asked by Josh (Mark Feuerstein) and his family to retrieve a relative from a nursing home to attend Thanksgiving dinner, Nick (Matt Murray) manages to pick up the wrong person (guest star Lois Smith), resulting in a very uncomfortable meal, in this new episode. Linda Lavin, David Walton, Elliott Gould and Liza Lapira also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Scorpion The team tries to dissipate a floating island of trash, but a misstep by Florence (guest star Tina Majorino) leaves her, Walter (Elyes Gabel) and Happy (Jadyn Wong) trapped on it as it begins breaking up. Katharine McPhee and Robert Patrick also star with guest star Reiko Aylesworth. 10 p.m. CBS
The Good Doctor Shaun (Freddie Highmore) is caught in the middle of a robbery at a grocery store, and his condition makes things more dangerous for him and others. Richard Schiff, Hill Harper, Tamlyn Tomita, Nicholas Gonzalez and Antonia Thomas also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics This new episode recalls the story of how Superman, the comic world’s first superhero, came to be. 10 p.m. AMC
Independent Lens Inspired by a book by Andrew Feinstein, the documentary “Shadow World,” from filmmaker Johan Grimonprez, focuses on international arms deals and the corruption that often plays a role. 10:30 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
SPECIALS
Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography: A Closer Look Kidnapping victim Elizabeth Smart provides previously untold details of her infamous abduction and nine-month nightmare in this new three-hour documentary special, 7 and 11 p.m. A&E. That’s followed at 10 by “Elizabeth Smart: Questions Answered,” a new interview special hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky, featuring Elizabeth Smart taking questions from viewers, 10 p.m. A&E.
David Letterman: The Mark Twain Prize The former late-night-television host becomes the 20th recipient of the award for American humor. Previous Twain Prize honorees Bill Murray and Steve Martin are among those celebrating Letterman, along with Amy Schumer, Martin Short, Norm Macdonald, Eddie Vedder, Sen. Al Franken (D.-Minn.) and, via video, former First Lady Michelle Obama. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
MOVIES
Baltimore Rising Actress Sonja Sohn (“The Wire”) directed this new documentary profiling a coalition of Baltimore activists, community leaders, gang affiliates and police officers struggling to keep a lid on simmering racial tensions in the wake of Freddie Gray’s 2015 death while in police custody. 8 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today John O’Hurley; Gwen Stefani performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dr. Oz; podcaster Kelly Taylor (“Olympic & Bundy”); Sandie Newton; Courtney Sixx. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Denzel Washington (“Roman J. Israel, Esq.”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kiefer Sutherland; Lori Greiner. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Katey Sagal; Carey Peña; Stuart O’Keeffe; Scott Wolf. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Brain-health experts answer questions about Alzheimer’s; Olivia Newton-John discusses breast cancer. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Baby abductions from the womb; hepatitis-A outbreak; a young woman with anorexia. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Diarra Kilpatrick (“The Climb”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Gene Simmons (“On Power”); Camren Bicondova (“Gotham”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A man believe that his 12-year-old son is possessed by evil forces. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Garth Brooks; NFL player and magician Jon Dorenbos. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”); George Wallace. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Marcia Fudge, former chair of Congressional Black Caucus. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bryan Cranston; Stephen Curry; Goldlink performs with Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Elizabeth Warren; Desus & Mero; Vic Mensa performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Tavis Smiley (N) midnight KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kate Bosworth; Shemar Moore; Portugal. the Man performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Sedaris; Greta Gerwig; Jessie Reyez performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Nov. 19 - 25, 2017 in PDF format