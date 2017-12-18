Tuesday's TV highlights: 'A Home for the Holidays With Josh Groban' on CBS

SERIES
The Voice The two-episode season finale opens with highlights of the artists’ final performances. Then Carson Daly reveals who viewers voted to be the winner. 8 and 9 p.m. NBC
Finding Your Roots Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari and Maya Rudolph learn about their family histories in the season finale. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle and Lisa Vanderpump charter a private jet to take the ladies to Las Vegas for a group birthday celebration in the season premiere of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. Bravo
Major Crimes While investigating two seemingly connected murders, the division uncovers a series of sexual assaults in the first of two new episodes of the mystery series. Mary McDonnell, G.W. Bailey and Tony Denison star. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT
Gunpowder Catesby and Wintour (Kit Harington, Edward Holcroft) travel to Europe and meet Guy Fawkes (Tom Cullen) in the premiere of this historical drama. Liv Tyler also stars. 10 p.m. HBO
The Long Road Home The series finale opens on the eve of the battle, as Spc. Israel Garza (Jorge Diaz) dreams of returning home. 10 p.m. National Geographic
Teachers Ms. Snap and Ms. Bennigan’s (Katy Colloton, Katie O’Brien) friendship is tested when Ms. Bennigan and Hot Dad (recurring guest star Ryan Caltagirone) become a couple. Cate Freedman, Kathryn Thomas, Kate Lambert, Caitlin Barlow and Tim Bagley also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. TV Land
SPECIALS
A Home for the Holidays With Josh Groban The 19th annual edition of this Christmas special, which celebrates families whose lives have been changed for the better through adoption from foster care, features personal stories from families in Virginia, Utah, Oklahoma and New York. Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown perform. 8 p.m. CBS
The Year: 2017 Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Lara Spencer review several of the extraordinary moments from this past year. 9 p.m. ABC
1 a.m. Sam Kinison In filmmaker Adrian Buitenhuis’ 2017 documentary, Jay Leno, Charlie Sheen, Bob Saget and Tommy Chong are among the friends and colleagues who share their memories and impressions of the late comic. 10 p.m. Spike
MOVIES
15: A Quinceañera Story: Zoey Produced by Tommy Mottola and directed by Matthew O’Neill, this four-part documentary — which premieres tonight and continues through Friday — follows a group of Latinas from different cultural, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds as they celebrate their quinceañeras, the rite of passage on their 15th birthday that marks their transition to adulthood. First up: a Mexican American transexual who was assigned male at birth. 7 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Rossen Reports. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Rhett & Link; Alex Guarnaschelli; G-Eazy and Halsey perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Nancy Cartwright (“The Simpsons”); Dita Von Teese; Bow Wow (“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta”) (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Seth MacFarlane; JoJo Siwa performs; Scott Wolf. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
. 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Dr. Oz confronts companies that use his name to sell bogus health and beauty products. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Harry Scott Eastwood (“Pacific Rim 2”); Keala Settle (“The Greatest Showman”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Noah Galvin (Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Parents say their 19-year-old son terrorizes the family; he says he has mental problems. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Neil Patrick Harris (“Genius Junior”); Padma Lakshmi; Chris Stapleton performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Smokey Robinson performs; Amanda Seales. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah The government employees who didn’t make it through President Trump’s first year in office. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rebel Wilson; Paul Reiser; Gwen Stefani performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Karlie Kloss; Seth MacFarlane performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Guillermo del Toro; Liam Gallagher performs; Blair Socci. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Dec. 17 - 23, 2017 in PDF format