Monday's TV highlights: 'David Letterman: The Mark Twain Prize' on PBS

SERIES

The Halcyon As the Halcyon celebrates its 50th anniversary, Lucian (Charles Edwards) struggles to keep order while Garland and Lady Hamilton (Steven Mackintosh, Olivia Williams) find a mutual cause in the season finale. 7 p.m. OVA

Kevin Can Wait Kevin (Kevin James) promises to prepare a full Thanksgiving meal for his family and Vanessa (Leah Remini), but when he realizes he’s in over his head, he seeks help from a neighbor (guest star Florencia Lozano) who is all too eager to please. Taylor Spreitler and Ryan Cartwright also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Supergirl Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) investigates the crash of an alien space vessel that’s resting in water beneath the city. Betty Buckley guest stars as Samantha’s (Odette Annable) estranged mother in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

Dancing With the Stars The night before the season finale airs, the remaining pairs of celebrities and dance pros perform for judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, and a nationwide audience. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are the hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

Lucifer Lucifer and Chloe (Tom Ellis, Lauren German) examine the possibility that a dating app is linked to a murder in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Man With a Plan Adam (Matt LeBlanc) learns that the minister who supposedly married them was a fake and tries to make things right before Andi (Liza Snyder) finds out. Jonathan Adams guest stars and Swoosie Kurtz returns in her recurring role. Kevin Nealon and Stacy Keach also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Superior Donuts Franco (Jermaine Fowler) decides to hold a Thanksgiving event for orphans at the donut shop and encourages Arthur (Judd Hirsch) to invite his daughter (guest star Annie Mumolo), and Arthur recommends Franco invite his estranged father (guest star Cedric the Entertainer). Katey Sagal also stars. 9 p.m. CBS

The Gifted Reed’s (Stephen Moyer) visit to his estranged father (guest star Raymond J. Barry) results in valuable information. Elena Satine and Garret Dillahunt continue their guest roles. Amy Acker, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Blair Redford and Coby Bell also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Ride With Norman Reedus When musician Aimee Nash joins Reedus in a ride from Albuquerque to White Sands, N.M., they ride ziplines, eat chili and test government-grade weapons. 9 p.m. AMC

Holiday Baking Championship Host Jesse Palmer welcomes the seven remaining bakers to a special new Thanksgiving-themed episode. Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network

9JKL Asked by Josh (Mark Feuerstein) and his family to retrieve a relative from a nursing home to attend Thanksgiving dinner, Nick (Matt Murray) manages to pick up the wrong person (guest star Lois Smith), resulting in a very uncomfortable meal, in this new episode. Linda Lavin, David Walton, Elliott Gould and Liza Lapira also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Scorpion The team tries to dissipate a floating island of trash, but a misstep by Florence (guest star Tina Majorino) leaves her, Walter (Elyes Gabel) and Happy (Jadyn Wong) trapped on it as it begins breaking up. Katharine McPhee and Robert Patrick also star with guest star Reiko Aylesworth. 10 p.m. CBS

The Good Doctor Shaun (Freddie Highmore) is caught in the middle of a robbery at a grocery store, and his condition makes things more dangerous for him and others. Richard Schiff, Hill Harper, Tamlyn Tomita, Nicholas Gonzalez and Antonia Thomas also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics This new episode recalls the story of how Superman, the comic world’s first superhero, came to be. 10 p.m. AMC

Independent Lens Inspired by a book by Andrew Feinstein, the documentary “Shadow World,” from filmmaker Johan Grimonprez, focuses on international arms deals and the corruption that often plays a role. 10:30 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

SPECIALS

Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography: A Closer Look Kidnapping victim Elizabeth Smart provides previously untold details of her infamous abduction and nine-month nightmare in this new three-hour documentary special, 7 and 11 p.m. A&E. That’s followed at 10 by “Elizabeth Smart: Questions Answered,” a new interview special hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky, featuring Elizabeth Smart taking questions from viewers, 10 p.m. A&E.

David Letterman: The Mark Twain Prize The former late-night-television host becomes the 20th recipient of the award for American humor. Previous Twain Prize honorees Bill Murray and Steve Martin are among those celebrating Letterman, along with Amy Schumer, Martin Short, Norm Macdonald, Eddie Vedder, Sen. Al Franken (D.-Minn.) and, via video, former First Lady Michelle Obama. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

MOVIES

Baltimore Rising Actress Sonja Sohn (“The Wire”) directed this new documentary profiling a coalition of Baltimore activists, community leaders, gang affiliates and police officers struggling to keep a lid on simmering racial tensions in the wake of Freddie Gray’s 2015 death while in police custody. 8 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS