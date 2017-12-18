Tuesday's TV highlights: 'A Home for the Holidays With Josh Groban' on CBS

SERIES

The Voice The two-episode season finale opens with highlights of the artists’ final performances. Then Carson Daly reveals who viewers voted to be the winner. 8 and 9 p.m. NBC

Finding Your Roots Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari and Maya Rudolph learn about their family histories in the season finale. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle and Lisa Vanderpump charter a private jet to take the ladies to Las Vegas for a group birthday celebration in the season premiere of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. Bravo

Major Crimes While investigating two seemingly connected murders, the division uncovers a series of sexual assaults in the first of two new episodes of the mystery series. Mary McDonnell, G.W. Bailey and Tony Denison star. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT

Gunpowder Catesby and Wintour (Kit Harington, Edward Holcroft) travel to Europe and meet Guy Fawkes (Tom Cullen) in the premiere of this historical drama. Liv Tyler also stars. 10 p.m. HBO

The Long Road Home The series finale opens on the eve of the battle, as Spc. Israel Garza (Jorge Diaz) dreams of returning home. 10 p.m. National Geographic

Teachers Ms. Snap and Ms. Bennigan’s (Katy Colloton, Katie O’Brien) friendship is tested when Ms. Bennigan and Hot Dad (recurring guest star Ryan Caltagirone) become a couple. Cate Freedman, Kathryn Thomas, Kate Lambert, Caitlin Barlow and Tim Bagley also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. TV Land

SPECIALS

A Home for the Holidays With Josh Groban The 19th annual edition of this Christmas special, which celebrates families whose lives have been changed for the better through adoption from foster care, features personal stories from families in Virginia, Utah, Oklahoma and New York. Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown perform. 8 p.m. CBS

The Year: 2017 Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Lara Spencer review several of the extraordinary moments from this past year. 9 p.m. ABC

1 a.m. Sam Kinison In filmmaker Adrian Buitenhuis’ 2017 documentary, Jay Leno, Charlie Sheen, Bob Saget and Tommy Chong are among the friends and colleagues who share their memories and impressions of the late comic. 10 p.m. Spike

MOVIES

15: A Quinceañera Story: Zoey Produced by Tommy Mottola and directed by Matthew O’Neill, this four-part documentary — which premieres tonight and continues through Friday — follows a group of Latinas from different cultural, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds as they celebrate their quinceañeras, the rite of passage on their 15th birthday that marks their transition to adulthood. First up: a Mexican American transexual who was assigned male at birth. 7 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Rossen Reports. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Rhett & Link; Alex Guarnaschelli; G-Eazy and Halsey perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Nancy Cartwright (“The Simpsons”); Dita Von Teese; Bow Wow (“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta”) (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Seth MacFarlane; JoJo Siwa performs; Scott Wolf. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

. 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Dr. Oz confronts companies that use his name to sell bogus health and beauty products. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Harry Scott Eastwood (“Pacific Rim 2”); Keala Settle (“The Greatest Showman”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Noah Galvin (Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Parents say their 19-year-old son terrorizes the family; he says he has mental problems. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Neil Patrick Harris (“Genius Junior”); Padma Lakshmi; Chris Stapleton performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Smokey Robinson performs; Amanda Seales. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah The government employees who didn’t make it through President Trump’s first year in office. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rebel Wilson; Paul Reiser; Gwen Stefani performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Karlie Kloss; Seth MacFarlane performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Guillermo del Toro; Liam Gallagher performs; Blair Socci. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

